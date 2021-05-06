CATAWISSA — After watching his team commit several errors and fall on the wrong end of a mercy-rule decision at Mount Carmel last week, Southern Columbia ace pitcher Gatlin Hovenstine eyed the rivals' anticipated rematch.
Hovenstine was determined he could get the job done in Round Two, so he told Tigers coach Mike Myers he wanted the ball Thursday.
Myers obliged, and the decision paid dividends. Not only did Hovenstine allow just one earned run in five-plus innings, but he also collected a game-high three hits and three RBIs to lead Southern in an 8-5 home victory.
“Gatlin has been throwing extremely well all year,” Myers said. “I knew he wanted the ball after what happened last week against us with Mount Carmel. He told me flat-out he wanted the ball for this game. He pitched a great game and kept them off-balance.
"At the plate, he was struggling early on in the year, so for him to be coming into his own and getting hot down the stretch here is going to continue to be huge for us.”
“It feels great because that was probably the worst game we played all year,” Hovenstine said, referring to his team’s 13-3 five-inning loss Friday at Mount Carmel. “Nothing was clicking, so today we knew what we wanted to do and we thankfully got the job done.”
Some early clutch hitting by Southern (10-4) helped take some pressure off Hovenstine, as the Tigers had the first of two big two-out rallies in the first inning. They scored four of five runs in the frame with two down, including a two-run single by Hovenstine that was immediately followed by Brandon Gedman's RBI hit. Southern batted around in the inning.
“Pitching with a lead is always easier,” Hovenstine said. “That was huge for us because our bats haven’t been as hot as they usually are. By pitching with the lead, it adds more confidence because you get to start ahead and get the fastballs going easier.
“Breaking out and hitting like that was huge for me. It’s always a fun time when you can give yourself some more wiggle room by putting up extra runs.”
Despite failing to record a hit until the fourth inning, the Red Tornadoes (6-7) didn’t go down without a fight.
A costly fielding error allowed Casen Sandri to reach safely to open the fourth. Paired with a hard-earned walk by Damon Dowkus, the duo set the table for Reed Witkoski to deliver a two-run triple to left field with two outs. Witkoski later scored on an error to pull Mount Carmel within 5-3.
“As far as fighting goes, we fought and battled all game,” Mount Carmel coach Brenton Eades said. “We just didn’t do some of the little things we needed to do right, and that came back and bite us in the butt. Sometimes you just don’t do enough to win a game, and, unfortunately, that’s what happened to us.”
The Red Tornadoes scratched across a run in the top of the fifth, but the Tigers promptly answered in the bottom of the inning with three consecutive two-out RBIs — an Owen Sosnoski triple, a Hovenstine double, and a Gedman single.
Southern scored seven runs with two outs, and went 5-for-11 with seven RBIs with runners in scoring position, striking out just once.
“We were striking out way too much earlier in the season. So at practices, we’ve been working on hitting with two strikes and getting back to the basics,” Myers admitted. “We had started to go away from the basics and crept into some bad habits. We started hitting off the tee more and it seems to be helping.”
“We had two outs several times where it looked like we were going to get out of an inning, but they came up with big swings. You have to tip your caps to them,” Eades added. “They came up with the big hits with two outs, and we just couldn’t get the job done.”
Hovenstine eventually started to show signs of fatigue in the top of the sixth, walking his first two batters on nine total pitches. The Tigers’ coaching staff called on Liam Klebon to try to limit the damage in an inherited two-on, no-out jam. Klebon managed to escape the threat unscathed thanks to back-to-back strikeouts and a pickoff.
“Getting that baserunning blunder really helped us out because they had guys on first and second with nobody out,” Myers recalled. “That was big because with them threatening there like they were, things could’ve easily gone either way.”
Klebon later worked into and out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh, surrendering one run, for a save that secured Southern’s second 10-win season since 2015.
“It’s great to be able to rely on Liam and have him on the back-end,” Hovenstine said. “You know when he comes in, he’s always going to get the job done no matter what.”
Sandri was strong in 5.1 innings pitched out of the Red Tornadoes' bullpen, coming on due to Southern’s explosive first inning. He allowed three earned runs and fanned five, mainly with his off-speed pitches, which kept Mount Carmel close.
“He came in and held the door,” Eades said of Sandri. “When you bring in a guy in relief, the first thing you want him to do is hold you there and he did just that. He kept us in the game the whole time. (Southern) got those three nice swings later in the game, but, overall, I thought he threw fantastically.”
Southern Columbia 8, Mount Carmel 5
Mount Carmel;000;310;1 — 5-5-2
Southern Columbia;500;030;x — 8-9-3
Damon Dowkus, Casen Sandri (1) and Gavin Lasko. Gatlin Hovenstine, Liam Klebon (6) and Owen Sosnoski.
WP: Hovenstine. LP: Dowkus. S: Klebon.
Mount Carmel: Sandri 2-for-4, run; Reed Witkoski 1-for-3, triple, run, 2 RBIs.
Southern Columbia: Hovenstine 3-for-3, double, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Brandon Gedman 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; Jake Cambria 2-for-4, run; Sosnoski 1-for-2, triple, 2 runs, RBI.