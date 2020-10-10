HUGHESVILLE — When you’re averaging over 20 yards a carry and have scored touchdowns on one-third of your carries, it’s pretty tough to improve on those numbers as a football season moves along.
Gavin Garcia managed to do it anyway on Friday night with his performance at Hughesville. Before approximately 325 fans, with the expanded outdoor crowd guidelines that went into effect this week, Garcia ran for 186 yards and scored three touchdowns on only four carries as Southern easily topped Hughesville 56-7. The Tigers led 36-0 after a quarter and 50-0 at halftime.
“Gavin was very good the last two years and he worked his butt off in the offseason and he’s elevated his game,” said Southern coach Jim Roth. “We’ve got a nice complement (in the backfield) with (Wes) Barnes, who’s explosive, strong and quick and (Braeden) Wisloski is the same, so we’ve really got a good backfield in terms of balance. “
Southern scored touchdowns on four of their first six, five of their eight and six of their first 11 offensive plays. They even managed to score when they didn’t have the ball when Hughesville snapped the ball out of its own end zone for a safety.
Hughesville went three-and-out after receiving the opening kickoff, and after a nice 47-yard punt put Southern back at its own 29 to start its first possession, Garcia busted loose around the right corner and went 71 yards for his first touchdown on the Tigers’ first play.
After another Hughesville punt, Southern needed just three plays to score again when Barnes got loose down the left sideline for a 45-yard score.
Following the safety, the Tigers took over at the Spartan 37 following the free kick, and then on its first play from scrimmage, Jake Davis caught a receiver screen just a few yards past the line of scrimmage and turned it into a 37-yard touchdown reception, reversing field toward the end of the run to keep the play alive and find the end zone.
On Southern’s next drive, Garcia got loose again for a 53-yard touchdown, again on the first play of the drive, and then on Southern’s next drive, Wisloski burst down the sideline for a 60-yard touchdown. He then scored again on Southern’s next drive when he hauled in a 21-yard pass from Liam Klebon to make it 43-0 early in the second quarter. Klebon completed all three of his passes for 63 yards and two touchdowns, a night equally as efficient as Garcia’s.
“Southern is so disciplined, they don’t turn the ball over, they don’t commit penalties, they’re fundamentally sound and they play hard and fast all the time,” said Hughesville coach Adam Gehr.
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 56, HUGHESVILLE 7
Southern Col. (4-0) 36 14 0 6 — 56
Hughesville (1-4) 0 0 0 7 — 7
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
SC-Gavin Garcia 71 run (kick failed)
SC-Wes Barnes 45 run (Isaac Carter kick)
SC-Safety
SC-Jake Davis 37 pass from Liam Klebon (Carter kick)
SC-Garcia 53 run (Carter kick)
SC-Braeden Wisloski 60 run (Carter kick)
Second quarter
SC-Wisloski 21pass from Klebon (Carter kick)
SC-Garcia 54 run (Carter kick)
Fourth quarter
H-Devin Swank 10 run (Cassie Heiney kick)
SC-Matt Masala 16 run (run failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
SC H
First downs 14 11
Rushes-net yards 26-425 48-134
Passing yardage 63 79
Passing 3-3-0 5-12-1
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 3-15 2-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Southern Columbia: Wes Barnes 6-96, TD; Trevor Yorks 5-27; Connor Gallagher 5-22; Gavin Garcia 4-186, 3 TDs; Matt Masala 4-19, TD; Braeden Wisloski 1-60, TD; Liam Klebon 1-15. Hughesville: Colton Yocum 22-73; Mikey Dylina 9-28; Devin Swank 9-18, TD; Joey Swink 5-22; Brenden Knight 1-4; Angelo Ferrigno 1-4; TEAM 1-(-15).
PASSING — Southern Columbia: Liam Klebon 3-3-0, for 63 yards, 2 TDs. Hughesville: Joey Swink 5-12-1, for 79 yards.
RECEIVING — Southern Columbia: Jake Davis 2-42, TD; Braeden Wisloski 1-21, TD. Hughesville: Hunter Herr 2-63; Devin Swank 2-11; Justin Fowler 1-5.