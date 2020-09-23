The Daily Item
CATAWISSA — Southern Columbia scored three first-half goals on its way to a 4-0 win over Hughesville on Tuesday in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II boys soccer.
Savich Chapman made three saves for the shutout.
Southern Columbia 4,
Hughesville 0
First half
SC-Thomas Ziemba, 35:16; SC-Chase Conway (Alex Morrison), 1:23; SC-Bryson Pita (Jimmy Bender), 0:21.
Second half
SC-Gatlin Hovenstine, 1:43.
Shots: SC, 16-3. Corners: SC, 4-0. Saves: Hughesville 12 (Kadin Fetterman); Southern Columbia 3 (Savich Chapman).
n Lewisburg 9, Mifflinburg 0
LEWISBURG — Ben Liscum scored three first-half goals, Jack Dieffenderfer also recorded a hat trick, and Alfred Romano closed out Lewisburg’s win with a pair of goals.
Lewisburg 9, Mifflinburg 0
First Half
L-Jack Dieffenderfer (Nick Passaniti), 11:06; L-Ben Liscum (Alan Daniel), 21:56; L-Dieffenderfer (James Koconis), 23:55; L-Liscum (Dieffenderfer), 26:20; L-Liscum (Stephen Tiffin), 28:10; L-Anthony Bhangdia (Carter Hoover), 35:07.
Second Half
L-Dieffenderfer (Philip Permyashkin), 48:00; L-Alfred Romano, 64:40; L-Romano (Reese Dieffenderfer), 70:40.
Shots: L 22-0. Corners: L 10-0. Saves: Mifflinburg 13 (Kanon Keister); Lewisburg 0 (Evan Hopkinson).
n Selinsgrove 7,
Central Mountain 0
MILL HALL — Matt Gilfert and Nick Ritter each scored a pair of goals as the Seals cruised to the HAC-I victory.
Cole Catherman stopped two shots for the shutout.
Selinsgrove 7, Central Mountain 0
First half
S-Matt Gilfert (Nick Ritter), 36:20; S-Ritter (Kyle Ruhl), 25:17; S-Gilfert (Josh Pontius), 21:40; S-Owen Magee (Jamison Bohner), 19:02.
Second half
S-Noah Derr, 37:35; S-Ritter, 25:19; S-Ryan Mangels, 17:01.
Shots: S, 18-2. Corners: S, 8-1. Saves: Selinsgrove 2 (Cole Catherman); Central Mountain 13 (Cy Probst).
n Midd-West 1,
Jersey Shore 0
MIDDLEBURG — Preston Arbogast scored the game’s only goal as the Mustangs (4-1-1) won in HAC-I play.
Midd-West 1, Jersey Shore 0
First half
MW-Preston Arbogast (Easton Erb), 37:00.
Shots: MW, 10-6. Corners: MW, 6-0. Saves: Jersey Shore 8; Midd-West 5.
n Bloomsburg 3,
Shamokin 2, OT
COAL TOWNSHIP — Carter Smink had a goal and an assist in the first half as the Indians built a two-goal halftime lead, but the Panthers scored twice in the second half and once in overtime to win.
Bloomsburg 3, Shamokin 2, OT
Shamokin goals: Kieran Gallagher, Carter Smink. Shamokin assists: Smink, Carter Kurtz.
Shots: B, 20-17. Corners: B, 7-4. Saves: Shamokin 17 (Dallas Scicchitano); Bloomsburg 10.
n Halifax 3, Millersburg 2
MILLERSBURG — Halifax scored two goals in the final 10 minutes to claim the TVL win.
Grant Stoner and Devon Kinzer had the Indians’ goals.
Halifax 3, Millersburg 2
First half
H-Colby Enders (Zane Cassell), 33:00; M-Gran Stoner (penalty kick), 31:25.
Second half
M-Devon Kinzer (unassisted), 19:00; H-Enders (Payton Latsha), 7:14; H-Kyle Book (Enders), 2:41.
Shots: Hal, 9-7. Corners: Mill, 5-2. Saves: Halifax 4 (Jacob Lindsey); Millersburg 7 (Jordan Sass).
n Greenwood 2, Susquenita 1
COVE — Danny Capozzoli scored a minute into the game, and the Wildcats picked up the TVL victory in the opener for both teams.
Avery Morder added a penalty kick with eight minutes left in the first half for Greenwood.
Greenwood 2, Susquenita 1
Fist half
G-Danny Capozzoli, 39:00; G-Avery Morder (penalty kick), 8:00.
Second half
S-Ranck (unassisted), 8:00.
Shots: Green, 14-3. Corners: G, 6-3. Saves: Susquenita 12 (Thomas); Greenwood 2 (Sherman).
n Northumberland Chr. 4, Juniata Mennonite Prep 1
POINT TOWNSHIP — Daniel Hayner scored two goals with an assist, and David King added one of each as Northumberland Christian won a battle for first place in the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association Eastern Division.
Northumberland Christian 4,
Juniata Mennonite Prep 1
First half
NC-Henry McElroy (Daniel Hayner) 19:20; NC-Hayner (David King) 37:20.
Second half
NC-Hayner (Josh Groninger) 51:15; JM-Anson Portzline (penalty kick) 77:49; NC-King (Cole Knauss) 79:42.
Shots: 6-6. Corners: NC 5-4. Saves: Juniata Mennonite Prep 2 (Jorge Flores de Valgaz); Northumberland Christian 5 (Justin Ross).