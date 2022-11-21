There is a well-known Mark Twain quote from when he read his obituary in the newspaper while he was still alive.
“The rumors of my demise have been greatly exaggerated,” Twain wrote in a telegram to a mistaken reporter.
Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth and his Tigers probably sent plenty of similar telegrams — OK, texts — to plenty of people late Friday evening.
Though the Tigers certainly have bigger goals — starting 7 p.m. Friday at Altoona’s Mansion Park against District 6 champion Bishop Guilfoyle — they can certainly take time to relish their District 4 Class 2A championship upset of previously undefeated Mount Carmel. With their season on the line at the snowy Silver Bowl, they overwhelmed the host Red Tornadoes in the second half of a 48-18 win.
It was vintage Southern Columbia in a season marked by rare adversity.
The freshman members of the Tigers’ 2019 state championship team had lost just one game in their high school careers entering this, their senior season. Just because the combined record of the three teams that beat them — Loyalsock, Mount Carmel and Danville — is a lofty 34-3 doesn’t mean there weren’t serious concerns.
After the Lancers beat Southern Columbia back on Sept. 9 — the Tigers’ first loss to a District 4 team in nearly 11 years — Roth voiced concern about his team’s demeanor entering that game.
“You can’t expect (a win) to happen when you’re playing a good football team. Berwick is a good football team (the Tigers fell behind the Bulldogs 14-0 at halftime before rallying for a 42-27 win in their opener), and, obviously, (Loyalsock) is a good football team,” Roth said. “You have to be motivated. They have to understand we have a target on our backs every game. We just have to do a better job as a team.
“We have to buy into the fact we have to make it happen. Things aren’t going to happen for us just because we are Southern Columbia. When you play teams like Berwick and Loyalsock, they aren’t going to be intimidated.”
That quote loomed large after the Tigers’ win Friday night, perhaps pointing to a key reason they were able to avenge a regular-season loss to the rival Red Tornadoes.
“We just had a different mindset than the first game against Mount Carmel,” Tigers senior lineman Chris Treshock said.
Roth said: “We felt the first time we played them, we didn’t match their effort or their intensity.”
Senior fullback Wes Barnes told a reporter after the game that he saw the same thing from the sideline when he was injured for the teams’ first meeting.
“That’s the biggest thing Wes brings since his return. He’s really intense, and it rubs off on the rest of us,” said Isaac Carter, the Tigers kicker/punter, and now defensive lineman.
Roth said that as much as the defense has improved with the recent additions of Carter and Barnes, it’s been the return of the Tigers’ bite that has them playing in Mansion Park, keeping the quest for a state-record sixth consecutive alive.
“If we don’t at least match their effort and intensity up front (on both sides of the ball) — (Mount Carmel) is bigger than us — if we don’t at least do that, we’re not going to have a chance,” Roth said. “We did that (Friday) and that was part of the difference.”