ELYSBURG — Southern Columbia senior Jake Davis walked in teammate Nick Zeigler’s shoes last year.
Davis played cornerback opposite all-stater — and then-Ohio State recruit — Julian Fleming, so when teams wanted to pass last year against the Tigers, they usually avoided Fleming and attacked Davis.
Davis rode that attention to an all-state berth and nine interceptions. With Fleming in the Big Ten, and Davis the known quantity, the 5-foot-7, 160-pound Zeigler knew he’d be in the crosshairs.
“Jake told me before the game, ‘Heads up — they’re going to come your way,’” Zeigler said.
On the first play from scrimmage, the Lancers challenged Zeigler downfield, and he came up with an interception. That sparked a 28-point outburst in the first quarter, and an easier than the final score indicates 50-20 victory over Loyalsock in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III game at Jim Roth Field at Coaches Stadium. It was the Tigers’ 51st straight victory, and 84th consecutive regular-season win.
“We figured (Loyalsock) would take some shots. (Nick) is a good defensive back. When he got in on varsity and on jayvee last year, he played well. With Julian and Jake back there, there wasn’t exactly a lot for him last year,” Roth said. “He doesn’t have a lot of size, but he’s a very good cover corner.”
Zeigler said: “I had an idea that I thought (they would come after me). I thought they would go deep on the first ball, and they ended up doing that. Previous games, they’ve come my way just because of Jake.”
Zeigler’s pick led to a quick two-play 50-yard scoring drive. Liam Klebon hit Gavin Garcia with a 38-yard TD pass on play action. Garcia ended up without a defender within 20 yards for him. He had enough time to come back and wait for Klebon’s high pass at the 10, before waltzing into the end zone.
“I really liked Liam’s first pass, just simply because I’ve seen us overthrow somebody that wide open so many times over the years. He came off the field and said, ‘All I was worried about was not overthrowing Gavin,’” Roth said. “That’s the proper mindset in that situation because there is no reason to be fine when your receiver is 20 yards behind the secondary.”
That was the first of three first-half touchdowns for Garcia — the junior halfback finished with 194 yards on just seven carries, with rushing TDs of 42 and 78 yards. Sophomore Braeden Wisloski added three short TD runs for the Tigers as they built a 35-0 lead just four seconds into the second quarter as they scored on their first five possessions of the game.
Southern Columbia built the lead to 44-0 at the break.
The Lancers scored 20 points in the second half against the Southern Columbia second-team defense with both quarterback Chase Cavanaugh and Korie Mayer topping 100 yards rushing, until the Tigers put its first-team defense back in with 6:25 left and the score at 44-20.
Southern Columbia stuffed two runs on the drive — dropping Mayer below 100 yards in the process — and the second one ended with an almost-brawl that lead to two ejections. After forcing Loyalsock to punt, Wes Barnes capped the scoring with a 71-yard touchdown run.
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 50,
LOYALSOCK 20
Loyalsock (1-1)`0`0`14`6 — 20
Southern Col. (3-0)`28`16`0`6 — 50
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
SCA-Gavin Garcia 38 pass from Liam Klebon (kick blocked)
SCA-Braeden Wisloski 8 run (Colin Sharrow pass from Klebon)
SCA-Wisloski 4 run (Isaac Carter kick)
SCA-Garcia 42 run (Carter kick)
Second quarter
SCA-Wisloski 2 run (Carter kick)
SCA-Safety, punter tackled in end zone
SCA-Garcia 78 run (Carter kick)
Third quarter
Loy-Chase Cavanaugh 9 run (Brody Dowell kick)
Loy-Korie Mayer 18 run (Dowell kick)
Fourth quarter
Loy-Mayer 1 run (kick failed)
SCA-Wes Barnes 71 run (kick blocked)
Team statistics
`Loy`SCA
First downs`11`11
Rushes-net yards`36-196`36-358
Passing yards`30`46
Passing`3-12-1`2-2-0
Fumbles-lost`5-2`1-1
Penalties-yards`5-60`7-50
Individual statistics
RUSHING – Loyalsock: Chase Cavanaugh 14-109, TD; Korie Mayer 13-99, 2 TDs; Nick Barone 5-18; Naz Smith 1-0; Malachi Coleman 2-(-2); team 1-(-28). Southern Columbia: Gavin Garcia 7-194, 2 TDs; Wes Barnes 11-109, TD; Braeden Wisloski 5-20, 3 TDs; Brandon Gedman 2-12; Matt Masala 3-11; Braden Heim 3-11; Liam Klebon 2-2; Conner Gallagher 2-0; team 1-(-1).
PASSING – Loyalsock: Cavanaugh 3-12-1 for 30 yards. Southern Columbia: Klebon 2-2-0 for 46 yards, TD.
RECEIVING – Loyalsock: Smith 1-12; Jerval Weeks-Shuler 1-11; Brendan Clark 1-7. Southern Columbia: Garcia 2-46, TD.