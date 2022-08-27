BERWICK — A 14-point deficit was only the start of Southern Columbia's problems in Friday night's game against Berwick at Crispin Field.
The Tigers lost two-time all-state linebacker Garrett Garcia to an apparent knee injury that will be evaluated today. Louden Murphy, who had a 90-yard kick-return touchdown called back, missed the second half for a trip to the hospital due to dehydration on humid night.
Add to the mix a 100-minute lightning delay, and things looked bleak for the five-time defending Class 2A state champions.
However, something happened over a lengthy halftime, and a different Southern Columbia team emerged from the visitors' locker room.
The Tigers had a stretch of four touchdowns on four offensive touches, and Bradeden Wisloski and Wes Barnes each topped 100 rushing yards as Southern Columbia rallied for a 42-27 victory over the Bulldogs in a game that ended after 11 p.m.
"The big concern was defense. We have to find a way to stop them," Tigers coach Jim Roth said.
Berwick dominated time of possession in the first half, holding the ball for nearly 22 of 24 minutes, converting five of six third downs, and making good on a fourth-down conversion.
"They got a spark, and just kept that momentum," Roth said. "We had pressure on the quarterback (Matt Lonczyski), but couldn't get him down."
The other issue was figuring out what to do with Garcia sidelined on crutches. He left the game on the first drive, and didn't return.
"I think we knew we had to come back," Dominic Fetterolf said. "Garrett and I are so close — we were going to be 'the bash brothers' this year — but it was like the state final when I got hurt. Carter Madden stepped in and played real well."
The Southern Columbia defense forced two three-and-outs to start the second half, and also added two interceptions and three sacks after halftime.
Meanwhile, the Tigers' offense started clicking. Wisloski returned the second-half kickoff 40 yards to midfield, and, seven plays later, Madden scored from the 3 to cut it to 14-7 with 9:51 left in the third. Southern Columbia converted third-and-14 on the drive with a 22-yard screen pass from Blake Wise to Barnes.
On the Tigers' next series, Madden took a reverse handoff from Wisloski and covered 30 yards for a touchdown. A poor snap on the conversion forced Jake Toczylousky to throw a two-point pass to Ryan Kerstetter for a 15-14 Southern Columbia lead at the 6:54 mark of the third quarter.
"They really were taking away the outside because of Braeden and how we attacked them last year," Roth said of the Bulldogs. "That enabled us to attack the middle of the defense."
Barnes had a sack to stymie Berwick's next drive. Wisloski then burst through the middle for a 36-yard TD run with 3:57 left in the quarter.
Dray Wilk's 40-yard TD catch on the Bulldogs' opening drive of the fourth tied the game at 21. Wisloski answered with a 73 yard TD run, and, after a Berwick punt, Barnes went 44 yards to score. A two-point reception by Wisloski made it 35-21.
Spencer Kishbaugh turned a hitch pass and a missed tackle into an 80-yard TD to get Berwick within a score at 35-27.
However, Barnes capped the Tigers' four-touchdowns-on-four-touches string with a 56-yard run with 7:12 left in the game for the final margin.
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 42, BERWICK 27
Southern Col. (1-0);0;0;21;21 — 42
Berwick (0-1);0;14;0;13 — 27
SCORING SUMMARY
Second quarter
Ber-Spencer Kishbaugh 8 pass from Matt Lonczyski (Luke Peters kick)
Ber-Lonczyski 1 run (Peters kick)
Third quarter
SCA-Carter Madden 3 run (Isaac Carter kick)
SCA-Madden 30 run (Ryan Kerstetter pass from Jake Toczylousky)
SCA-Braeden Wisloski 36 run (Carter kick)
Fourth quarter
Ber-Dray Wilk 40 pass from Lonczyski (Peters kick)
SCA-Wisloski 73 run (kick failed)
SCA-Wes Barnes 44 run (Wisloski pass from Blake Wise)
Ber-Kishbaugh 80 pass from Lonczyski (kick failed)
SCA-Barnes 56 run (Carter kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
`SCA`Ber
First downs;10;18
Rushes-net yards;25-275;43-74
Passing yards;36;248
Passing;2-6-0;11-22-2
Fumbles-lost;0-0;;3-0
Penalties-yards;3-25;1-22
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Southern Columbia: Braden Wisloski 6-128, 2 TDs; Wes Barnes 8-110, 2 TDs; Carter Madden, 5-37, 2 TDs; Jack Bermass 1-2; Garrett Krebs 1-0; Blake Wise 1-0; team 2-(-2). Berwick: Bo Sheptock 10-38; Ryan Bankes 18-35; Dray Wilk 1-12; Jack DeAndrea 2-2; Spencer Kishbaugh 2-2; Matt Lonczyski, 10-(15), TD.
PASSING – Southern Columbia: Wise 2-6-0, 36 yards. Berwick: Lonczyski 11-22-3, 248 yards, 3 TDs.
RECEIVING – Southern Columbia: Barnes 1-22; Madden 1-14. Berwick: Kishbaugh 4-115, 2 TDs; Wilk, 3-56; Sheptock 2-47; Rowan Slabinski 1-15; Bankes, 1-15.