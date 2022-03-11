COAL TOWNSHIP — Cassidy Savitski was a two-time state soccer champion when she gave in to several teammates' badgering and agreed to play basketball after a three-year hiatus.
She returned to the Southern Columbia hoops program simply to spend another senior season with friends, not expecting similar success, but it's found her and the Tigers again.
Savitski worked her way into the sixth player role and has excelled for a team that matched the program records for wins in a season and deepest postseason run with Friday's 46-17 win over Tri-Valley in the PIAA Class 2A second round.
"Honestly, this whole season has been a surprise to me," she said. "I knew we could be good and talented, but I haven't followed the basketball program too much the past couple years. So this all has been surprising, yet not surprising because I know the talent we have on our team."
Savitski came off the bench beyond the midpoint of the first quarter Friday and immediately contributed three rebounds to the dominant Tigers' effort. They out-rebounded the District 11 runner-up Bulldogs 46-26 in the game, spelling disaster for a team that shot 17% from the field (7-for-41).
The 5-foot-9 Savitski finished with seven boards while starting bigs Alli Griscavage and Summer Tillett combined for 32 points and 30 rebounds in Southern's second consecutive mercy-rule win in the state tournament.
"We knew they were going to shoot a lot (of perimeter shots)," said Tillett, "so we just knew that we had to keep a hand in their face and keep pressuring them and they weren't going to make a lot."
Southern (27-1) won its 18th consecutive game and earned a quarterfinal date with District 6 runner-up Bishop McCort (25-4) on Tuesday at a site and time to be announced. The Tigers hadn't won 27 games since 2001, nor advanced to the Elite Eight since 2000.
Tri-Valley, which finished 20-7, struggled mightily against a man-to-man scheme early on, missing all 11 of its first-quarter shots in a slump that extended to 0-for-19. By the time Bulldogs senior Faith Colahan buried a 3-pointer to end their drought that included 12 turnovers, Southern led 19-3 with 2:43 left in the half.
"We knew from watching film that they could shoot, but we thought with pressure they wouldn't really be able to shoot well," said Kam Traugh. "We saw some film with teams pressing them and they struggled with that, so we felt if we went to a zone back to a man and pressure them that maybe we could get some turnovers."
The Bulldogs' scoring leaders — Colahan, Meghan Canfield, Hope Colahan — made 85 combined 3-pointers entering Friday's game. The team missed their first nine looks from distance and shot 3-for-19 overall.
"At practice we've been really focused on our defense because that's going to be important coming up," said Griscavage. "So we've been going over our rotations and trying to lock down."
Griscavage, who was coming off a 29-point performance that included her 1,000th career point, had nine points and seven boards in the first quarter as Southern seized a 10-0 lead. She added eight points, six rebounds and two blocks in the third when the lead grew to 40-7. She finished with 20 and 19.
"I just do my job in the post," she said. "Get my board and putbacks, and just do what my team needs me to do."
Tillett was a terror in the second quarter, grabbing four of her 11 rebounds, as well as four steals and a block. She recorded 12 points and 11 boards.
Then there was Savitski, who though slighter than the 6-2 Griscavage and 5-10 Tillett, had seven boards in far fewer minutes than the starters.
"I think it might be an aggression thing: I see the ball and I want to have it," she said. "Everyone knew they had to have their man and had to box out."
Savitski cemented her role in a spot start for injured guard Ava Novak in the Heartland Athletic Conference championship game, grabbing eight boards and meshing seamlessly with the starters. She had five rebounds and a steal off the bench in the district final, then had four boards and an assist in the first round, becoming an invaluable contributor in her only varsity season.
"On this team it's hard because we really only have two bigs; we're a team full of guards," she said. "I came in and they've transitioned me to a big sometimes, when I have to.
"I didn't know I was going to play near as much as I am."
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A GIRLS BASKETBALL
SECOND ROUND
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 46, TRI-VALLEY 17
Tri-Valley (20-7) 17
Hope Colahan 1 0-0 2, Faith Colahan 3 0-2 8, Meghan Canfield 1 0-0 2, Abby Raulston 1 0-0 2, Jerzey Kroh 1 0-0 3, Carmen Kaczmarczyk 0 0-2 0. Totals 7 0-4 17.
3-point goals: F. Colahan 2.
Did not score: Grace Header, Lexi Snyder, Cassie Huntzinger, Alex Snyder, Sophie Balsavage, Ava Poletti.
Southern Columbia (27-1) 46
Alli Griscavage 8 4-6 20, Summer Tillett 5 2-5 12, Loren Gehret 1 1-2 3, Colby Bernhard 4 0-0 8, Cassidy Savitski 1 0-0 2, Brooke Charnosky 0 1-2 1. Totals 19 8-15 46.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Ava Novak, Mackenzie Palacz, Tatum Klebon, Ella Podgurski, Gracie Keller, Aubrie Malakoski, Anesa Brown.
Score by quarters
Tri-Valley;0;5;2;10 — 17
Southern Columbia;10;13;17;6 — 46