The accolades keep coming for Southern Columbia girls track & field as it led Valley squads with seven Daily Item all-star selections.
Katie Moncavage, the two-time reigning state champion in the 800, made the first team three times in the 800, 1,600 and 4x400. The Tigers’ quarter of Loren Gehret, Peyton Wisloski, Sophie Shadle and Moncavage finished seventh at the state meet. Gehret is also a first-teamer in the long jump.
Both Linsey Donlan (discus) and Alli Griscavage represent the Tigers in the second team. The Tigers’ 4x100 relay team of Gehret, Shadle, Wisloski and Lucy Maclay also made the second team.
Shikellamy and Selinsgrove were also well represented on the all-star roster with five selections apiece across both teams. The Braves’ two first-teamers are Bri Hennett (3,200) and Cameron Hoover (triple jump), who both qualified for states.
Elli Ronk (400) and Emma Koontz (long jump) represent the Braves on the second team. The Braves’ 4x400 relay team of Ronk, Koontz, Lauryn Michaels and Paige Fausey also made the second team.
As for Selinsgrove, Carly Aument grabbed three spots on the first team after qualifying for states in the 100, 200 and 400. Abby Parise took two spots on the second team after running in the state meet in both hurdling events.
Mount Carmel and Lewisburg each filled four spots between both teams.
Girls track and field all-stars
First team
100: Carly Aument, jr., Selinsgrove... qualified for states in the 100, 200 and 400.
200: Carly Aument, jr., Selinsgrove
400: Carly Aument, jr., Selinsgrove
800: Katie Moncavage, jr., Southern Columbia... repeated her state title in the 800 and earned seventh in the 1,600.
1,600: Katie Moncavage, jr., Southern Columbia
3,200: Bri Hennett, sr., Shikellamy... won the District 4 3A title with a time of 11:07.94.
100H: Camryn Pyle, jr., Midd-West... won gold in 300 intermediates and seventh in 100 high hurdles.
300H: Camryn Pyle, jr., Midd-West
4x100R: Lewisburg (Asha Hohmuth, Madeleine Still, Madison Moyers, Caroline Blakeslee)
4x400R: Southern Columbia (Loren Gehret, Katie Moncavage, Peyton Wisloski, Sophie Shadle)
4x800R: Danville (Sarah Sharp, Victoria Bartholomew, Hannah Bartholomew, Bella Johns)
High jump: Madi Lippay, sr., Shamokin... won the district title with a height of four feet, 11 inches.
Pole vault: Aurora Cieslukowski, jr., Warrior Run... won fourth at states after clearing height of 11 feet, six inches.
Long jump: Loren Gehret, sr., Southern Columbia... finished second at districts after clearing a mark of 17 feet.
Triple jump: Cameron Hoover, sr., Shikellamy... won gold at districts after earning mark of 34-41/2.
Shot put: Liv Kopitsky, soph., Mount Carmel... won gold at district meet and finished 10th at states.
Discus: Avery Dowkus, sr., Mount Carmel... won district title after throwing a distance of 111 feet, nine inches.
Javelin: Morgan Reiner, sr., Milton... took home the bronze medal at states after clearing a distance of 143 feet, two inches on final attempt.
Second team
100: Caroline Blakeslee, soph., Lewisburg... runner-up in both the 100 and 200 at districts.
200: Caroline Blakeslee, soph., Lewisburg
400: Elli Ronk, jr., Shikellamy... finished second at district meet and qualified for states.
800: Bella Johns, sr., Danville... won the district gold medal with a time of 2:16.38.
1,600: Claire Dufrene, fr., Warrior Run... finished second at districts and ninth at states.
3,200: Victoria Bartholomew, jr., Danville... grabbed silver medal at districts after clocking in a time of 11:08.85.
100H: Abby Parise, jr., Selinsgrove... won gold medals in both hurdling events at districts.
300H: Abby Parise, jr., Selinsgrove
4x100R: Southern Columbia (Sophie Shadle, Lucy Maclay, Peyton Wisloski, Loren Gehret)
4x400R: Shikellamy (Lauryn Michaels, Emma Koontz, Paige Fausey, Elli Ronk)
4x800R: Warrior Run (Sienna Dunkleberger, Raygun Lust, Sage Dunkleberger, Claire Dufrene)
High jump: Hannah Fourspring, fr., Mount Carmel... finished fifth in the district meet.
Pole vault: Hazel Buonopane, sr., Lewisburg... won district title after clearing height of 11 feet.
Long jump: Emma Koontz, soph., Shikellamy... earned the bronze medal at districts.
Triple jump: Jenna Pizzoli, sr., Mount Carmel... finished in fourth place at districts.
Shot put: Alli Griscavage, sr., Southern Columbia... was the runner-up at district meet after throwing for a height of 35 feet, one inch.
Discus: Linsey Donlan, soph., Southern Columbia... finished third at districts.
Javelin: Mackenzie Lopez, jr., Milton... earned seventh place at state meet with throw of 128 feet, one inch.
Honorable mention
100: Jilly Deivert, fr., Shikellamy
200: Jilly Deivert, fr., Shikellamy
400: Raygun Lust, soph., Warrior Run
800: Samantha Roarty, fr., Milton
1,600: Baylee Espinosa, fr., Lewisburg
3,200: Alanna Jacob, soph., Lewisburg
100H: Madeline Ikeler, sr., Lewisburg
300H: Sarah Sharp, sr., Danville
4x100R: Shikellamy (Jilly Deivert, Emma Koontz, Paige Fausey, Elli Ronk)
4x400R: Lewisburg (Asha Hohmuth, Madison Moyers, Baylee Espinosa, Caroline Blakeslee)
4x800R: Southern Columbia (Haley Conner, Heather Cecco, Jillian Kehler, Lucy Maclay)
High jump: Paityn Moyer, jr., Mount Carmel
Pole vault: Aly Bingaman, soph., Shikellamy
Long jump: Elizabeth Sheesley, jr., Mifflinburg
Triple jump: Layla Lachhab, jr., Lewisburg
Shot put: Leah Ritzman, jr., Greenwood
Discus: Alyssa Reisinger, sr., Mount Carmel
Javelin: Teagan Osunde, fr., Lewisburg