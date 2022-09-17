CATAWISSA — Jimmy Bender and Joey Singley finished the game with three goals each for the Tigers. Landon Ferrera ended with a goal and three assists of his own as Southern Columbia (5-0 overall, 3-0 HAC-II) shut out the visiting Indians in conference play.
Southern Columbia 8, Shamokin 0
First half
SC-Jimmy Bender, 39:13; SC-Landon Ferrera (Bender), 31:05; SC-Issac Carter (Ferrera), 16:40; SC-Joey Singley (Ferrera), 7:44; SC-Bender (Singley), 0:17.
Second half
SC-Singley (Ferrera), 35:44; SC-Singley (Bender), 29:09; SC-Bender (Xander Roadarmel), 18:10.
Shots: SC 16-3. Corners: SC 4-1. Saves: Shamokin 3; Southern Columbia 2 (Ethan Reed).