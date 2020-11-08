The Daily Item
McALISTERVILLE — Southern Columbia began the 2020 District 4 Class A girls soccer playoffs as the No. 8 seed by defeating top-seeded and previously-unbeaten Benton in double overtime in the quarterfinals.
The Tigers (12-9) then went on the road to beat fourth seed South Williamsport, setting up Saturday’s game at No. 2 East Juniata.
Southern Columbia scored four goals in less than 20 minutes spanning halftime to defeat East Juniata 4-2, win the district title and reach states.
East Juniata (14-3) took the lead when Amara Brubaker scored midway through the first half.
Southern Columbia got the tying goal from Sophie Shadle with 8:48 left in the first half, and Loren Gehret scored to put Southern ahead two minutes later.
Gehret assisted on goals by Riley Reed and Summer Tillett just 2:24 apart early in the second half for Southern Columbia.
Kierstyn Fogle scored with 24:25 left to pull EJ within two, but EJ got no closer.
In District 4 boys soccer, Selinsgrove defeated Jersey Shore 5-0 in the Class 3A final, and Millville topped East Juniata 2-1 in the Class A final. No other information was available at presstime.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A
Girls soccer final
Southern Columbia 4, East Juniata 2
First half
EJ-Amara Brubaker, 21:32; SC-Sophie Shadle (Evelyn Cook), 31:12; SC-Loren Gehret, 33:39.
Second half
SC-Riley Reed (Gehret), 48:37; SC-Summer Tillett (Gehret), 51:01; EJ-Kierstyn Fogle, 55:35.
Shots: SC, 14-5. Corners: SC, 7-2. Saves: Southern Columbia 2 (Mackenzie Palacz); East Juniata 7 (Grace Hibbs).