ALMEDIA — If it’s November, it must be time for Southern Columbia’s girls soccer team to make a run.
For the second straight year, the Tigers won the District 4 Class A championship after withstanding a string of early-season losses.
The Tigers shut out top seed South Williamport, 3-0, Thursday at Central Columbia but it wasn’t quite as one-sided as that score indicated.
Last year, the Tigers (15-7) rode that momentum all the way to their second state title.
The Mounties (18-2) came out strong in the opening minutes, and peppered Southern Columbia goalkeeper Mackenzie Palacz with several early scoring chances.
Despite the early onslaught, the Tigers’ Evelyn Cook scored after receiving a nice cross from fellow senior Cassidy Savitski to give Southern a 1-0 lead just less than five minutes into the game, and although the Mounties kept up pressure most of the half, the lead seemed to relax the Tigers.
“Our strength of schedule is tough,” said Southern Columbia coach Derek Stine. “It prepares us for the postseason. We scrimmaged South, and we knew what to expect. We knew what they could do.”
Palacz finished with nine saves — six in the first half — and had more saves in the first few minutes than she had in many recent games.
“It was kind of nice,” Palacz said of the early pressure. “Lately I’ve been back there talking to myself.”
She said giving up an early goal would not have been that much of factor.
“We’re prepared to battle through that kind of stuff,” she said.
Cook’s goal was her 12th of the season, and came on Savitski’s 12th assist.
“We are pretty selfless,” Cook said. “We all give up the ball in the middle if another person has a better opportunity.”
Cook had an assist of her own early in the second half. She was the middle person off a corner kick from Loren Gehret to set up Summer Tillett 3:25 into the second half.
Gehret delivered the clincher with her 35th goal of the season on a direct kick at the 54:28 mark.
South Williamsport coach Marc Lovecchio said he thought his team performed well.
“We played well,” Lovecchio said. “The difference was that they put away their chances and we didn’t. We had plenty of opportunities.”
Southern Columbia will play District 3 runner-up Harrisburg Christian — the No. 1 seed in that district — in the first round of the state playoffs Tuesday.
South Williamsport will take on District 3 champ Brandywine Heights.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A FINAL
At Central Columbia H.S.
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 3, SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT 0
First half
SC-Evelyn Cook (Cassidy Savitski), 4:58.
Second half
SC-Summer Tillett (Cook), 43:25; SC-Loren Gehret (penalty kick), 54:28.
Shots: SW 13-11. Corners: SW 6-4. Saves: Southern Columbia 9 (Mackenzie Palacz); South Williamsport 7 (Laila Shams).