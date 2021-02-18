The Daily Item
CATAWISSA — Ava Novak, Ally Griscavage and Summer Tillett each scored eight or more points in Southern Columbia’s 29-point third quarter as the Tigers surged to a 67-44 Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II win.
Novak had 10 of her game-high 22 in the third quarter. Griscavage added eight of her 16, while Tillett chipped in eight of her 14 for Southern (9-4 overall, 8-3 HAC-II).
Montoursville (2-11, 2-7) 44
Alaina Marchioni 3 0-0 8, Shianne Klemick 0 1-2 1, Mackenzie Weaver 6 0-0 15, Mackenzie Cohick 3 0-0 6, Madalyn Adams 5 1-2 12. Totals 17 2-4 44.
3-point goals: Weaver 3, Marchioni 2, Adams.
Did not score: Maya Neiman, Madison Noll, Madison Cohick, Sydnie Stone, Anna Baylor.
Southern Columbia (9-4, 8-3) 67
Faith Callahan 1 0-0 3, Grace Callahan 3 0-0 8, Ally Griscavage 7 2-2 16, Summer Tillett 7 0-1 14, Tasmiya Russell-King 1 0-0 2, Maddie Griscavage 1 0-0 2, Ava Novak 5 8-10 22. Totals 25 10-13 67.
3-point goals: Novak 4, G. Callahan 2, F. Callahan.
Did not score: Mackenzie Palacz, Emily Callahan, Colby Bernhard.
Score by quarters
Montoursville 12 15 11 6 — 44
Southern Columbia 9 18 29 11 — 67
LEWISBURG — Sophie Kilbride led three Lewisburg scorers in double figures.
Lewisburg (9-6 overall, 6-3 HAC-I) led 34-31 after three quarters. Kilbride had 13 points and six assists for Lewisburg. Hope Drumm added 12 points, and Roz Noone 10.
Central Mountain 49,
Lewisburg 39
Central Mountain (10-1, 7-1) 49
Avery Baker 4 0-0 9, Alyssa Fisher 1 0-0 3, Mia Kopysciansky 0 4-4 4, Ava Renninger 5 2-2 13, Quinlynn McCann 7 1-2 18, Kiahna Jones 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 7-8 49.
3-point goals: McCann 3, Baker, Fisher, Renninger.
Did not score: McKenzie Bubb.
Lewisburg (9-6, 6-3) 39
Maddie Still 1 0-0 2, Roz Noone 2 4-4 10, Sophie Kilbride 6 0-0 13, Regan Llanso 0 2-4 2, Hope Drumm 4 0-0 12. Totals 13 6-8 39.
3-point goals: Drumm 4, Noone 2, Kilbride.
Did not score: Maddie Materne, Lauren Gross.
Score by quarters
Central Mountain 5 7 19 18 — 49
Lewisburg 5 11 18 5 — 39
NEWPORT — Kylie Klinger had eight points to lead nine Line Mountain scorers in a Tri-Valley League win.
The Eagles (7-8 overall, 4-5 TVL) outscored Newport 27-17 in the middle quarters.
Line Mountain 43, Newport 31
Line Mountain (7-8, 4-5) 43
Sage Hoover 1 2-9 4, Terri Reichard 2 0-0 4, Jaya London 1 3-4 5, Hannah Ruohoniemi 1 0-0 2, Kylie Klinger 2 4-6 8, Kyleen Michael 1 2-4 5, Liberty Downs 3 0-2 6, Emily Gonsar 2 0-0 5, Elizabeth Spieles 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 11-25 43.
3-point goals: Gonsar, Michael.
Did not score: None.
Newport (1-17, 1-14) 31
Hazel Miller 0 1-3 1, Claire Weidenhammer 3 0-0 9, Payton Splain 6 2-2 16, Ella Weidenhammer 1 0-2 3, Katelyn Sanders 0 2-2 2. Totals 10 5-9 31.
3-point goals: C. Weidenhammer 3, Splain 2, E. Weidenhammer.
Did not score: Lillian Otstott, Bryanna Kuhn, Lillian Plank, Paige Goerman,
Score by quarters
Line Mountain 3 13 14 13 — 43
Newport 4 12 5 10 — 31
HEGINS — Peyton Kehler and Katie Sandri combined to score 32 points as Lourdes Regional posted its 10th win of the season. Kehler scored a game-high 17 points while Sandri added 15.
Lourdes Regional 40,
Tri-Valley 30
Lourdes Regional (10-7, 7-4) 40
Masie Reed 0 2-2 2, Paityn Moyer 0 0-2 0, Katie Sandri 5 3-7 15, Peyton Kehler 5 7-8 17, Emma Shimko 1 2-2 4, Leah Kosmer 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 14-21 40.
3-point goals: Sandri 2.
Did not score: Meryl Czeponis.
Tri-Valley (5-5) 30
Faith Colahan 4 0-2 11, Alexius Snyder 1 0-3 2, Gianna Poletti 3 4-6 10, Autumn Connell 3 0-1 7. Totals 11 4-12 30.
3-point goals: Colahan 3, Connell.
Did not score: Carmen Kaczmarczyk, Meghan Canfield.
Score by quarters
Lourdes Regional 10 11 10 9 — 40
Tri-Valley 3 9 13 5 — 30
JV score: Lourdes Regional 31-9.
TUESDAY
MILLERSTOWN — Abby Taylor and Alli Crockett combined to score 26 points, but Greenwood couldn’t get past Susquenita in TVL play.
The Wildcats dropped to 6-6 overall (5-5 TVL).
Susquenita 38, Greenwood 31
Susquenita (12-2, 10-1) 38
Grace Flickinger 1 2-2 4, Madi Blyer 3 0-0 6, Joslyn Kinney 4 0-0 9, Laurel Stuempf 1 0-0 2, Haily Sherman 3 2-6 8, Taylor Portzline 3 0-0 9. Totals 15 4-8 38.
3-point goals: Portzline 3, Kinney.
Did not score: Mady Fleisher, Sam Wechsler.
Greenwood (6-6, 5-5) 31
Abby Taylor 4 6-7 14, Alli Crockett 4 4-4 12, Ella Seiber 1 0-0 2, Sarah Pennay 1 1-1 3. Totals 10 11-12 31.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Ella Brummer, Emilie Brinser.
Score by quarters
Susquenita 6 16 4 12 — 38
Greenwood 10 9 4 8 — 31