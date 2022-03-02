DANVILLE — South Williamsport sold out to keep Southern Columbia's big girls from establishing their dominance throughout the first quarter of Wednesday's district final.
Alli Griscavage put an end to that with a wave of her hand.
The Tigers' 6-foot-1 junior post swatted away shot on a drive by Mounties forward Aleigha Rieppel early in the second quarter. It was the first notable resistance to an offense that buried five 3-pointers in the game's first 10 minutes, and it signaled a shift on the court.
"I think me standing in there kinda scared them off a little bit," Griscavage said.
With the lane seemingly off limits, South Williamsport's outside shooting went cold and Southern Columbia surged in front for good before halftime. The top-seeded Tigers led by as many as 17 points early in the fourth quarter, and won the District 4 Class 2A championship, 56-44, at a packed Whitey McCloskey Center.
"When we saw them hitting those 3s, we knew we had to change up our defense and our intensity to stop those shots," said Southern Columbia junior guard Ava Novak, who scored a game-high 15 points. "We also had to pick it up on the offensive end."
Summer Tillett matched Novak with 15 points and pulled 11 rebounds. She and Griscavage (13 points) combined for 20 boards, two shy of South Williamsport's total. The Tigers finished with 40 rebounds.
Loren Gehret added 10 points to give Southern Columbia four double-digit scorers for the second consecutive game. Novak and Gehret buried four and two 3-pointers, respectively.
"Our bigs were trying to force shots they didn't need to force when they were getting double-teams and triple-teams early," said Tigers first-year coach Kam Traugh. "We told them, 'Pass it out. We have girls that can shoot.' Once we calmed down and played the game we can play, we started being successful."
Third-seeded South Williamsport (21-4), which had won five games in a row, collapsed its defense on Griscavage and Tillett whenever they touched the ball in the first quarter. Of course, that was only when the ball got inside. The Mounties also did whatever they could to deflect entry passes, which accounted for most of Southern's eight first-quarter turnovers.
"Getting inside and getting triple-teamed, not being able to do much and (the Mounties tying up possession) really made us frustrated," said Tillett. "We knew we had to kick it out faster and count on our guards to make those outside shots. We still wanted to keep pounding inside and keep putting the pressure on."
The Mounties were 4-of-9 from 3-point range in the first period, hitting three in an opening 12-6 run and another to end the quarter with a 19-14 lead. Claudia Green, who led South with 12 points, hit a corner trey to make it 22-17 early in the second before the Tigers scored on three straight trips. Colby Bernhard made a jumper, and after she blocked Rieppel, Griscavage followed with a putback and a mid-range shot to make it 24-23.
South's last lead of the game was 26-23 on a long two from reserve guard Abby Akers. Novak soon answered with a tying 3-pointer and followed with the go-ahead triple just 33 seconds later.
"I think it was a good pick-me-up. We finally got that lead we wanted," Novak said. "We had some other crucial buckets that just built the momentum. We tried to keep that momentum going after halftime."
Though their lead was just 30-28 at the break, the Tigers shot in front by 10 (39-29) midway through the third quarter on a Gehret 3-pointer. The Mounties opened the second half 0-for-6 from the floor. Griscavage and Tillett, meanwhile, combined for 11 points and seven boards in a quarter Southern won 14-5.
"(The first quarter) was a little frustrating, personally, but I know Ava, Colby and Loren can all hit outside shots," said Griscavage. "So as soon as they would hit those, it would extend the other (defenders) out from the middle to open up the middle for us."
Southern Columbia outscored South 30-14 in the middle quarters, shooting 12-for-26 to the Mounties' 5-for-23.
"They were passing the ball around a lot more, and they really weren't looking to shoot," said Traugh. "When I switched to (man-to-man in the second quarter) I think it helped because they didn't have the opportunities to have the wide-open shots like they did before. We just continued to play better defense."
The Tigers (25-1), winners of 16 consecutive games, play the District 2 runner-up — the loser of Friday's Holy Cross-Elk Lake final — in the first round of states Tuesday. South Williamsport plays the District 11 champion, Tri-Valley or Minersville, also Tuesday.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A GIRLS BASKETBALL
CHAMPIONSHIP
At Danville H.S.
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 56, SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT 44
South Williamsport (21-4) 44
Lacey Kriebel 4 0-2 9, Claudia Green 4 3-4 12, Piper Minier 4 0-0 9, Sofia Casella 1 0-0 2, Aleigha Rieppel 2 1-2 7, Abby Akers 2 0-0 5. Totals 17 4-8 44.
3-point goals: Rieppel 2, Green, Kriebel, Minier, Akers.
Did not score: Alizabeth Schuler.
Southern Columbia (25-1) 56
Alli Griscavage 5 3-4 13, Summer Tillett 6 3-7 15, Loren Gehret 2 4-6 10, Ava Novak 4 3-4 15, Colby Bernhard 1 1-2 3. Totals 18 14-23 56.
3-point goals: Novak 4, Gehret 2.
Did not score: Cassidy Savitski.
Score by quarters
South Williamsport;19;9;5;11 — 44
Southern Columbia;14;16;14;12 — 56