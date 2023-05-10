CATAWISSA — There was a sense of relief for Al Monelli after Wednesday night’s showing of Roar: The story of the Southern Columbia football program.
Nearly 10 months of filming — all done by Monelli — and editing had finally resulted in the end product shown in the Southern Columbia High School auditorium.
“It was surreal. Shooting it was one thing. Editing was another thing. It seemed at every turn something was working against the film,” Monelli said of his documentary which will air tonight at 8 p.m on WVIA. “The losses, the injuries, it’s not the film I started to work on.”
Monelli’s plan for the film last summer was to show what goes on behind the scenes on a state championship football team, focusing on Tigers’ stars Garrett Garcia and Braeden Wisloski.
“I expected 16-0, and just a look on what goes on behind the scenes on a state title team,” Monelli said.
What Monelli got was an epic season in which the Tigers lost three games for the first time in more than decade, only to rally behind two surprising players to win the school’s state-record sixth consecutive state football title.
The movie tells the story of senior Wes Barnes, who was the heart-and-soul of the Tigers, but got hurt during the regular season and didn’t return for the playoffs, and junior Isaac Carter, the kicker turned defensive tackle after soccer seasons. There were several stories on the impact Carter’s switch had on the Tigers’ defense, but if you don’t come away from this documentary wanting your daughter to marry Isaac Carter, you have no heart.
His joy and happiness to play football drives the Tigers in the playoffs, and personality drives a lot of the naritive of the Tigers’ story.
“Going into the season, Wes and Isaac weren’t on my radar at all. I mean I knew who they were, but I just thought it would be about Garrett Garcia and Braeden Wisloski, and certainly they play a big role in the film,” Monelli said. “I just think Wes and Isaac, the way their stories unfolded, they were metaphors for this season, and the backbone of their playoff run.”
The players got to see the film for the first time on Wednesday as well, and Carter was surprised to be such a big part of it.
“It was kind of embarrassing just because I don’t like how I speak in public,” Carter said. “Al did a great job, though. I didn’t know I was going to be such a big part of it, though.”
Even coach Jim Roth was a little taken aback by the whole experience. In recounting some of the history of the program, there is a scene of Roth’s induction speech to the Pennsylvania Coach’s Association Hall of Fame where he became an assistant in 1980 to such a lowly program that he’d be talking about the state’s all-time win record.
When he addressed the crowd of the movie, Roth said he felt the same way about Roar.
“It was a tremendous tribute to the team and program. When I started coaching here, I never thought I’d be watching a documentary highlighting the history of the program,” Roth said.
Roth has said since the upset win over Mount Carmel, and check out the motivational tool the Tigers used for the Red Tornadoes (a hint, the assembled media members think the pamphlet is an inside job), that this season was one of his most special.
“It’s great to have this kind of momento of this season,” Roth said.