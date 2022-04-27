CATAWISSA — He didn’t surprise his coach when he broke the Southern Columbia stadium record in the 100-meter dash, but Braeden Wisloski did surprise himself.
Southern Columbia's state sprint champion got 2 1/2 weeks off from competition thanks to some inclement weather, and he returned to action on a cool, wet and breezy day Tuesday afternoon at Lanny Conner Field at Tiger Stadium.
Neither the weather nor the layoff was able to cool off Wisloski.
The Tiger junior, in his only event of the afternoon, ran a blistering 10.6 seconds (hand time) in the 100-meter dash to break his own Tiger Stadium record (10.71). His career-best FAT time is 10.74 at last year’s Leonard Stephan Invitational at Wilson-West Lawn.
Southern won its second meet in as many tries, crushing undermanned Warrior Run, 111-39, in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III meet.
On the girls’ side, Southern rolled to a 108-28 victory. The score was unusual because the Defenders had no hurdlers and were short in some other events.
“I did not (expect to run that time),” Wisloski said, adding, “I ran a 40 the other day and I was pretty fast, so I knew I had improved.
“I wanted to come out and run a 10.7 or a 10.6, which I did, and it was unbelievable."
Wisloski said the time off worked out perfectly to allow him to rest a hamstring injury that has disrupted his season.
“It was definitely helpful for me,” Wisloski said. “These past couple days I was feeling better and I was working on my starts, and I am starting to get way better. I’m really excited that I’m back, and hopefully, I can stay healthy.”
Southern coach Tom Donlan said Wisloski’s health has been a big concern, adding, “You want to be cautious and make sure everything’s going well.”
“It was in the plan for him to come in for one event, see how it’s going and how things feel, and he’s been training and doing things to address his concerns,” Donlan said. “It was a good start to come back.’’
Wisloski conceded that he didn’t know until close to the time of the event if he would compete in the less-than-ideal weather conditions.
“Yeah, I was thinking about (not running). I was seeing how the rain was holding up and then I felt good, so I stuck with it,” he said.
The Tigers will run Thursday at Bloomsburg in a PHAC-III dual that has been postponed twice, and Wisloski said he is going to try to run all four of his events. If that goes well, he will do the same Saturday in the Lock Haven University High School Classic.
Although the Tigers had Wisloski back, at least for one event, they were missing a three-time gold medalist from last year’s state meet. State hurdles champion Jake Rose missed the meet with the stomach flu.
Assistant coach Jamie Wisloski said that Rose is expected to return at Bloomsburg. The Tigers still had plenty of firepower, and Donlan was pleased with his team’s performance.
“I think we did real well, guys stepped up in the hurdles. Ashton (Helwig ) had a good time,” he said.
Helwig won the 300 intermediate hurdles in 42.9.
Donlan said Southern's throws went well, especially senior Tyler Arnold.
“Tyler did well, taking first in the javelin, first in the discus. He’s working hard and doing a lot, coming over and doing the high jump and running in the 4x4,” Donlan said. “And he’s enjoying it.”
Tigers junior Edward Zuber had an outstanding day, winning the 3,200, 1,600, and 800 meters and running a leg on the winning 4x800 relay.”
Warrior Run prevented the Tigers from sweeping the relays when its quartet of Nathan McCormack, Cody Goodspeed, Colby Levan, and Alex Brown) finished off the meet by winning the 4x400 in 3:41.5.
Warrior Run coach Shaun Landis said, “Week after week, we’re just trying to get the kids to improve, and the guys are sticking it out and toughing it out.”
He added, “We know we’re going to take our licks at dual meets, but we also have kids ranked pretty high in the district, and we’re just trying help them improve and enjoy the sport.”
For the second year in a row, the Defenders (1-3) are forced to travel for all their meets as well as practices (at Hughesville) while their stadium is renovated.
Girls
The Defenders are also hampered on the girls’ side with low numbers, which led to Southern winning every event except the pole vault and the 1,600.
Warrior Run coach Scott Hoffman, noting that he has 17 girls on the roster, said, “We are pleased with these kids. We’re winning as far as the program’s longevity and trying to figure out where you put kids in events.”
Although the Defenders are 0-4 with one dual meet left, Hoffman said that with a new facility next year, he sees a bright future.
“We hope to build more energy for our program, and I think good things are coming,” he said.
Several Tigers had outstanding days, led by senior Cassidy Savitski, who took first in the 400 and 200 meters and the triple jump, as well as running a leg of the winning 4x400 relay.
Southern junior Loren Gehret won the long and high jumps and anchored the victorious 4x100 relay.
Tigers coach Trent Donlan said, “Considering the weather and the kids got to compete for the first time in more than two weeks, we had a decent day. The kids are building on what they have done so far and hopefully it continues to climb for the rest of the season.”
Warrior Run swept the pole vault, led by winner Aurora Cieslukowski at 9 feet. She was followed by Alivia Ritenour (8-0) and Cadence Gardiner (7-6).
