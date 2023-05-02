TURBOTVILLE — Tyler Arnold swept the throws, Kyle Christman, Danny Marzeski and Edward Zuber each won a pair of events, and Southern Columbia's boys ran away to a 106-44 win over Warrior Run to clinch the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III track and field title Tuesday.
Minna Shingara and Loren Gehret were double-winners for the Tigers' girls team in a 101-45 victory.
Southern Columbia's boys won 15 events, led by Arnold. Christman (200 meters, high jump), Marzeski (110, 300 hurdles) and Zuber (1,600, 3,200) bolstered the score.
Alex Brown (100, 800) was a double-winner for Warrior Run.
Shingara was first in both hurdle events and second in the 200. Gehret won the long jump and high jump.
Warrior Run's Aurora Cielukowski won the 100 meters and pole vault to highlight five team victories.
Boys
Southern Columbia 106, Warrior Run 44
100: Alex Brown (WR) 11.9, Cody Goodspeed (WR) 12.0, Carter Madden (SC) and Jordan Shultz (SC), 12.1. 200: Kyle Christman (SC) and Xander Roadarmel (SC), 24.3, Micah Campbell (SC) 24.6, Jordan Shultz (SC) and Colby Lebarron (WR),25.3. 400: Travis Stoker (SC) 55.6, Micah Campbell (SC) 56.5, Ben Gehret (SC) 58.0. 800: Alex Brown (WR) 2:08, Edward Zuber (SC) 2:11, James Bender (SC) 2:13. 1,600: Edward Zuber (SC) 4:49, Spencer Fogelman (WR) 5:19, Edwin Amadeo (WR) 5:20. 3,200: Edward Zuber (SC) 12:00, Landen Ryder (WR) 12:52, Evan Lazicki (SC) 13:58. 110 Hurdles: Danny Marzeski (SC) 17.6, Ethan Rush (SC) and Gavin Hunter (WR), 18.0, Gavin Cromley (WR) 19.1. 300 Hurdles: Danny Marzeski (SC) 42.1, Cody Goodspeed (WR) 42.8, Ethan Rush (SC) 46.2. 400 Relay: Southern Columbia, 45.0. 1,600 Relay: Southern Columbia, 3:37. 3,200 Relay: Southern Columbia, 10: 49. High Jump: Kyle Christman (SC) and Chase Beachel (WR), 5-6, Braydon Griscavage (SC) 5-4, Ryan Sperl (WR) 4-6. Pole Vault: Judah Kennel (WR) 12-0, Isaac Butler (WR) 11-6, Braego Cieslukowski (WR) 10-0. Long Jump: Micah Campbell (SC) 18-5, Ben Gehret (SC) 17-8, Braydon Griscavage (SC) 16-9 1/2. Triple Jump: Braydon Griscavage (SC) 36-8, Ethan Reed (SC) 34-6, Jake Bruckhart (WR) 33-2. Shot Put: Tyler Arnold (SC) 45-3, Carter Madden (SC) 36-7 1/2, Danny Hiner (WR) 36-5. Discus: Tyler Arnold (SC) 131-6, Danny Hiner (WR) 110-8, Keegan Hill (SC) 102-7. Javelin: Tyler Arnold (SC) 172-0, Danny Hiner (WR) 114-6, Ethan Reed (SC) 111-8.
Girls
Southern Columbia 101, Warrior Run 45
100: Aurora Cieslukowski (WR) and Sophie Shadle (SC), 13.9, Lucy Maclay (SC) 14.1, Minna Shingara (SC) 14.4. 200: Lucy Maclay (SC) 28.7, Minna Shingara (SC) 29.8, Adreanna Bohart (WR) 30.1. 400: Sophie Shadle (SC) 1:04, Lucy Maclay (SC) 1:05, Adreanna Bohart (WR) 1:07. 800: Kate Moncavage (SC) 2:24, Sage Dunkleberger (WR) 2:36, Raygan Lust (WR) 2:38. 1,600: Katie Zaktansky (WR) 5:48, Haley Conner (SC) 5:54, Keiara Shaffer (WR) 5:58. 3,200: Claire Dufrene (WR) 12:10, Sarah Miller (WR) 13:43, Kelsey Hoffman (WR) 13:55. 100 Hurdles: Minna Shingara (SC) 21.3, Callie Maclay (SC) 22.3, Tatum Klebon (SC) 23.3. 300 Hurdles: Minna Shingara (SC) 53.7, Kennadie Reamer (SC) 1:01.6, Callie Maclay (SC) 1:01.8. 400 Relay: Southern Columbia, 55.8. 1,600 Relay: Southern Columbia, 4:18. 3,200 Relay: Southern Columbia, 10:08. High Jump: Loren Gehret (SC) 4-8, Callie Maclay (SC) 4-6, Tatum Klebon (SC) 4-4. Pole Vault: Aurora Cieslukowski (WR) 11-6, Alivia Ritenour (WR) 8-6, Sayla Chapman (SC) 6-0. Long Jump: Loren Gehret (SC) 16-8, Avery McCormick (WR) 13-5, Tatum Klebon (SC) 12-10. Triple Jump: Avery McCormick (WR) 27-6. Shot Put: Linsey Donlan (SC) 32-10, Alli Griscavage (SC) 30-3 1/2, Amara Bieber (WR) 27-11 1/2. Discus: Linsey Donlan (SC) 94-7, Alli Griscavage (SC) 88-11, Hailey Carper (WR) 83-9. Javelin: Quinn Johnston (SC) 113-4, Brooke Charnosky (SC) 96-8, Hailey Carper (WR) 96-2.