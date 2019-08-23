Southern Columbia excited for national TV game

ELYSBURG — With back-to-back state championships and 32 consecutive wins, it takes a lot to get the Southern Columbia football team excited to take the field.
An honest-to-goodness live appearance on ESPN2 at 2 p.m. Sunday against the Hammond School in Columbia, South Carolina does the trick for the veteran Tigers.
“Everybody is excited and I think at this point, everybody’s getting some nerves, too,” Southern Columbia senior Julian Fleming said. “It’s exciting to see how we compare to a school in another state.”
“It’s a big game and we started to prepare early,” senior halfback Gaige Garcia added. “There is all this talk about: ‘Can Southern beat them? Is this team going to give Southern all it can handle?’ Game one, week one, we are always up for a challenge.”
The team heard about the possibility of the nationally-televised game a while ago.
“We had heard about it a little bit in the spring,” senior quarterback Preston Zachman said. “We just didn’t think it was going to happen.
“I’m real excited to be on national TV.”
The Seahawks’ pedigree is unmatched in South Carolina with 16 state titles, including the last two South Carolina Independent School Association Class 3A titles, and have won the last 25 games in a row. They have won 10 state championships in coach Erik Kimrey’s 15-year career.
Like Southern Columbia, the Seahawks have a bevy of Division I talent on the field. Jordan Burch, a 6-foot-5, 260-pound defensive end, has narrowed his college choices down to Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and South Carolina. Burch had 10 sacks and 14 tackles for a loss, but the big man also plays tailback for the Seahawks. He ran for 680 yards and had 25 total touchdowns. Burch is rated the No. 2-recruit in the 2020 class.
“They run (Burch) in the backfield and he’s not slow,” Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth said. “They run toss plays and stuff like that; he can really run.”
Burch’s running mate on the defensive line — Alex Huntley — is already headed to South Carolina. The 6-foot-4, 285-pound defensive tackle had 48 tackles, and led the Seahawks with 18 tackles for a loss.
That’s a lot of beef for the one spot of inexperience for the Tigers — its offensive line.
“The defensive front is a concern. We are going to have to control those inside guys,” Roth said. “Part of that scenario is you just don’t run right at them. With scheme — pass plays especially — we are looking get our guys help on Burch and Huntley. We are working on some sprint out stuff, too, with Preston, to combat the pass rush.”
Offensively, the Tigers have two big concerns in Hammond’s quarterback and their tailback in addition to Burch. Hammond’s quarterback’s last name should be familiar to college football fans. Jackson Muschamp, the son of South Carolina coach Will Muschamp, is in his second season as a starter for the Seahawks. He threw for 3,062 yards and 34 touchdowns last season.
Even with all of the talk about Burch and Huntley, the first player Roth brought up was Muschamp.
“The passing game is unbelievable. He’s starting to get 1A offers; he had a bunch of 1-AA offers. I think Boston College recently offered him,” Roth said. “He’s a good quarterback in all areas, but the thing that stood out was his deep ball. You’re watching game film where the defensive backs are step-by-step with the receiver and you’re thinking, there is no way this ball is going to be complete.
“One after another, they are. He puts it right over the outside shoulder and he throws a tremendous deep ball.”
Hammond likes to throw the ball a lot underneath, before trying for the deep home run ball.
“Bubble screens, hitches, to the running back in the flat, tight end screens, they throw a ton ball underneath,” Roth said. “Most impressive thing is when they go for their home run, that’s the scary part. In high school, if you have good coverage its usually an incomplete pass. You can have great coverage with this kids, and he’ll drop the ball right on the outside shoulder.”
C.J. Stokes is the other running back for the Seahawks. Despite not playing much varsity last season, he ran a 4.41 40 and already picked up an offer from South Carolina.