Boys
Southern Columbia 111, Warrior Run 39
4x800R: SC (Travis Stocker, Edward Zuber, James Bender, Ethan Rush), 10;59; 110H: 1. Gavin Hunter, SC, 19.4; 2. Danny Marzeski, SC, 19.6; 3. Gavin Krebs, SC, 20.0; 100: 1. Braeden Wisloski, SC, 10.6; 2. Kyle Christman, SC, 11.6; 3. Jaymen Golden, SC, 11.7; 1600: 1. Edward Zuber, SC, 4:53.9; 2. James Bender, SC, 5:08.2; 3. Brendan Santore, SC, 5:31.2; 4x100: SC (Kyle Christman, Ashton Helwig, Alex Morrison, Jaymen Golden), 45.4; 300H: 1. Ashton Helwig, SC, 42.9; 2. Cody Goodspeed, WR, 44.6; 3. Danny Marzeski, SC, 46.5; 800: 1 Edward 2; Edward Zuber, SC, 2:11.6; 2. Ethan Rush, SC, 2:24.4; 3. James Bender, SC, 2:25.2; 3200: 1. Edward Zuber, SC, 12:11.2; 2. Ethan Rush, SC, 12:21.6; 3. Brendan Santore, SC, 12:41.9; 200: 1. Alex Morrison, SC, 23.0; 2. Jaymen Golden, SC, 24.3; 3. Colden Bloom, SC, 25.5; 4x400R: WR (Nathan McCormack, Cody Goodspeed, Colby Levan, Alex Brown), 3:41.5; Triple jump: 1. Nathan McCormack, WR, 40-10¼; 2. Alex Morrison, SC, 40-6 ¾; 3. Vincent Maresca, SC, 33-10 1/2; Discus: 1. Tyler Arnold, SC, 118-6; 2. Nathan Yohn, WR, 110-7; 3. Jacob Yoder, WR, 98-10; Javelin: 1. Tyler Arnold, SC, 146-10; 2. Gabe Leffler, SC, 136-8; 3. Luke Mattox, WR, 112-11; Long jump: 1. Alex Morrison, SC, 18-11; 2. Alex Brown, WR, 18-10; 3. Kyle Christman, SC, 18-3 ¼; Shot put: 1. Ethan Carper, WR, 37-0; 2. Nathan Yohn, WR, 36-11; 3. Luke Mattox, WR, 33-6; Pole vault: 1. Aidan Corrigan, SC, 11-0; 2. Isaac Butler, WR, 11-0; 3. Judah Kennel, WR, 10-6; High jump: 1. Kyle Christman, SC, 5-11; 2. Tyler Arnold, SC, 5-6; 3. Nathan Hoy, SC, 4-6.
Girls
Southern Columbia 108, Warrior Run 28
4x800R: SC (Evelyn Cook, Heather Cecco, Annabelle Reck, Kate Moncavage), 11:07.6; 100: 1. Myranda Malacusky, SC, 13.7; 2. Sophie Shadle, SC, 13.7; 3. Peyton Wisloski, SC, 14.2; 4x100R: SC (Sophie Shadle, Miranda Malakusky, Peyton Wisloski, Loren Gehret), 53.2; 1600: 1. Sage Dunkleberger, WR, 5;46.9; 2. Haley Conner, SC, 5:57.1; 3. Kelsey Hoffman, WR, 6:07.1; 400: Cassidy Savitski, SC, 1:04.2; 300H: 1. Annabelle Reck, SC, 58.2; 2. Callie Maclay, SC, 1:01.1; 800: 1. Kate Moncavage, SC, 2:23.6; 2. Sienna Dunkleberger, WR, 2:31.4; 3. Lillian Wertz, WR, 2:33.2; 200: 1. Cassidy Savitski, SC, 27.3; 2. Loren Gehret, SC, 28.2; 3. Sophie Shadle, SC, 29.3; 400: 1. Cassidy Savitski, SC, 1:04.2; 3200: 1. Heather Cecco, SC, 12:52.3; 2. Sage Dunkleberger, WR, 12:56.8; 3. Haley Conner, SC, 13:11.5; 4x400R: SC (Kate Moncavage, Cassidy Savitski, Annabelle Reck, Evelyn Cook), 4:19.4; Long jump: 1. Loren Gehret, SC, 14-4¾; 2. Eliza Fenstermacher, SC, 13-0; 3. Ella Podgurski, SC, 11-1½; Javelin: 1. Alli Griscavage, SC, 85-8; 2. Kayleigh Bausinger, WR, 76-4; 3. Linsey Donlan, SC, 76-2; High jump: 1. Loren Gehret, SC, 4-9; 2. Tatum Klebon, SC, 4-6; 3. Callie Maclay, SC, 4-2; Triple jump: 1. Cassidy Savitski, SC, 32-7½; 2. Tatum Klebon, SC, 30-3¼; 3. Eliza Fenstermacher, SC, 27-1; Pole vault: 1. Aurora Cieslukowski, WR, 9-0; 2. Alivia Ritenour, WR, 8-0; 3. Cadence Gardiner, WR, 7-6; Shot put: 1. Ali Griscavage, SC, 32-6; 2. Kayleigh Bausinger, WR, 28-4; 3. Brooke Charnosky, SC, 25-6; Javelin: 1. Quinn Johnston, SC, 108-4; 2. Brooke Charnosky, SC, 88-7; 3. Myranda Malacusky, SC, 85-6.
Note: Girls hurdles were not contested.