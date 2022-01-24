BLOOMSBURG — Kam Traugh turned to Southern Columbia's bench late in the third quarter Monday in search of a sub for foul-burdened senior Summer Tillett.
The first-year Tigers coach tapped another senior, Cassidy Savitski, whom Traugh later called "probably the most aggressive player on our team."
Savitski provided more than foul relief. She brought a much-needed infusion of energy to a team that saw an eight-point first-half lead dwindle to one.
"I come off the bench knowing I'm not a big offensive player, so I want to give everything I have on defense and help out wherever I can," Savitski said. "My game play is scrappy, aggressive ... like, 'It's your ball or nobody's.'"
Savitski went to the floor several times in the early stages of the fourth quarter, slapping a pass away for a turnover or tying up the ball with the hopes of creating another one. Her play was infectious, and it was no wonder it coincided with a decisive run that carried Southern Columbia past previously unbeaten Bloomsburg, 46-34, in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II make-up game.
Ava Novak scored five points and set up a pair of Alli Griscavage baskets in the pivotal 10-1 spree after the host Panthers had pulled within 32-31 after three periods.
"We did have a little bit of a letdown in the third — it was a battle, and obviously we were tired and you could tell they were tired — but it was nice to see them come out in the fourth quarter with a spark," said Traugh. "This was our best team effort, I thought, all season from all the girls who played."
The Tigers (12-1 overall, 8-1) dragged Bloomsburg (11-1, 8-1) into a three-way tie in the loss column with Mount Carmel (12-1, 7-1) atop the division. Southern hosts the Red Tornadoes on Saturday, and welcomes the Panthers for the return match on Feb. 8. Due to a postponement, Mount Carmel and Bloomsburg play their league games Feb. 4 and Feb. 14.
"This was a big proving point in our season to prove that we really are as good as we are," Savitski said. "This was definitely one of our best games all year. We were confident, and I don't think we ever (wavered). Everyone knew they had to give it their all."
Griscavage scored a game-high 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting to go along with 15 rebounds and seven blocked shots. Tillett, who is committed to play at Susquehanna, added eight points, eight boards and three blocks. Between them, the 6-foot-1 Griscavage and 5-9 Tillett helped stake Southern to a 13-5 lead just 6 1/2 minutes in.
"They put us down early, and I think that was a function of us extending (our zone defense) out to put some pressure on them," said Bloomsburg coach John Wittman. "I don't think we did a good job with it. Once we don't get the pressure on them, there's a lot of open areas down underneath, and they capitalized on it."
Griscavage had seven first-quarter points, including three on two early trips to the foul line, while Tillett added four. Together, they managed nine rebounds and three blocks working hard inside against Panthers all-league post Madeline Evans, who had six boards and a block in the period that ended 15-9.
Evans came on strong in the second quarter with six of her 11 points, while uber-athletic sophomore Bryn Zentner helped her give the Panthers an advantage on the boards. Yet Bloomsburg's deficit was 21-13 midway through the period.
"We definitely gave them a lot," said Tillett. "Maddie is a great player, but when you have two girls who are like Maddie, and can move and work off each other, it's the best thing you can have."
The Panthers closed to within 26-22 at halftime, but Southern still managed to stay in front despite shooting 2-for-12 in the third. The big shot in the quarter was a right-wing 3-pointer from Loren Gehret (10 points, 7 boards), back from a weekend trip to Kansas City where she was formally recognized as a United Soccer Coaches High School All-American.
"We knew they were going to give us some trouble in the second half being down, and we had to come out strong (in the fourth)," said Tillett. "There was a second there when ... we didn't doubt ourselves, but we were a little flat-footed and we had to pick it back up. Coach Kam told us we had to give our all the last couple minutes of the game."
The Tigers — who never trailed after Zentner's lightning-quick layup off the opening tip — turned their 32-31 lead into a 14-point advantage in the final minute before the Panthers made their first bucket of the fourth.
"On the offensive end, I think we were forcing some shots inside and we had a couple turnovers and got a little fatigued chasing them on their offensive end," said Wittman. "Before you know, it's a four-point game, and a seven-point game, and then an eight-point game."
Evans finished with 22 rebounds, while Zentner added eight to go with a team-high 12 points.
"Our last three games we did not play well in rebounding at all, and that's something we emphasized in prep for these guys," said Traugh. "We told them, if we don't rebound and they have a good night underneath, it's not going to be a good outcome for us. Bloomsburg still had way too many offensive rebounds, and that's something that we talked about at halftime. We did a little bit of a better job in the second half."
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 46, BLOOMSBURG 34
Southern Columbia (12-1, 8-1) 46
Alli Griscavage 6 6-8 18, Summer Tillett 4 0-0 8, Loren Gehret 3 3-4 10, Ava Novak 2 1-2 6, Colby Bernhard 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 10-14 46.
3-point goals: Gehret, Novak.
Did not score: Cassidy Savitski.
Bloomsburg (11-1, 8-1) 34
Olivia Hull 4 1-1 9, Maddie Devine 1 0-0 2, Bryn Zentner 4 3-5 12, Madeline Evans 4 3-6 11. Totals 13 7-12 34.
3-point goals: Zentner.
Did not score: Alyssa Shuman.
Score by quarters
Southern Columbia;15;11;6;14 — 46
Bloomsburg;9;13;9;3 — 34