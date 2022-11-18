MECHANICSBURG — Whether Southern Columbia was leading or trailing Friday — all the while attempting to solve the strong breezes that blew throughout the match — there were reasons why the ball frequently wound up on Loren Gehret’s skilled left foot.
The biggie? Gehret’s an All-American soccer player packing a comprehensive on-field game. Whatever the Tigers seem to need at the time, Gehret generally delivers.
And with Southern engaged in a physical battle with District 7 hammer Freedom Area at Eagle View Middle School, Gehret’s ability to bury a restart or unleash a well-struck ball and finish repeatedly took over as the Tigers posted a 5-3 victory in the PIAA’s Class A girls championship game.
The three-peat Gehret talked about back in August became a reality.
“It’s crazy,” said Gehret, who will continue her soccer career at Monmouth. “Going back to last year and winning two state titles in a row is, like, unbelievable to me.
“Senior year, playing with my best friends and ending it this way is just awesome.”
Gehret pocketed four goals and assisted on Ava Yancoskie’s finish for a Southern program that mined state gold for the fourth time in five years. Quinn Johnston had four second-half saves, including a pair around an Emma Genners clearance that enabled the Tigers to maintain momentum.
“(Loren’s) game today was the performance of a lifetime,” Southern co-head coach Derek Stine said. “Most kids don’t ever get to see something like that, and she’s been amazing for us.”
Shaye Bailey bagged two goals for Freedom Area (20-5), and Julia Mohrbacher added one.
Going headlong into the stiff breezes that buffeted Bobby Rahal Toyota Field, Gehret nonetheless found a way to author a searing corner from the right flag that located Yancoskie’s head a step or two from the left upright. Yancoskie barely moved before nodding in her finish at the 7:40 mark.
“Honestly, it just came right to me,” Yancoskie said. “And the contact I made with it was hard, and that’s what got it in that perfect corner.”
Freedom Area conceded nothing, as Mohrbacher’s wind-aided strike from about 30 yards at 9:11 sailed over Johnston’s head for the equalizer. Then, nearly 12 minutes later, Bailey was able to push the Bulldogs in front by taking advantage of Southern’s inability to clear the ball out of its defensive backfield.
Cue Gehret.
With just under 10 to go in the opening half, she unloaded on a restart from about 25 yards out that creased the underside of the crossbar and dropped behind the end line. Gehret’s 35-yard rip with 5:18 to play short-hopped outside the right post and skipped under keeper Trinity Vojtko to give Southern the lead for good.
Up 3-2, Southern (18-6-1) never yielded its slim advantage.
Gehret added her third finish, cranking a 25-yard blast that steamed past Vojtko just 46 seconds into the second half. A dandy run down the left flank by Sophie Shadle, who centered the ball, set up the goal. Shadle scored the double-overtime winner in Wednesday's state semi against South Williamsport.
While Johnston & Co. kept Freedom Area down a pair with a terrific defensive sequence, Bailey took advantage of an opportunity nearly identical to her first score and pulled the Bulldogs within one, 4-3, at 61:45. Still, the Tigers’ backfield of Genners, Noelle Davis, Ella Podgurski, and Grace Sacharczyk performed well.
“I can’t say enough about Quinn Johnston,” Stine said. “She came up with some amazing saves, did some amazing things. Our defense, as a whole, has done a fantastic job. And Emma Genners has been a rock back there.”
With the physical play increasing to higher levels as the minutes ticked away — Gehret typically found herself surrounded by a trio of defenders — the Tigers regained their two-goal lead with 7:46 remaining in the match. Gehret outran three backs to collect a ball over the top and steadied herself before banking a composed finish from 25 yards out.
Before Gehret’s final goal, Johnston came off her line and used her feet to redirect a Bailey poke near the top of the 18-yard-box. Once Gehret scored again, Southern’s three-peat was all but secure.
“I can’t say I’m surprised because (Loren) is an amazing player,” Yancoskie said. “It’s been a lot of fun through the years, and I’ll miss playing with her a lot.”
Once the horn sounded, the Tigers’ contingent exploded with joy onto the field as they awaited yet another trophy presentation. Gold medals, too.
“They’re a great team,” Gehret said. “We both played really, really hard, and it was just an awesome win.”
PIAA CLASS A GIRLS SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP
At Eagle View Middle School, Mechanicsburg
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 5, FREEDOM AREA 3
First half
SC-Ava Yancoskie (Loren Gehret), 7:40; FA-Julia Mohrbacher, 9:11; FA-Shaye Bailey, 21:00; SC-Gehret, 30:05; SC-Gehret, 34:42.
Second half
SC-Gehret (Sophie Shadle), 40:46; FA-Bailey, 61:45; SC-Gehret, 72:14.
Shots: FA 8-7. Corners: SC 7-2. Saves: Freedom Area 2 (Trinity Vojtko); Southern Columbia 4 (Quinn Johnston).