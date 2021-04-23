BEAVER SPRINGS — Jake Cambria had a handful of at-bats against Midd-West lefty Griffin Paige in Southern Columbia's lone loss just 10 days prior to Friday's rematch.
So the junior infielder had a blueprint when he went to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh inning of a tied game.
Cambria, the Tigers' leadoff hitter, followed a four-pitch walk to Ian Yoder by ripping a 2-1 fastball through the left side of the infield for two runs that made the difference in Southern's 10-9 win over the host Mustangs.
"(Paige) threw four straight balls to (Yoder), and none of them were really close. So I knew I was taking first pitch, regardless," said Cambria, who was 2-for-5 in the game with a ground-rule double in the sixth. "That was the plan — see what he can bring me — and then jump on something that I could drive. I was crowding the plate, looking for outside and then turning on anything inside. Both hits were inside pitches I was just able to turn on."
Gatlin Hovenstine settled down after a rough first inning to pitch the Tigers through the fifth with an 8-7 lead. Reliever Liam Klebon gave up single runs in the sixth and seventh innings, but he kept the bases loaded at game's end with a pop-up just beyond the infield dirt that Cambria backpedaled to catch before he fell to the grass.
Southern Columbia (7-1 overall, 6-1 Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II) went ahead four times in the game — thrice breaking ties — to vault Midd-West (7-2, 6-2) for second place in the division standings. The Tigers travel to division-leading Central Columbia (8-1, 7-0) this morning to play a game that was rained out Wednesday.
"I thought we came out a little flat (Friday), and I was a little disappointed because that's the only team that beat us," said Southern Columbia Mike Myers.
The Tigers fell behind 4-0 after one inning when Hovenstine was touched for three hits — including Preston Arbogast's RBI single — and hurt by his team's only three errors. The lefty was solid from there, following up his 29-pitch first by scattering five hits over the next four innings. He struck out eight, relying on a tantalizing slow curve, and walked just two.
"He battled," said Myers. "He didn't have the best first inning, but he came back and threw a good five innings against a good ball team. He kept them off-balance."
The Mustangs scored with a couple big hits in the early innings. Hunter Wolfley tripled with one out in the second and stole home when the catcher threw to first base following a dropped third strike. Then Arbogast's long drive to left field in the third was called a two-run home run, but changed to a ground-rule double. The umpires conferred and ruled the ball bounced over the fence before hitting a large tree just beyond it.
"The field umpire, he was looking right into the tree and he said he thought it hit the tree," Midd-West coach Scott Wright explained. "The home plate umpire thought it bounced, and it's his call anyway."
Two Mustangs were put back on the bases with one out, and although one scored on a fielder's choice to make it 6-all, Arbogast was stranded.
Midd-West committed a two-run infield error with two outs in the fifth to fall behind 8-6. They scratched out a seventh run with Julian Krainak's RBI single in the bottom of the inning before Hovenstine threw his last of 97 pitches.
"Gatlin's the type of kid that when he gets really angry it feeds him ... I wouldn't say energy, but it feeds him to do better. It just makes him do better," said Cambria. "So I knew as soon as he got out of that (first) inning, the other team was in trouble. He fires us up — that's his mentality — and once he got through a couple of those innings I knew he was grooving."
Paige also found a groove in relief of fellow lefty Caden Wolfley. Paige fanned eight over 4 2/3 innings, hurt only by the two-run error before issuing consecutive walks to start the seventh. After a visit from Wright, Paige struck out a pair to come within an out of preserving an 8-all tie. Yoder, who began the game 2-for-2 on first-pitch swings, patiently worked a walk ahead of Cambria's clutch hit.
"Early in the game Jake was struggling (0-for-3 to start), and I just told him to calm down and keep at it," said Myers. "I said, 'You'll get it,' and he did. He came through, and we were able to hold them off."
Paige stranded eight Tigers, five of them in scoring position. He struck out the side in the fourth after a leadoff hit, and also pitched around Cambria's leadoff double in the sixth, following a sacrifice bunt with consecutive strikeouts.
"Griff threw a whale of a game," said Wright. "Either of the two pitchers tonight (Wolfley and Paige) — when they throw well, there's nobody that can touch us. They're just good."
Southern Columbia 10, Midd-West 9
Southern Columbia;051;020;2 — 10-6-3
Midd-West;411;011;1 — 9-11-4
Gatlin Hovenstine, Liam Klebon (6) and Owen Sosnoski. Caden Wolfley, Griffin Paige (3) and Brayden Swineford.
WP: Klebon. LP: Paige.
Southern Columbia: Jacob Cambria 2-for-5, double, 2 RBIs; Braden Heim 2 runs; Mike Yancoskie 1-for-2, double, 3 runs, RBI; Hovenstine 1-for-4, 2 runs, RBI; Ian Yoder 2-for-3, run, RBI.
Midd-West: Hunter Wolfley 3-for-5, triple, 3 runs; Camden Richard run, RBI; C. Wolfley 2-for-5, RBI; Paige 2-for-4, double, run; Swineford 1-for-3; Preston Arbogast 2-for-2, double, run, RBI; Julian Krainak 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Trevor Sheaffer 3 runs.