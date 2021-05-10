MOUNT CARMEL — Emily Reese is Southern Columbia’s home run leader with four. Natasha Corley does not consider herself one of the Tigers’ big hitters.
Monday afternoon, Reese was forced to give up the big flies to lay down some bunts. Corley, meanwhile, belted an RBI triple in the first inning and finished a home run shy of the cycle.
They were part of a 16-hit attack as the Tigers outlasted Lourdes Regional, 17-10, in a nonconference game at Mount Carmel High School.
Reese bunted three times for singles and another for a fielder’s choice. An injury three weeks ago that kept her out of action until Monday restricted her swing.
“I was always a power hitter, I guess you could say,” she said before adding that bunting was a lot of fun.
“I really did want to swing, but this was my first time going up to bat (since the injury),” she said. “I was doing really good. I was on a roll.”
The freshman third baseman said she had some experience with bunting while playing for her travel team, and she has learned to drag bunt, which is what she did successfully against Lourdes.
She said it might be at least another week before she will be able to swing as she did before the injury.
Meanwhile, second baseman Corley, helped make up for Reese’s lack of thump. The junior tripled in a run in the first inning and added a double and a single in six at-bats.
“I usually don’t hit that much — only like three at-bats in the game,” Corley said. “It was definitely nice to get those really big hits. I was very proud.”
Scoring those two quick runs was important, Corley said, because of the type of games in which the Tigers are often involved.
“It was definitely important because we struggle with our defense sometimes,” she said, adding, “Sometimes we hit, and sometimes we don’t. Getting those hits was fantastic.”
Corley’s triple drove in Jensen Purnell, who led off by reaching on an error. Corley scored on a Jaymie Petro single.
Southern (5-9) built a five-run lead with three in the second with the help of an outfield error, an RBI groundout by Corley, a hit batter, and an RBI single by Emily Brent.
But both teams have been involved in high-scoring games this season and the young Red Raiders (3-10) made it interesting.
Trailing 13-5 and in danger of taking a mercy-rule loss, Lourdes rallied for five runs in the home sixth to climb back to within 13-10.
“I was getting a little nervous there when they were getting those nice hits, but we just had to stick with it and play the game,” Corley said.
When the Tigers returned to the dugout, leading by only three, Corley said she told her teammates that they had to cheer and “really hit the ball.”
Lourdes coach Amanda Adams said her girls do a nice job of staying positive even with large deficits, and that five-run inning proved that they are never out of a game.
“I think our girls do a really good job of keeping each other motivated and keeping their positivity up,” Adams said, “We see one fall, we make sure we are keeping them positive through the game and forgetting anything happens.
Adams’ team usually starts just one senior, and, in this game, the Red Raiders were without pitcher and leading hitter Hailee Brown and the second-best hitter, Avery Dowkus. Brown is injured, and Dowkus was competing for the Mount Carmel track and field team.
In that big frame, leadoff hitter Hannah Chapman reached on an error, Mikayla Adams walked, and Emily Yuskoski was safe on a bunt to load the bases with no outs. Leah Kosmer singled home a run, leaving the bases full for Maddie Scandle, who uncorked a triple down the right-field line to clear the bases. Ashley Wills followed with a fielder’s choice grounder to score Scandle.
Southern pitcher Avery Konyar got out of further trouble with a strikeout to end the inning. Kate Waltman pitched the final inning. After hitting the first batter, Waltman got a fielder’s choice, a pop-up to first, and a comebacker to the circle for the final out.
“We have mostly freshmen and sophomores, and the team has a lot of growing to do,” coach Adams said. “It’s a learning experience and we tell them that even if they play a perfect game, they still may learn something from somebody.”
Southern Columbia 17, Lourdes Regional 10
Southern Columbia;231;340;4 — 17-16-5
Lourdes Regional;014;005;0 — 10-7-5
Avery Konyar, Kate Waltman (7) and Emily Brent. Emily Yuskoski, Makayla Adams (5) and Leah Kosmer.
WP: Konyar.LP: Yuskoski.
Southern: Natasha Corley 3-for-6, triple, double, 2 RBIs; Brent 2-for-5, 2 RBIs; Jaymie Petro 2-for-4, RBI; Emily Reese 4-for-5, RBI; Konyar 2-for-3, 3 RBI; Jenson Purnell RBI.
Lourdes: Maddie Scandle 3-for-4, 3 RBIs; Adams 2-for-4; Yuskoski 2-for-5; Kosmer 2-for-4, RBI; Kirstin Kressler RBI.