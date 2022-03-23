Loren Gehret said it without hesitation or so much as a blink, which made one think she wasn't joking.
"No matter what sport I'm in, I get the same feeling: I just want my team to do the best they can, and I want to come out with a state championship," she said.
Cue the spit take.
Apparently the Southern Columbia junior didn't receive the memo.
Here in the Susquehanna Valley, girls basketball coaches and players typically talk about getting to at least 11 wins to qualify for the district playoffs. A few programs may discuss winning a district title or repeating as the district champion, but the "S" word? "State" championship? Um, no.
Prior to last season, District 4 hadn't produced a girls basketball champion since 1996 — Elkland, which closed its doors in 2012 and wasn't in the 570 area code. The Lourdes Regional girls won in 1994 with a team that featured several of the best players in program history, and Mount Carmel won last year after knocking on the door for more than decade.
That's it — three championship teams — going all the way back to when the PIAA began to crown girls champions in 1973.
So when Gehret talks about winning a state basketball title as though it's actually attainable and not as rare as history suggests, it's a window into the minds of the Tigers who play for the Class 2A championship Friday.
Southern Columbia (29-1) faces District 7 champion Neshannock (28-2), last year's runner-up, at Hershey's Giant Center at noon (PCN, blackdiamondsports.net).
It's difficult to figure what gives the Tigers more confidence entering the state final: a 20-game winning streak that dates to Jan. 10, or the fact the majority of their players have experienced back-to-back state championships in soccer.
Ten players on the varsity roster — including three starters (Gehret, Colby Bernhard and Summer Tillett) and sixth person Cassidy Savitski — celebrated the second of consecutive Class A soccer titles in November. Two-thirds of the team's top 12 players already has at least one state gold medal.
"It honestly is surprising how big of a force we are in the state," said Savitski, whose two varsity teams are 48-8 so far in the 2021-22 school year.
Southern Columbia won the program's ninth district basketball title and first since 2018. The Tigers also set the school's all-sports record with 29 wins in a season. The program had never advanced beyond the state quarterfinals, bowing out at that point in 2000 with 26 wins.
"It feels great, and also knowing our boys haven't even gotten this far," said junior post Alli Griscavage. "In the whole basketball program at Southern, we're doing the best."
Griscavage, the only Southern field hockey player who also plays varsity basketball, leads the team in scoring (16.3 ppg.) and rebounding (12.0 rpg.). Ava Novak is second in scoring at 12.2 ppg. on the strength of a team-high 63 3-pointers, and ranks third in rebounding (4.5 rpg.). Soccer players round out the top five in scoring (Tillett, Gehret and Bernhard), and rebounding (Tillett, Gehret, Savitski).
"I just think Southern's girls basketball program has been built through a lot of athletic girls — girls that want to be successful," said Tigers first-year coach Kam Traugh, a standout three-sport alum who was part of three district basketball champions (2001-03). "I think we have, on this team, several basketball players versus maybe some of the other years when maybe we were just athletic. We have nice height, and some years we didn't really have that. So I think that makes this team a little more special."
Tillett, the team's only senior starter, pledged to play basketball at Susquehanna University. She was an all-league midfielder in the fall, joined on the Heartland Athletic Conference soccer first team by basketball teammates Gehret and Savitski.
"We knew coming into this season that we had something special. We were going to give it everything we had this year," said Tillett, who, along with Griscavage, was all-HAC first team in basketball. "We have a special connection with all of us because we've played together for so long. So I think (the success is due to) just that dynamic of our connection of being so close.
"This is the reason we play basketball. We said this (was possible) since the beginning."
PIAA CLASS 2A GIRLS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
Who: Southern Columbia (29-1) vs. Neshannock (28-2)
When: Today, noon
Where: Giant Center, Hershey
On the air: PCN (TV), blackdiamondsports.net (livestream, 11:15 a.m)
How they got here: The District 4 champion Tigers beat District 2 runner-up Elk Lake in the first round, 67-35; beat District 11 runner-up Tri-Valley in the second round, 45-14; beat District 6 runner-up Bishop McCort in the quarterfinals, 84-64; and beat District 4 third-place Mount Carmel in the semifinals, 50-46.
The District 7 champion Lancers beat District 6 fourth-place Penns Manor in the first round, 46-23; beat District 3 third-place Cambridge Springs in the second round, 44-25; beat District 7 fifth-place Shenango in the quarterfinals, 59-53; and beat District 6 third-place Bellwood-Antis in the semifinals, 61-53.
Noteworthy: Southern Columbia set a school record for wins in a season by any athletic program (29), winning its last 20 games. ... The Tigers are 10-15 all-time in the state playoffs, having last reached the quarterfinals in 2000. ... Juniors Alli Griscavage (16.0 ppg.) and Ava Novak (12.2 ppg.) lead Southern in scoring, while Griscavage (12.3) and senior Summer Tillett (11.1) are the top rebounders. ... Novak tops the Tigers with 63 3-pointers. ... Southern's lone loss was to Loyalsock, 60-43, on Jan. 10. ... The Tigers average 55.9 points per game; Neshannock has allowed 56 points in a game just once. ... Mairan Haggerty, who was named all-state first team as a sophomore, leads Neshannock at 16.8 ppg. ... Haggerty also tops the Lancers with 85 3-pointers, while Megan Pallerino (37), Neleh Nogay (36) and Aaralyn Nogay (34) have combined for 107 more. ... Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski has 713 career wins. ... The Lancers lost to Rochester, 60-58 (OT), on Dec. 18, and Sacred Heart, 53-39, on Jan. 27.
Probable starters:
Southern Columbia
PG: Loren Gehret, jr., 5-10, 9.6 ppg.
SG: Ava Novak, jr., 5-9, 12.2 ppg.
SF: Colby Bernard, sr., 5-9, 4.5 ppg.
PF: Summer Tillett, sr., 5-10, 10.9 ppg.
C: Alli Griscavage, jr., 6-2, 16.0 ppg.
Top reserve: Cassidy Savitski, G/F, sr., 5-8, 1.1 ppg.
Neshannock
G: Aaralyn Nogay, jr., 5-6, 6.3 ppg.
G: Neleh Nogay, sr., 5-6, 11.6 ppg.
G: Addi Watts, sr., 5-7, 8.1 ppg.
F: Mairan Haggerty, jr., 6-0, 16.8 ppg.
F: Megan Pallerino, jr., 5-10, 12.3 ppg.
Top reserve: Hunter Newman, G/F, jr., 5-6, 2.1 ppg.