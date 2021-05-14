CATAWISSA — Coming off a nail-biting win over Central Columbia two days prior, Southern Columbia coach Mike Myers was concerned that his team may be susceptible to a letdown against Warrior Run on Friday.
Fortunately for the Tigers, they got the job done early, scoring eight runs in the top of the first inning on their way to an 11-1, five-inning win to extend their winning streak to five.
Six starters drove in runs for Southern (13-4), and Brandon Gedman tossed a complete game, striking out 10 batters and allowing just one unearned run and two hits.
“Coming into this game, I was a little bit concerned because I thought it could be a potential letdown spot,” Myers said. “But in the first inning, we came out on a roll and put eight runs on the board, which helped Brandon settle in. We hit the ball hard, and we were finding the gaps. We weren’t trying to hit home runs and it paid off.”
Gedman pinpointed his fastball on each corner of the strike zone, setting up several opportunities to get Warrior Run (0-14) batters chasing curveballs in or near the dirt.
“My speed wasn’t there as much today, but I thought my placement was really there,” Gedman said. “I could just put the ball where I needed to and get ahead in a lot of counts. It’s nice when you score runs early like that so you can just go out there, have fun and play baseball. You don’t have to worry as much about walking batters or anyone getting on and scoring because you know you have a good cushion.”
Myers added: “Brandon did a very nice job today. He’s going to be a key piece going into the playoffs. If we can have him pitch — even in the middle of a game — it’s going to be huge. It was nice to get him some innings and see him perform the way he did. He had pretty good command of his curveball, and he was using the whole plate with his fastball.”
Southern’s offense fed off four errors committed by the Defenders within the first two innings, which prolonged the frames, allowing the Tigers to send 19 batters to the plate and score all 11 of their runs during that span.
“That’s been the theme all year,” Warrior Run skipper Harold Raup coach of the miscues. “Being as young as we are, we’re making errors where if not for them, we’d be out of innings earlier and the scores could be a little bit closer. We’re going to get mentally tougher here as we go. They are getting tougher.”
Owen Sosnoski, Gatlin Hovenstine, Matt Masala and Mike Zsido each delivered an RBI double in the first.
Despite facing a 10-run deficit after two innings, the Defenders held their own defensively from there on out, as they were errorless over the last three innings and turned to freshman Owen Reese in relief.
Reese cooled down Southern right away, allowing no hits and just three baserunners in his three innings of work, tallying five strikeouts during the process.
“I’m really pleased with how well Owen pitched,” Raup said. “He keeps getting better throwing some varsity innings here out of necessity because we’re a very young team. Our freshmen are getting a lot of valuable innings for next year. Owen has gotten better every time he’s stepped out on the mound, so it looks good for him in the future.”
With just one game left on their regular-season schedule, the Tigers are getting hot at the right time, as they’ll seek to obtain their first six-game winning streak since 2018 at Nativity on Monday. They’re currently seeded fourth in the District 4 Class 2A standings.
“We’re definitely picking up momentum,” Gedman said. “Our bats are starting to get hot. We’ve been able to put a lot of kids on base and then just poke them in. We’re not looking for any big home runs. We’re just looking to score by being greedy on the bases and doing all the small things right and that’s going to keep us going.”
Southern Columbia 11, Warrior Run 1 (5 inn.)
Southern;830;00 — 11-7-2
Warrior Run;100;00 — 1-2-4
Logan Rager, Owen Reese (3) and Aden Lewis. Brandon Gedman and Owen Sosnoski.
WP: Gedman; LP: Rager.
Southern Columbia: Gatlin Hovenstine 1-for-2, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Mike Zsido 1-for-2, double, run, RBI; Owen Sosnoski 1-for-2, double, run, RBI; Matt Masala 1-for-2, double, run, RBI.
Warrior Run: Logan Rager 1-for-3, double, run.