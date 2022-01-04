The Daily Item
The PIAA released its classification reports for each sport on Tuesday, after delaying them from Decembers when a lot of members miscalculated their enrollement numbers.
The biggest news comes in football where both Southern Columbia and Jersey Shore accumulated enough success points in the PIAA competition formula to move up a classification in football.
Southern Columbia would be in Class 3A, while the Bulldogs would move to Class 5A. Both schools have a chance to appeal the ruling, and prove they don’t have the required transfers to invoke the rule. Those hearings will be later this month at PIAA headquarters.
There will be some pushback to the new classificiations as Aliquippa — a Class A school that voluntarily played up at Class 3A, and now through two competition formulas will have to play in Class 5A — has been pushing back that the formula is unfair to schools.
That started coming to a head again on Tuesday after the numbers came out.
The Beaver County branch of the NAACP added its voice to those opposing the rule.
In a letter dated Monday and addressed to the WPIAL (District 7), the branch argued that the PIAA competitive-balance rule discriminates against low-income communities such as Aliquippa, where residents tend to be more transient. The PIAA rule targets for promotion teams that experience postseason success, and added three or more transfers over a two-year period.
“Stated simply, Beaver County’s African American community moves, based on the realities of their finances,” Beaver County NAACP president Mtume Imani said in the letter. “Children are not typically moving into Aliquippa for any other reasons than financial necessity — it is cheaper to live there.”
The only school to change classifications due to its enrollment in District 4 football are Milton, which will move up from 3A to 4A.
Schools have until today to inform the PIAA if they are voluntairily moving up in classifications. Before the 2020 season, Lewisburg, Midd-West, Mifflinburg and Loyalsock all opted to move up a class. The first three schools all played in 4A as 3A schools, while the Lancers were a 2A school playing in 3A.
