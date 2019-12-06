There can be little doubt that the best that five of the six teams in the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III can hope for is to finish second.
The elephant in the room remains the PIAA Class 2A (individual) champion Southern Columbia Tigers.
Coach Jerry Marks has built a program that, albeit in a shorter period, has already rivaled the school’s football team in dominating opponents.
All you need to know about how focused Marks, a two-time champion at Southern, is for the coming season can be gleaned from this preseason comment: “I think we have an opportunity to send more guys this year to Hershey.”
More?
When the tournament opened last March in the Giant Center, it looked like Southern Columbia was ready for a dual, with nine wrestlers earning berths in the tournament. Six of them placed with then-junior Gaige Garcia getting the gold, and Kole Biscoe taking the silver.
All the medalists were underclassmen. Lear Quinton and Patrick Edmondson, both fourth-place finishers, and seventh-place Cade Linn are all back on the mat this season. Bronze medalist Preston Zachman, headed to the University of Wisconsin for football, did not return.
Beyond that, the Tigers finished second in the PIAA 2A Team championships for the second year in a row, after taking third the previous season. Both losses in the finals were to Reynolds, which handed Southern its lone loss last year.
“We have to remain focused and not let outside distractions deter us,” Marks said. “We put in a good offseason and many of the guys are hungry to achieve and reach their goals.”
Although Southern Columbia has higher aspirations, Marks said winning the HAC-III would still be special.
“I think any team has the goal of winning their conference,” he said. “The ultimate goal is to win this thing.’’
He said to do that they must stay focused, and weight management will be the key, as well as getting the football players in shape. More than half of the team played today in the state football final in Hershey.
“With the football players getting to practice late, the coaching staff has been working tirelessly with the underclassmen,” Marks said.
Warrior Run coach Jeremy Betz has a regional bronze medalist returning in senior Noah Hunt (132), who was 27-9 last season, but only five seniors on his 20-man roster.
“Our goal as a team is to improve ever practice and every match,” Betz said. “We want to qualify for districts and be competitive with the teams we compete against.”
He said the wrestlers have been working hard and focusing in improving technique.
Mount Carmel has just 14 wrestlers on the roster and the top returner’s status is in doubt.
Senior 170-pounder Shane Weidner, who was 29-10 and a fifth-place regional finisher, was injured in the final football game of the season. A timetable for his return is unknown, coach Steve Pesarchick said.
“We hope to win a few dual meets this year in our conference, that’s our goal,” Pesarchick said.
He said that, in addition to Southern in D4 competition, Montoursville and Muncy are also strong again.
“As a team we should fill most weight classes this year and we would like to qualify for the district duals again this year. But at this point it is something we are not worrying about,” Pesarchick added.
Bloomsburg has a new coach as Matt Lukachinsky. The junior high coach last year has replaced Bill Freeman. Lukachinsky previously served as a varsity assistant at E.L. Meyers and Hanover Area high schools.
“My goals for the program are to increase numbers and get kids to love wrestling,” he said. “We are creating a new culture which will take time and we have a young group who will experience a learning curve. We are looking forward to the future with a good group of hardworking kids.”
South Williamsport coach Eric Gerber’s Mountaineers will be led by outstanding sophomore Bobby Gardner (106/113), who has won trophies in local, regional and national tournaments.
Gardner finished 29-3 as a freshman. He is joined by another sophomore, Landon Lorson (145/152), who was 26-9 as a freshman.
“We had a great off-season with a lot of kids competing in freestyle/Greco and at camps,” Gerber said, adding that Gardner, Lorson along with senior Masen Lane and sophomore Lane Lusk, have been doing a great job leading the team.