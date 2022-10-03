MONTGOMERY — Kennadie Reamer, Harper Thompson, and Ava Yancoskie each finished with two goals for Southern Columbia (7-2-1) in its non-conference win over Montgomery.
Loren Gehret scored a goal and dished out an assist for the Tigers. Sophie Shadle contributed with two assists.
Thompson, Yancoskie, and Ava Rosko all scored their first career goals in the game. Thompson is a freshman, while Yancoskie and Rosko are seniors.
Montgomery drops to 2-10.
Southern Columbia 9, Montgomery 1
First half
SC-Ava Yancoskie (Loren Gehret), 38:46; SC-Kennadie Reamer, 34:54; SC-Gehret, 9:13.
Second half
SC-Yancoskie (Sophie Shadle), 35:40; SC-Reamer (Shadle), 35:15; SC-Harper Thompson, 21:00; SC-Campbell Kaczmarek, 17:22; SC-Thompson, 13:06; M-Makayla Cerami, 11:06; SC-Ava Rosko (Genna Madden), 6:46.
Shots: SC 19-3. Corners: SC 5-0. Saves: Montgomery 11 (Addison Muhl); Southern Columbia 2 (Quinn Johnston & Brooke Charnosky).