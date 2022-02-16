SUNBURY — Colby Bernhard served notice Wednesday to opposing defenses: Leave me open at your peril.
The senior guard — Southern Columbia's only starter without a 20-point game this season — dropped a team-high 12 points as the Tigers overwhelmed Shamokin in a Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal, 52-23, at Shikellamy's Lockcuff Memorial Gym.
"I think it's really important (to show that scoring ability)," said Bernhard, who matched the career-best she scored early in her sophomore season. "We have a lot of key players, so it's hard for a lot of teams to guard. If they're focusing on one person, that leaves another person open to have a good game."
Bernhard had seven points while the HAC-II champions posted the game's first 16 and ran away for their 12th consecutive win and first in three HAC Tournament appearances.
"We actually discussed it in the locker room (beforehand): Let's get a good jump from the start and come ready, and that's what we did," said Southern Columbia first-year coach Kam Traugh. "It helps with confidence when you're up 16-0, that if you make a mistake you have a little bit of cushion to recover."
The Tigers (21-1) will play HAC-II rival Bloomsburg (20-3), also a first-time winner in its third tourney, for the HAC championship at 6 p.m. Friday at Shikellamy. Southern swept the teams' two regular-season meetings.
Shamokin, which edged Selinsgrove on Monday for its fifth tournament berth, dropped to 17-5. The Indians will next compete in the District 4 Class 4A playoffs.
"Getting down 16-0 killed us," said Shamokin first-year coach Chris Venna. "Kudos to them. We're not going to see a better team than Southern Columbia in the district tournament. That will hopefully bode well for us starting next week."
Tigers junior post Alli Griscavage matched Bernard with 12 points, half coming in the first-quarter surge. The 6-footer scored twice on the low block, while both Bernard and Ava Novak hit a jumper and a 3-pointer in the white-hot start. Shamokin, meanwhile, opened 0-for-6 from the floor with five turnovers just five minutes into the game.
Indians freshman Delilah Nazih scored a putback at the 2:25 mark of the first quarter, but the deficit was 20-4 at the period's end. Bernhard matched her season-high of nine points with a pair of foul shots just more than two minutes into the second quarter.
"I feel like this season I haven't had too many high-scoring games," she said, "but I just try to get it back on defense or do whatever I can to contribute to the team."
Shamokin junior Des Michaels scored all but two of her team-high 11 points in the second quarter, helping to prevent the margin from reaching 20.
Southern Columbia's only hiccup during a first half it led 36-17 were the three fouls apiece that sent Griscavage and senior forward Summer Tillett to the bench with five minutes left. The Tigers shot just 3-of-10 from the floor in the second, but they still added to their advantage by making 8 of 15 free throws.
"It helped that they had two girls in foul trouble," said Venna, "but the fact that we didn't capitalize on that more and tighten their lead hurt."
Bernhard finished the first half with 11 points, four rebounds and two steals.
"Colby's our hidden weapon. We know that she can shoot," said Traugh. "We know that when she's open there's a good chance she's making that shot. It is nice to have another person as a threat, so if they are keying on our other guards, Colby's able to produce for us."
Tigers junior Loren Gehret put up 11 points, six steals, two assists and a rebound in the middle quarters as the margin grew to 48-19. Southern out-rebounded the Indians in the third quarter 15-2, with Griscavage (six), Tillett (five) and senior Cassidy Savitski (four) doing the heavy lifting. Griscavage finished with 11 boards, while Tillett had 10.
"Southern is a well-coached team," said Venna. "They have the size, but Loren Gehret just has an extra gear. We knew about her, but it's still tough to defend that."
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
SEMIFINAL
At Phil Lockcuff Memorial Gymnasium, Shikellamy H.S.
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 52, SHAMOKIN 23
Shamokin (17-5) 23
Carly Nye 1 0-0 2, Des Michaels 5 1-2 11, Madi Lippay 0 1-2 1, Ally Waugh 1 0-0 2, Delilah Nazih 2 0-2 4, Anastasia Wetzel 0 0-1 0, Payten Puttmann 0 1-2 1, Mariah Vetovich 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 3-9 23.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Gabby Rapp, Abby Carpentier, Cassie Drumheiser.
Southern Columbia (21-1) 52
Alli Griscavage 6 0-3 12, Summer Tillett 2 2-2 6, Loren Gehret 4 3-4 11, Ava Novak 2 0-0 5, Colby Bernhard 3 5-6 12, Cassidy Savitski 1 0-2 2, Mackenzie Palacz 0 2-2 2, Aubree Malakoski 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 12-19 52.
3-point goals: Bernard, Novak.
Did not score: Tatum Klebon, Brooke Charnosky, Ella Podgurski, Emma Myers.
Score by quarters
Shamokin;4;13;2;4 — 23
Southern Columbia;20;16;12;4 — 52