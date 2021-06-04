ALMEDIA — By the time a bright sun emerged from Friday’s storm clouds, Southern Columbia’s outlook was exceedingly dark.
The Tigers committed four errors in the first two innings of the District 4 Class 2A championship game to spot No. 1 seed Sayre a four-run lead. They did well to stay within striking distance, and brought the tying run to the plate in the last inning, but there was no overcoming the early mistakes.
Luke Horton limited Southern to three runs on seven hits and struck out six, and David Northrup got the final four outs of the Redskins' 7-3 win at Central Columbia's Don Engle Memorial Field.
"Obviously it was not the start that we wanted," said Tigers coach Mike Myers. "It was probably one of the worst situations we could have had, but I'm proud of the kids. They battled all year, and they battled down to the last out."
Sayre, which claimed its first Class 2A crown after 12 in Class A (most recently back-to-back titles in 2017-18), advanced to the state tournament. The Redskins (21-1) will carry a 10-game win streak into Monday's first-round game against District 2 champion Riverside, 4 p.m. at Bowman Field in Williamsport.
Southern (17-5) hadn't lost since April 30, stringing together nine wins to reach a district final for the first time since 2007. The district final, slated for a week after the semifinals, was bumped a day by rain, then delayed 45 minutes for a brief thunderstorm early Friday afternoon.
When the game finally began, three batters (one from Southern, two from Sayre) reached base on first-inning throwing errors. In fact, throws on three grounders to shortstop were bounced past first base in the opening two innings.
"We haven't really played in the rain before, haven't thrown a wet ball before, and it's little things like that," said Tigers catcher Owen Sosnoski. "Stuff happens."
After Mike Zsido reached safely on a one-out error in the top of the first, Horton fanned consecutive Southern batters on called third strikes to end the inning.
The Tigers weren't as fortunate.
Sayre leadoff man Jake Burgess reached on an error, and Brayden Horton was hit by a pitch before Luke Horton doubled to right-center field for a 2-0 lead. A two-out throwing error later in the inning allowed Luke Horton to make it 3-0.
Then, in the home second, Burgess reached second base when a pop fly to right field was dropped. He scored when a throw from short was bounced with two outs.
Only two of the Redskins' runs were earned.
"It's especially tough because we were hot," said Myers. "We were playing good baseball, playing two or three games a week, and it's extremely tough to keep the kids motivated to play the district final when you have over a week layoff.
"Bottom line is you can't give good teams extra outs, and that's what we did."
The Tigers cut their deficit in half in the third after Mike Yancoskie doubled and Ian Yoder bunted for a hit. Jake Cambria followed with a sacrifice fly, and, with two outs, Liam Klebon lined an RBI single to left.
Sayre answered in the bottom of the third when Zach Garrity doubled to straightaway center with one out, and Kannon VanDuzer singled through the right side of the infield. The Redskins went on to fill the bases against Tigers lefty Gatlin Hovenstine, who got out of the jam with a called third strike.
"When I looked up at the scoreboard there in the fourth inning, I saw it was '3 ... 1 ... 1,' and that's what we tell them," said Sayre coach Jamie VanDuzer. "We may not win every inning, but that's our goal. We want to try to win every inning."
Luke Horton, a sophomore right-hander, kept the Tigers at two runs through five innings, fanning five in that span.
"He's been pretty steady," said Jamie VanDuzer. "The last three times out, that's what we've been getting. He's keeping hitters off-balance; he's pitching ahead in the count; he's always around the plate; and as long as he's not behind in the count, he's difficult to hit and difficult to score runs off of."
Sosnoski doubled to the gap in right-center with one out in the sixth. He went to third on Hovenstine's single up the middle, then scored on a Brandon Gedman sacrifice fly that brought Luke Horton to his 105-pitch limit.
"I compare him to Dylan Harris from Central (Columbia)," said Sosnoski, who was 2-for-2. "Same pitcher: good curveball, laser fastball, OK changeup."
Northrup struck out a batter to end the Tigers' sixth, then worked free when Southern filled the bases with two outs in the seventh. The Tigers stranded eight runners, six in scoring position.
Hovenstine and Klebon (1 2/3 innings of relief) combined to leave 11 Redskins on base, seven in scoring position.
"I think this goes to show the younger kids how much work, work in the offseason, and how much effort it takes in order to get to a district final," Myers said. "I think the kids that are coming back are going to be a bit hungrier, and, just for the program in general, I think it's a great thing that we got this far. It's going to help motivate us for next year."
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A BASEBALL
CHAMPIONSHIP
At Don Engle Memorial Field,
Central Columbia High School
SAYRE 7, SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 3
Southern Columbia;002;001;0 — 3-7-4
Sayre;311;011;x — 7-9-2
Gatlin Hovenstine, Liam Klebon (5) and Owen Sosnoski. Luke Horton, David Northrup (6) and Brayden Horton.
WP: L. Horton. LP: Hovenstine. S: Northrup.
Southern Columbia: Jake Cambria 1-for-3, RBI; Klebon 1-for-3, RBI; Sosnoski 2-for-2; Hovenstine 1-for-3; Brandon Gedman RBI; Mike Yancoskie 1-for-3, double, run; Ian Yoder 1-for-3, run.
Sayre: Jake Burgess 2 runs; B. Horton 1-for-3, double, run, RBI; L. Horton 1-for-3, double, run, 2 RBIs; Northrup 1-for-4; Zach Garrity 2-for-2, double, 2 runs; Kannon VanDuzer 1-for-2, RBI; Mason Houseknecht 1-for-3, RBI; Jackson Hubbard 2-for-4, double, run.