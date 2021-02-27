COAL TOWNSHIP — Southern Columbia first-year coach Mike Woytowich knows his team might have possibly let a District 4 Class 3A berth slip away with loss Wednesday night to three-win Hughesville.
Yes, the Tigers have the requisite .500 record for a district playoff berth in a normal year, but with the pandemic limiting each field to just eight teams, that loss to the Spartans — and Warrior Run’s second-half rally to beat South Williamsport — might have made Friday’s 63-55 win over Shamokin in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover moot.
“It’s a tough pill to swallow. They are kids: Some days they are top of their game, and some days they aren’t,” Woytowich said. “We got worn down, and didn’t play well (Wednesday).”
For the Tigers players, regardless of what happens with regard to their district power ranking, Friday’s game offered a chance to cleanse the stench of an earlier loss.
“It was frustrating our last game. We knew we had to come out here and put up one good performance,” Tigers sophomore guard Braeden Wisloski said.
Wisloski and Liam Klebon combined for 16 fourth-quarter points as Southern Columbia pulled away at the Purple Palace.
“I couldn’t ask for anything more,” Woytowich said. “It was the best team win we’ve had this whole season.”
The Tigers improved to 10-8 on the season, and the first-year coach is left — like a lot of coaches in 2021 — to wonder what might have been for his young team in a full off-season and normal regular season.
“I’m so optimistic for the future of this team. We have four seniors, that we are going to miss, but we had freshmen, sophomores and juniors all contributing,” Woytowich said. “Given the year — everybody went through it, so I’m certainly not going to complain — we didn’t get a chance to put a lot of our stuff in, or to work much in the offseason together.”
The Tigers led by a point late in the third quarter, when Klebon converted on a layup to end the stanza. That sparked an 8-0 run that ended with a Klebon drive with 4:48 left in the game that gave Southern Columbia a 49-40 lead.
The Indians tried to get back into the game. Shamokin saved a ball from going out of bounds on the Southern offensive end, and Brent Reed found Aaron Frasch for a three-point opportunity. Frasch missed the foul shot, but Shamokin grabbed the offensive rebound, and Reed knocked down a 3-pointer.
After Wisloski converted inside, Reed hit a 3-pointer with 2:52 left to bring Shamokin within 53-50. When Shamokin’s Joey Tarr took a charge on the next possession, the Indians had a chance to tie, but they went 2:40 without scoring after Reed’s second 3-pointer.
Again, Klebon and Wisloski hurt the Indians on the fast break, each beating the defense for layups to push the Southern Columbia lead to 55-50.
“Our shots weren’t falling, so we had to push the ball up the court when we could,” Wisloski said. “They had some bigger guys, so we had to use our speed.”
Klebon finished with 13 points to lead the Tigers, while Brian Britton added 12, and Wisloski finished with 10.
Cam Annis scored 15 points to lead Shamokin (6-10), while Reed and Aaron Frasch each finished with 13.
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 63, SHAMOKIN 55
Southern Columbia (10-8) 63
Kaiden Carl 3 0-0 7; Michael Zsido 3 0-0 7; Brian Britton 5 0-0 12; Isaic Carter 1 2-3 4; Tyler Arnold 2 2-4 6; Liam Klebon 4 5-6 13; Braeden Wisloski 4 2-2 10; Conner Gallagher 1 2-3 4. Totals 23 13-18 63.
3-point goals: Britton 2, Carl, Zsido.
Did not score: Thomas Ziemba, Jake Toczylousky.
Shamokin (6-10) 55
Cam Annis 5 1-2 15; Colin Seedor 2 0-0 4; Brent Reed 5 0-0 13; Aaron Frasch 4 5-8 13; Joey Tarr 1 0-0 3; Cayan Lee 3 1-2 7. Totals 20 7-12 55.
3-point goals: Annis 4, Reed 3, Tarr.
Did not score: Dom Michaels, J.J. Leiby, Wisdom Artis-Jones.
Score by quarters
Southern Columbia 15 11 17 20 – 63
Shamokin 17 12 11 15 — 55