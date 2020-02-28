MILTON — Southern Columbia cranked up its pressure defense, hit some timely 3-pointers, and then used its depth advantage to beat Muncy in girls basketball Thursday.
The Tigers earned a convincing 71-42 triumph over Muncy that sewed up the third-place medals in District 4 Class 2A, and propelled them into states.
Ava Novak came off the bench to score a team-high 15 points — Southern Columbia (15-10) got37 points from its reserves — while Ally Griscavage chipped in 12 points as the Tigers earned a shot at the District 11 champs in next weekend’s state opener.
Novak also yanked down seven rebounds.
“You’ve got to give credit to our second group,” said Southern Columbia coach Bill Callahan, whose Tigers will meet Mahanoy Area or Moravian Academy. “Every time they came out, they extended the lead. So you’ve got to give credit to our second group.
“I thought the difference in the game was the second group.”
Among the others coming off the bench was sophomore forward Summer Tillett, who made her season debut after missing most of the year while rehabilitating a surgically repaired knee.
Bell Hitesman banked 12 points to lead Muncy (15-10).
With its trapping defense frustrating Muncy as soon as the opening whistle sounded — Southern Columbia forced 26 turnovers, 18 in the opening half — it wasn’t until the Tigers buried four consecutive 3-pointers late in the first quarter that things began to open up.
A pair of 3-pointers by Grace Callahan and one each by Faith Callahan and Loren Gehret turned a 4-4 tie soon into a 16-6 Tiger lead.
Only once was Muncy able to shave its deficit under 10 points.
Much of Novak’s impact came after the break when she scored 11 of her 15 points. Her production helped Southern take its 29-17 halftime lead and turn it into a comfortable 52-33 cushion after three quarters.
“It felt great,” Novak said. “A lot of girls came off the bench tonight, and I felt like that gave us a lot of confidence, especially me because I come off the bench.”
Any chance of Muncy pulling off a rally was erased when the 6-foot-1 Griscavage opened the final quarter by scoring eight straight points — six off Gehret entry passes. Griscavage also used her length to block eight Muncy shots.
“I’m just so proud of these girls, every one of them,” Bill Callahan said. “It just shows if you work hard in practice, anything can happen.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A
GIRLS TOURNAMENT
THIRD-PLACE GAME
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 71,
MUNCY 42
Southern Columbia (15-10) 71
Faith Callahan 3 0-0 8; Ally Griscavage 6 0-2 12; Morgan Marks 2 0-0 4; Loren Gehret 2 3-4 8; Rilyn Wisloski 1 0-0 2; Grace Callahan 3 0-0 9; Colby Bernhard 2 0-0 4; Ava Novak 5 3-3 15; Summer Tillett 2 1-2 5; Maddie Griscavage 1 0-0 2; Ava Yancoskie 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 7-11 71.
3-point goals: F. Callahan 2, Gehret, G. Callahan 3, Novak 2.
Did not score: Mackenzie Palacz, Emma Myers.
Muncy (15-10) 42
Avery Bigelow 3 2-4 8; Mia Edkin 1 0-0 2; Aleaha Bigelow 4 1-4 10; Ariana Copeland 0 0-1 0; Bell Hitesman 6 0-1 12; Cierra Charles 4 0-0 8; Lauren Harner-Steele 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 3-10 42.
3-point goals: Al. Bigelow.
Did not score: Brandi Hitesman.
Score by quarters
Southern Col. 17 12 23 19 — 71
Muncy 7 10 16 9 — 42