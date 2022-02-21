Not long after Ava Novak gingerly limped from the Lockcuff Gym home locker room Wednesday night, Southern Columbia coach Kam Traugh exited the same door in a worse mood.
Traugh was very concerned about the extent of her junior guard’s ankle injury and how it might affect the Tigers’ postseason outlook. The first-year coach cared little about what it meant for their game two nights later: the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament final, which Novak seemed likely to miss.
Southern Columbia would face Bloomsburg, arguably the best team on its schedule, for a third time this season without its third-leading scorer and top 3-point shooter.
So Traugh prepped her team for a tough go — “I basically said, ‘Guys, this game is for fun. You got this far; that’s an accomplishment,’” she admitted — and hoped for the best. The Tigers responded by forging a double-digit lead early in the fourth quarter, and then holding off the Panthers to win the program’s first HAC Tournament championship.
Oh, yeah. Southern’s five starters played every minute.
It was undoubtedly the highest degree of difficulty the team has overcome in a current 13-game winning streak dotted with similar challenges.
“It’s crazy,” said Tigers junior Loren Gehret, who scored the clinching free throws in Friday’s 46-43 win. “Ava’s such a huge part of our team, especially on the 3-point line, so they usually put one of their better defenders on her. You take that away, one of their better defenders is going to lock up one of your other teammates. So I just thought we all came together and played great as a team.”
It’s difficult to believe the Southern Columbia girls see themselves as anything less than bulletproof at the outset of the district playoffs.
The top-seeded Tigers open the District 4 Class 2A tournament at home tonight against No. 8 Canton, a 37-28 winner over No. 9 Northwest in Monday’s preliminary game. Defending champion and second-seeded Mount Carmel hosts No. 7 East Juniata today at 7 p.m.
“I think we know we’re capable of beating good teams,” said Southern senior Colby Bernhard. “We’re definitely not bulletproof. I think we can get in our own heads sometimes. So we just really have to come out every game with a strong mentality and give 110% because anything could happen. They could be on, and we could be off. So we just have to give it everything we can.”
The Tigers have lost only once this season (at Loyalsock on Jan. 10), barreling through perhaps the toughest small-school division in the state. They won Heartland-II over teams that went 19-3 (Bloomsburg), 18-4 (Mount Carmel), and 16-6 (Central Columbia and Loyalsock). Every one of the aforementioned teams’ losses occurred in division play.
“We knew coming into the season that we were going to be a good team. It’s just our attitude and effort were the main things we had to focus on,” said Gehret, an All-American striker who, along with nine teammates, transitioned from a state champion soccer team. “We have confidence in each other. Our coaches are really great — they give us great pep talks. They’re strict, but they mean it in a good way.”
They opened with nine consecutive wins as junior post Alli Griscavage and senior forward Summer Tillett became the area’s top frontcourt duo and the team’s top scorers just ahead of Novak, last year’s leader.
Their lone loss wasn’t a fluke — Loyalsock won the previous six meetings — and the ensuing win streak gained traction Jan. 24 with the first of three wins over Bloomsburg, 46-34 on the road.
The turning point in Southern’s season was likely the 12-day stretch from Jan. 29-Feb. 9. In that span, the Tigers completed a sweep of archrival Mount Carmel (68-66 in 3OTs), avenged the Loyalsock loss (59-50), outlasted Bloomsburg in overtime for a sweep (64-62), and came back the next day to win at Central Columbia (40-36).
“Going into the season, I knew they would be one of the better teams in the area,” Panthers coach John Wittman said after the HAC Tournament final. “I say that because they have a lot of scorers. That’s been a challenge. It seems like everyone contributes, and each game it was a different person stepping up in a different way.”
That was never as true as in the HAC Tournament.
During a 52-23 semifinal win over Shamokin, the Tigers lost both Griscavage and Tillett with three personal fouls 18 seconds apart early in the second quarter. Seniors Cassidy Savitski and Mackenzie Palacz scored two points apiece and combined for three rebounds, a steal and a block to help Southern win the quarter. Savitski then had four boards in the third quarter as the Tigers pulled away.
“It shows that our guards are able to handle the pressure when they don’t have the bigs inside,” Traugh said. “I give the girls credit that came off the bench and went in and did what they needed to do.”
Two nights later, with Novak out of the lineup, Savitski grabbed eight rebounds alongside Bernhard, Gehret, Griscavage and Tillett as the starters went wire-to-wire for the HAC championship.
“I think us all being in pretty good shape came out, and I think Cassidy Savitski did a really nice job coming in for Ava,” said Griscavage. “She may not score as much as Ava, but she got a lot of important boards for us. She’s just is a hustler. She’s always on the floor and gets a lot of loose balls that I think are really important.”
“I think for other girls to be able to step up and take the role that (Novak) had,” Traugh said, “it’s definitely a huge help for us knowing that, down the stretch, we can rely on those girls again if we have to.
“We preach that you still need to play your best basketball every game.”
Novak (11.8 ppg.) was expected to be available for district play. However, the Tigers’ win Friday proved they could afford to hold her out for a full week to recover ahead of the district semifinals. A championship rematch against Mount Carmel, the defending state champion, likely looms next week.
“I’m really proud of our team and how hard we’ve been working,” said Gehret. “Our coaches have been great with us, just keeping us under control and keeping a positive attitude throughout the games.”