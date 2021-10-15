CATAWISSA — Despite playing without two of its top three running backs, Southern Columbia didn't have any issues Friday night.
Without Braeden Wisloski and Wes Barnes, Gavin Garcia led the way against Hughesville.
He did have plenty of help, as Trevor Yorks also had a 100-yard game and Southern Columbia's defense was dominant as the Tigers topped Hughesville 41-7.
"Defensively, we played very well in all areas, and didn't have any issues," said Southern coach Jim Roth. "We're dealing with injuries — more than what we've had in years — but that's part of the game. Things pick up with Selinsgrove and Danville the next two weeks. We're going to get their best shots. We just need to keep improving every week and by the end of the season, be playing our best football. That's our goal right now, and to get homefield advantage (for the playoffs)."
The Tigers held the Spartans without a first down and to minus-28 yards in the first half, including minus-39 on the ground, and Southern scored all of its points in the first half.
Southern Columbia still scored on six of its first seven drives, three of which were single-play drives. Garcia finished with 179 rushing yards on nine carries, caught a 54-yard touchdown pass, and totaled 272 all-purpose yards.
The Tigers capped their longest drive of the game in terms of plays with Blake Wise's 25-yard touchdown pass to Jake Rose to take a 7-0 lead just 3:30 into the game.
After punting on their next drive, Southern put together two straight one-play drives. First, Yorks burst up the middle for a 71-yard touchdown run, one of two long runs on the night for Yorks, who finished with 126 yards on seven carries.
Then, after a 57-yard punt by Hughesville pinned the Tigers back at their own 6-yard line, Garcia erased that field position deficit in one play as he went 94 yards for a touchdown to put Southern up 21-0.
"Once Garcia got the ball and out in the open, we just couldn't stop him," said Hughesville coach Howard Rainey. "If we had him in the backfield before he got momentum, we were OK, but as soon as he gets momentum, he's gone."
Wise then threw back-to-back touchdown passes on Southern's next two drives, connecting with Matt Masala for an 18-yard reception and then tossing a screen pass to Garcia, who turned it into a the 54-yard touchdown.
Yorks capped Southern's scoring on the Tigers' next drive with a 49-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage.
"Offensively, it took us a little longer to get on track, and some of that had to do with them changing things up on us," said Roth. "They ran a totally different front, and came out with a 5-3 defense in a way that wasn't normal. But our kids have to respond to that, because we get that on a pretty regular basis. We get something different or some looks with people tweaking their defense different from what we see on film."
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 41, HUGHESVILLE 7
Hughesville (1-7);0;0;0;7 — 7
Southern Columbia (7-1);21;20;0;0 — 41
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
SC-Jake Rose 25 pass from Blake Wise (Isaac Carter kick)
SC-Trevor Yorks 71 run (Carter kick)
SC-Gavin Garcia 94 run (Carter kick)
Second quarter
SC-Matt Masala 18 pass from Wise (Carter kick)
SC-Gavin Garcia 54 pass from Wise (Carter kick)
SC-Yorks 49 run (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
H-Kelby Gordner 5 run (Josh Heiney kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;H;SC
First downs;8;8
Rushes-yards;27-46;27-342
Passing yards;70;97
Passing;8-20-0;3-6-0
Fumbles-lost;2-0;3-1
Penalties-yards;2-10;4-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Hughesville: Brenden Knight 7-0; Aiden Barlett 5-41; Gabriel Wagner 5-(-1); Luke Kaiser 5-(-20); Kelby Gordner 2-37, TD; Mason Hoppes 1-3; Joey Swink 1-2; TEAM 1-(-16). Southern Columbia: Gavin Garcia 9-179, TD; Trevor Yorks 7-126, 2 TDs; Matt Masala 4-19; Carter Madden 3-10; Gavin Krebs 2-7; Michael Zsido 1-5; Louden Murphy 1-(-4).
PASSING — Hughesville: Luke Kaiser 6-15-0, 32 yards; Tyler Wetzel 2-4-0, 38 yards; Brenden Knight 0-1-0. Southern Columbia: Blake Wise 3-6-0, 97 yards, 3 TDs.
RECEIVING — Hughesville: Joey Swink 3-53; Angelo Ferrigno 3-7; Aiden Barlett 1-4; Brenden Knight 1-4; Jediah Webb 1-2. Southern Columbia: Garcia 1-54, TD; Jake Rose 1-25, TD; Masala 1-18, TD.