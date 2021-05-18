MANDATA — Liam Klebon approached Southern Columbia coach Mike Myers with a pretty good argument to keep pitching Tuesday's game at Line Mountain.
The junior right-hander hadn't allowed a hit through five innings.
Myers' rebuttal was like a parent explaining why it's important to eat vegetables — and there was no debate.
"I said, 'Son, listen: I won a district title. I won a state title. A no-hitter?'" Myers said. "I told him great job and shook his hand, and I said, 'We have more games to play.'
"The main thing is we wanted to get some work for Klebon and Jake (Cambria) on the mound, and hopefully take care of business."
The Tigers scored multiple runs in three innings, and Cambria threw two innings to cap a combined no-hitter in a 9-0 win over the host Eagles.
It was Southern Columbia's seventh consecutive victory — a clean sweep of May games — during which the team has averaged 9.6 runs. The only time the Tigers scored fewer than eight in that span was a 1-0 win a week ago at twice-beaten Central Columbia.
"We've been hitting pretty well lately," said Klebon, who had one of the team's 12 hits Tuesday. "We started off hot early in the season, and then we went into a little slump. Everyone feels like they can get hit right now."
With a win in its regular-season finale, Southern Columbia (15-4) vaulted to second place in the District 4 Class 2A power rankings behind 18-1 Sayre. Line Mountain (13-6) is firmly fifth in the same standings.
The Eagles clinched at least a share of the Tri-Valley League championship, and they can win the league title outright Thursday at East Juniata. They also, like the Tigers, expect to begin district play Saturday after finishing a string of five games in as many days that included TVL doubleheaders Friday and Monday.
"I think we're starting to get to the point here where we are physically and mentally exhausted," said Line Mountain coach Sam Strause. "Being that (Southern Columbia is) a nonleaguer ... I mean, it's nice to have every game end up in the win column, but some games mean more than others."
The Eagles honored 10 seniors before Tuesday's game. They were forced to play without injured senior starters Owen Keim and Kam Shaffer, their pitching ace and catcher, respectively, and heart-of-the-order batters.
Southern got to sophomore righty Ethan Wendt in the second inning, ripping five hits and scoring four times. Braden Heim led off with a single, and Owen Sosnoski walked ahead of a strikeout. Brandon Gedman doubled to deep left-center to score two runs. Matt Masala followed with a similar drive that scored Gedman, though Masala was thrown out at second. Ian Yoder then legged out a double on a ball hit to shallow center, and he scored on Cambria's sharp single to left.
An inning later, Klebon reached on an infield single, stole second and third, and scored on Sosnoski's hit on a 3-0 pitch. Sosnoski also stole two bases and scored on a wild pitch for an early 6-0 lead.
Gedman drove in his third run in Southern's two-run fifth, and Klebon added a sixth-inning RBI groundout.
"We have been playing all-around good baseball," said Myers. "Our pitching has been great; we've been having good at-bats; and we're playing good defense behind them. We're hitting the ball with two-strikes, and doing similar things that we were not doing early on at the plate."
It was more than enough for Klebon, who quarterbacked the Tigers to a state championship in the fall, and made his second start Tuesday. He pitched around a leadoff error and two-out walk in the second, then stranded a runner at third base who was hit by a pitch in the third. He also struck out the side in his fifth and final inning, and finished with six strikeouts occasionally adding a cut fastball to his fastball-curveball mix.
"I was just making sure that I didn't do anything too crazy because I'm still getting used to starting off the game and not coming in at the end," he said. "I didn't even realize it was no-hitter until I came in the dugout and someone said that we're still throwing a no-hitter right before I came out.
"I asked Coach if I could keep going, but he said we have a game Saturday and they want to get other people in, too."
Cambria was just as effective, striking out three and walking one on 31 pitches over two innings. Klebon and Cambria saw eight Eagles reach base (three walks, two hit batsman, two via fielder's choice and one error), four of which were stranded.
Southern Columbia 9, Line Mountain 0
Southern Columbia;042;021;0 — 9-12-1
Line Mountain;000;000;0 — 0-0-1
Liam Klebon, Jake Cambria (6) and Owen Sosnoski. Ethan Wendt, Braydon Boyer (4), Rhett Klinger (6) and Connor Hetrick.
WP: Klebon. LP: Wendt.
Southern Columbia: Cambria 2-for-4, run, RBI; Mike Zsido 1-for-4; Klebon 1-for-4, run, RBI; Braden Heim 2-for-4, 2 runs; Sosnoski 1-for-2, RBI; Brandon Gedman 2-for-3, double, run, 3 RBIs; Matt Masala 1-for-3, RBI; Ian Yoder 2-for-3, double, run.