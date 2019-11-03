CATAWISSA — From the moment the brackets were released earlier this week, it was expected that top-seeded Southern Columbia would have little trouble with No. 8 Towanda in the District 4 Class 2A football quarterfinals.
However, even some of the numbers the Tigers put up on Saturday surprised coach Jim Roth.
“It was different,” Roth said. “I don’t think we’ve had a game where we’ve scored so many touchdowns on so few plays.”
On their first nine offensive plays of the game, the Tigers scored eight touchdowns. By the time halftime rolled around, the Tigers had already topped 500 yards of total offense.
In the end, Southern Columbia rolled up 645 yards of total offense — 537 of it on the ground — while its defense allowed just one first down in a 75-0 victory over the Black Knights.
The most important news of the game might have been that Ohio State coach Ryan Day and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline were there to watch Julian Fleming, while former Tigers quarterback Stone Hollenbach also paid a visit from Alabama.
They got to see a quick show. Fleming ran by a cornerback on the first offensive play from scrimmage for a 64-yard TD. He finished with 108 yards and two scores on two catches.
Gavin Garcia carried the ball three times for 143 yards and three touchdowns, while Gaige Garcia also had just three carries. His went for 178 yards and two scores, including a 93-yard TD run in the second quarter.
Ty Roadarmel, Wes Barnes, Matt Masala and Trevor Yorks all had rushing TDs in the win.
Southern Columbia (11-0) will face North Penn-Mansfield at 7 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals. The Panthers (5-6) upset Wellsboro (9-2) 17-14 in another quarterfinal Saturday.
NO. 1 SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 75,
NO. 8 TOWANDA 0
Towanda (3-8) 0 0 0 0 – 0
Southern Col. (11-0) 42 14 7 12 — 75
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
SC-Julian Fleming 64 pass from Preston Zachman (Ethan Haupt kick)
SC-Gavin Garcia 37 run (Haupt kick)
SC-Fleming 44 pass from Zachman (Haupt kick)
SC-Gavin Garcia 72 run (Haupt kick)
SC-Gavin Garcia 35 run (Haupt kick)
SC-Gaige Garcia 74 run (Haupt kick)
Second quarter
SC-Gaige Garcia 93 run (Haupt kick)
SC-Ty Roadarmel 14 run (Haupt kick)
Third quarter
SC-Wes Barnes 10 run (Haupt kick)
Fourth quarter
SC-Matt Masala 1 run (no attempt)
SC-Trevor Yorks 8 run (no attempt)
TEAM STATISTICS
Tow SC
First downs 1 18
Rushes-yards 32-5 29-537
Passing yards 16 108
Passing 2-10-0 2-2-0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 0-0 2-13
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Towanda: Wyatt Delameter 5-16; Mason Johnson 1-(-1); Jyshaire Robinson 8-(-1); Quintin Woodburn 2-(-2); Tanner Kunkle 17-(-7). Southern Columbia: Gaige Garcia 3-178, 2 TDs; Gavin Garcia 3-143, 3 TDs; Wes Barnes 6-64, TD; Ty Roadarmel 4-62, TD; Matt Masala 6-58, TD; Trevor Yorks 4-19, TD; Braden Heim 2-15; Kole Biscoe 1-0.
PASSING — Towanda: Kunkle 2-9-0 for 16 yards; Grady Flynn 0-1-0. Southern Columbia: Preston Zachman 2-2-0 for 108 yards, 2 TDs.
RECEIVING — Towanda: Johnson 1-11; Trent Kithcart 1-5. Southern Columbia: Julian Fleming 2-108, 2 TDs.