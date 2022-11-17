The number is staggering, and you can be sure it sticks in the craws of Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth and defensive coordinator Andy Mills.
Mount Carmel and Wyoming Area combined for 709 rushing yards over two weeks against the Tigers’ defense, including Warriors star back Aaron Crossley gaining 314 on a whopping 39 carries.
Granted Southern Columbia won one of those games, but Roth had to look to a surprising place for one of the fixes to his run defense.
Isaac Carter moved from the soccer program right into Southern Columbia’s starting defensive line. The Tigers face Mount Carmel at 7 p.m. tonight at the Silver Bowl in the District 4 Class 2A championship game for the fifth time in six seasons.
“He, of course, has been kicking for us since he was freshman, but we’ve made state in boys soccer the last two years, and he’s never showed any interest in any other position,” Roth said.
However, Roth certainly had an eye on Carter. Knowing the kind of graduation losses the Tigers would absorb, he had designs the junior could play more than just kicker since the state playoffs last season.
“He could be a starting linebacker,” Roth said after the Tigers’ win over Northern Lehigh in the state semifinals last December. “He’s a freak in the weight room in the offseason. He’s a great athlete.”
With the Tigers bowing out of the District 4 Class A boys soccer semifinals recently, Carter told the Southern Columbia coaching staff he’d like to play another position besides special teams for the Tigers.
“He’s been playing end or defensive tackle. He’s got a couple of sacks, and a number of tackles for a loss,” Roth said. “He’s big for a soccer player, but he’s not very big for a football player — he’s only 5-foot-10, 200 pounds — but he’s quick, and he’s strong. He disrupts things. He’s definitely been a big plus for us.”
And that’s what Roth has been looking for from his defensive front and linebackers in the last half of the season.
Southern Columbia needed to force more turnovers — the Tigers have forced 10 turnovers, including seven last week in the semifinals against Troy, and scored four defensive touchdowns in the postseason — and, obviously, to stop the run. They held the Trojans to almost 100 yards less than their season average on the ground.
Roth points to the return of Wes Barnes from injury at the start of the playoffs in the defense’s improvement, as well. Barnes had three rushing touchdowns and an interception return TD last week.
“We’ve been moving him around on defense from outside to inside linebacker, and that’s helped the run defense,” Roth said. “But it’s not just physical. We’ve just played with more confidence since Wes has come back.”
Roth also knows that there is a difference between shutting down the Troy rushing game and figuring out a way to stop Mount Carmel. The Red Tornadoes’ rushing attack set a school record last season for yards.
Mount Carmel is averaging a school-record 44.7 points per game this season and is just three points away from the program record of 539 points set in 2008. Only North Schuylkill (in the season opener) and Southern Columbia have held the Red Tornadoes to fewer than 40 points this season.
“We’ve come a long way, but obviously the big test is (tonight),” Roth said. “It will be interesting to see how we do as compared to the first time around.”
Mount Carmel senior Cole Spears missed the teams’ first game when it was thought he would miss the season. He’s the team’s first passer to top 1,000 yards since Tommy Reisinger in 2019.
“We have to be prepared for their balance. I think with Spears back, we’ll see much more passing in this one,” Roth said. “Before he got injured he was over 70% completions. They are very efficient, and he’s very accurate in the passing game.”
Tonight’s game also has an interesting psychological component for the Tigers. It’s not often Southern Columbia enters a game as the underdog.
“The way we lost to three good teams (by a combined score of 111-45 to Mount Carmel, Loyalsock, and Danville — three teams with a combined 34-1 record) it should help with a little more motivation,” Roth said. “They feel like they have to make up for those regular-season losses.”
The weight of Southern Columbia’s success over the years will have to be in the back of the Tigers’ heads, too. A loss would snap their streak of five state championships, and it would mark just the third time the program has not won a district championship in 31 seasons.
“I think it’s a good sign we played well last week on a long road trip to Troy,” Roth said. “We’ve come a long way in the last month.”