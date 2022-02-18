SUNBURY — Loren Gehret turned away from the basket, stalked off the free-throw line and put a hand over her face before letting out a pained screech.
She was tired, sure, but not hitting the rim on the second of two missed foul shots really got under her skin. There were still five minutes to play in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament final, and Southern Columbia's once double-digit cushion over Bloomsburg had begun to evaporate.
"I knew my legs were shot; I just didn't think they were that bad," she said. "My pap (Tigers assistant Dean Schroyer) told me I'm getting too much air under the ball, and that I needed to shoot it instead of just throwing it up in the air. So when I got back to the line, I made sure I used my legs as much as I could and just go off muscle memory.
"It worked out for me ... luckily."
Gehret returned to the stripe in the waning seconds with her flailing team clinging to a one-point lead, and she delivered Southern Columbia a championship. Her two free throws iced a 46-43 win over the HAC-II rival Panthers at Shikellamy's Lockcuff Memorial gym Friday night.
Alli Griscavage had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and seniors Summer Tillett and Colby Bernhard each added 11 points and eight boards as the Tigers overcame the loss of division all-star Ava Novak by playing their starters wire-to-wire.
"I talked to the girls before the game — because I know some were nervous about the situation — and I basically said, 'Guys, this game is for fun. You got this far; that's an accomplishment. Go out there and play the way you know how to play,'" said Southern Columbia coach Kam Traugh. "I'm extremely proud of these girls."
Bernhard's jumper to open the fourth quarter put the Tigers in front 36-26. What followed was a harrowing seven-minute stretch in which the Panthers forced seven turnovers and found the offense that eluded them in a 1-for-11 third quarter.
Sophomore standout Bryn Zentner dropped 11 of her game-high 26 points in the fourth, and junior post Madeline Evans scored six more during the surge. The duo combined for all the points in a 10-2 run that pulled the Panthers within 42-41 with 1:06 to play.
"I think it was a product of playing tight, a little bit of nerves," said Traugh. "We were up most of the game, and then to get close, girls get nervous when a team starts to come back. And I'm sure it was a little bit of fatigue."
Bernhard made both ends of a one-and-one with 51.8 seconds showing, but Zentner answered with a streaking layup. Gehret missed a foul shot at 29.8, but she then made her fourth steal of the game on a pick-and-roll between Zentner and Evans. Bloomsburg's Charly Schlauch stole back the ball, but missed a potential tying free throw. Cassidy Savitski, who started in place of Novak, tracked down her eighth rebound, and Gehret went to the line to seal the Tigers' first HAC Tournament title.
"I thought we all came together and played great as a team," said Gehret, who finished with six points, four assists and three steals. "Everyone played their role, and Cassidy stepped up really big, especially never having started a varsity game."
HAC-II champion Southern Columbia (22-1) won its 13th consecutive game and beat division runner-up Bloomsburg (20-4) for the third time this season, with the last two meetings decided by five total points.
"I think we started slow, unfortunately, and it took us awhile to get our energy going," said Panthers coach John Wittman. "When we did, we certainly fought hard and almost got away with it. Just came up a little short."
Both teams will be No. 1 seeds in their respective District 4 playoffs — Southern in Class 2A, Bloomsburg in 3A. Both were district runners-up a season ago.
Friday's late-game dramatics overshadowed another entertaining clash of 6-foot junior posts Griscavage and Evans. Griscavage powered the Tigers to a 12-8 lead after one quarter with eight points, six rebounds, a steal, a blocked shot and an assist, while Evans was scoreless.
"It's a big game, and our coaches always tell us 'head and heart,' so I thought I really needed to have that (start)," said Griscavage. "Knowing Ava's not there, I think we all needed to put a little extra in to pull this out."
Evans responded with a strong second quarter (four points, five boards), and Zentner brought her total to 13 first-half points to keep Bloomsburg within 23-21 at the break. The Panthers' 10-of-22 shooting limited their ability to pressure the Tigers, who turned over the ball just five times in the half.
"I think where we had a bit of an advantage with Novak out was our press. I don't think we took enough of advantage of that in the first half," Wittman said. "We were a little passive. The second half we were not passive on defense."
Bloomsburg created 12 second-half turnovers, but its 1-for-11 clip in the third allowed the Tigers to build on their biggest leads. The Panthers got a boost when Evans became the program's 11th 1,000-point scorer, but a five-point difference at the time became eight at period's end and 10 soon thereafter.
Gehret's airmailed foul shot coincided with the start of a 12-6 Bloomsburg run. The Tigers were able to keep their lead because Gehret immediately followed the miss with a pair of assists around her own steal-and-score.
"I just needed to do something to redeem myself," she said. "I knew if I let it get to me, I would continue to go bad play after bad play. I had to get something to hype me up, get me feeling better and put a little fire in me."
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
CHAMPIONSHIP
At Phil Lockcuff Memorial Gymnasium, Shikellamy H.S.
BLOOMSBURG (20-4) 43
Olivia Hull 1 0-0 2, Bryn Zentner 11 3-4 26, Madeline Evans 5 3-8 13, Alyssa Shuman 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 6-12 43.
3-point goals: Zentner.
Did not score: Bella Pistoia, Maddie Devine, Charly Schlauch.
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA (22-1) 46
Alli Griscavage 7 2-2 16, Summer Tillett 5 1-1 11, Loren Gehret 2 2-5 6, Colby Bernhard 4 2-2 11, Cassidy Savitski 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 7-10 46.
3-point goals: Bernhard.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Bloomsburg;8;13;5;17 — 43
Southern Columbia;12;11;11;12 — 46