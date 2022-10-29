LOYALSOCK TWP. — It was a game-sealing moment when Joey Singley broke through and tucked the ball into the corner of the goal late in Saturday's district quarterfinal match.
His Southern Columbia teammates fell on him as the seventh-seeded Tigers advanced to the semis with a 2-0 win over No. 2 Benton at Loyalsock High School.
“It was just a moment of relief,” the Tigers' Isaac Carter said. “We just worked so hard for it; it was well-deserved. Hopefully, we can go a lot further.”
Southern Columbia (7-10-1) didn’t have it easy. Southern Columbia overcame a strong push from Benton (16-3) in the closing minutes of the first half to hold a one-goal lead. Several penalties and a yellow card highlighted the late-half stretch.
An odd penalty was called in the closing minute of the opening half as the whistle sounded for a penalty in the box, but not a penalty kick. Southern Columbia built a wall that held as it deflected the shot attempt for a goal kick.
“It was about playing defense, and capitalizing on their mistakes,” Carter said. “That’s what we planned on doing. It worked really well. It’s a team. We won this together. We are a close group.”
Ethan Reed moved across the face of the goal, reading the pass perfectly as it found Benton’s Dalton Koch for an attempt. Reed adjusted and stopped a header from Koch, who looked on in disbelief. The save stopped a sure-fire scoring attempt for Benton as it finished the half facing a one-goal deficit.
“Benton is always a very intense team,” Southern Columbia coach David Hall said. “They bring a lot of hard work and passion to the table. It was really about just matching their energy.”
Southern Columbia benefited from early counterattack pressure when Carter collected a ball near the 18. He muscled his way by his defender and put a hard shot on goal for the lead.
“It was about coming out and playing our style of soccer,” Hall said. “They are a very good team and will knock you off your style if you’re not careful. It was more about keeping the focus and letting that play out.”
Carter began to celebrate moments before the ball crossed the line for Southern Columbia’s first goal. More than 67 minutes ran off the clock before Singley pocketed his insurance goal.
Ethan Reed made three saves for his clean sheet.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A PLAYOFFS
QUARTERFINAL
at Loyalsock H.S.
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 2, BENTON 0
First half
SC-Isaac Carter, 7:20.
Second half
SC—Joey Singley, 75:07.
Shots: SC, 8-6; Shots on goal: SC, 5-3. Corners: B, 6-3. Cards: B, Dalton Koch (yellow, 55:11). SC, Jimmy Bender (yellow, 21:16). Saves: Benton 3 (Matthew Foley); Southern Columbia 3 (Ethan Reed).