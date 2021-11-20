HERSHEY — Two shots and less than five minutes, that's all Loren Gehret needed to put her stamp on Saturday's Class A girls soccer state championship.
Gehret scored less than 90 seconds into the game and again 4:40 into the contest, sparking Southern Columbia to a 4-0 victory over Greensburg Central Catholic.
It was the second straight state title for the Tigers, and their third in four years.
"It's insane," Gehret said. "This is the best feeling ever. No questions asked. Coming back and winning it twice, you don't expect it.
"Last year, we really didn't expect it because we were the underdogs. This year, we had to defend it, and I thought we did so well, and we got a shutout, too."
The Tigers (19-7) beat Greensburg Central Catholic by one goal in last year's state final. This year, they made sure there wasn't nearly as much drama, but that didn't lessen the euphoria that comes with a state title.
"This is the best feeling in the world," Southern goalkeeper Mackenzie Palacz said. "Having done it twice (before), the third one is so much better. It's senior year, and we all got to play one final time with each other. It's the best feeling possible."
The Tigers scored just 89 seconds into the game when Evelyn Cook popped a high pass forward that Gehret ran under, and headed over Centurions goalkeeper Lyndsey Szekely.
"That was vital to the whole rest of the game," Cook said of the early goal. "The energy we had after we scored carried throughout to the rest of the team. Our intensity was through the roof after that."
Gehret corraled a loose ball and fired it into the bottom corner of the goal to double Southern Columbia's lead with 35:20 to play in the first half.
“That gets the girls pumped up and ready to play,” Southern Columbia coach Derek Stine said. “It was just an amazing start to the game to get that confidence builder right there.”
Cook nearly scored a third goal 16 minutes into the game when she drilled the post with a shot, and then she got her own rebound and pushed a shot inches wide of the other post.
Three minutes after Cook's near-misses, Cook played a long ball forward that Gehret again ran onto. Gehret dribbled to the end line and then played a cross on the ground to Cassidy Savitski, who pounded it into the for a 3-0 lead less than 19 minutes into the game.
“She is so good with the ball no matter where she is on the field,” Savitski said of Gehret. “She has an amazing shot. She sets us up with all the corner kicks and free kicks. We all just work so well in the middle together.”
Gehret, who played a part in all four Southern Columbia goals, got her second assist of the state final a little less than 10 minutes into the second half. Gehret took a corner kick that Summer Tillett chested into the net for a 4-0 lead.
“It’s just an amazing feeling,” Tillet said. “I feel like sometimes, Loren and I just have that connection. I’m going to finish no matter where she puts it for me.”
Tillett also helped spearhead a defensive effort that led the Tigers to their third straight shutout.
“If we didn’t have Riley (Reid), Marley (Swank), Emma (Genners), Colby (Bernhard) it wouldn’t be a game,” Tillett said. “It would just go back and forth.”
The defense limited the Centurions (18-3) to only a few dangerous chances, and didn't allow junior Sara Felder (38 goals) to get a clear shot within 25 yards of Palacz.
"Our communication was really good today," Reed said. "We were just on our game, and we knew what we had to do to win. We've been so battle-tested that we were just ready."
When Palacz was needed, she was ready as she finished with six saves, including a pair of diving saves in the second half.
"I just wanted to go out with a bang in the last game of my career," Palacz said. "I wanted to do the best I can and help our team win."
The Centurions took six second-half corner kicks, but the Tigers cleared all of them to secure the shutout.
"It was important, but our main goal was just to win," Palacz said. "The defense always wants (a shutout) ... and to get it in the state final is just amazing."
The end result was the largest margin of victory in a girls state soccer final since 2017, and a second crown in a row for the Tigers.
"It's amazing," Southern Columbia junior Sophie Shadle said. "I can't even imagine. It just feels so surreal. It just feels the same way (as last year) but even more magical this time."
The game also marked the end of the careers of the most-decorated class in Southern Columbia history, as the Class of 2022 played a part in three state titles. The Tigers will lose 11 seniors to graduation.
"It's awesome, amazing," Cook said. "To have three state titles under your belt is something to be super proud of. That doesn't happen very often."
PIAA CLASS A FINAL
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 4, GREENSBURG CENTRAL CATHOLIC 0
First half
SC-Loren Gehret (Evelyn Cook), 1:29; SC-Gehret, 4:40; SC-Cassidy Savitski (Gehret), 18:46.
Second half
SC-Summer Tillett (Gehret), 49:32.
Shots: SC 18-9. Shots on goal: SC 9-6. Corner kicks: SC 7-6. Saves: Southern Columbia 6 (Mackenzie Palacz); Greensburg Central Catholic 3 (Lyndsey Szekely).
Daily Item sports editor Kurt Ritzman contributed to this report.