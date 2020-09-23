The Daily Item

CATAWISSA — Southern Columbia scored three first-half goals on its way to a 4-0 win over Hughesville on Tuesday in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II boys soccer.

Savich Chapman made three saves for the shutout.

Southern Columbia 4,

Hughesville 0

First half

SC-Thomas Ziemba, 35:16; SC-Chase Conway (Alex Morrison), 1:23; SC-Bryson Pita (Jimmy Bender), 0:21.

Second half

SC-Gatlin Hovenstine, 1:43.

Shots: SC, 16-3. Corners: SC, 4-0. Saves: Hughesville 12 (Kadin Fetterman); Southern Columbia 3 (Savich Chapman).

n Lewisburg 9, Mifflinburg 0

LEWISBURG — Ben Liscum scored three first-half goals, Jack Dieffenderfer also recorded a hat trick, and Alfred Romano closed out Lewisburg’s win with a pair of goals.

Lewisburg 9, Mifflinburg 0

First Half

L-Jack Dieffenderfer (Nick Passaniti), 11:06; L-Ben Liscum (Alan Daniel), 21:56; L-Dieffenderfer (James Koconis), 23:55; L-Liscum (Dieffenderfer), 26:20; L-Liscum (Stephen Tiffin), 28:10; L-Anthony Bhangdia (Carter Hoover), 35:07.

Second Half

L-Dieffenderfer (Philip Permyashkin), 48:00; L-Alfred Romano, 64:40; L-Romano (Reese Dieffenderfer), 70:40.

Shots: L 22-0. Corners: L 10-0. Saves: Mifflinburg 13 (Kanon Keister); Lewisburg 0 (Evan Hopkinson).

n Selinsgrove 7,

Central Mountain 0

MILL HALL — Matt Gilfert and Nick Ritter each scored a pair of goals as the Seals cruised to the HAC-I victory.

Cole Catherman stopped two shots for the shutout.

Selinsgrove 7, Central Mountain 0

First half

S-Matt Gilfert (Nick Ritter), 36:20; S-Ritter (Kyle Ruhl), 25:17; S-Gilfert (Josh Pontius), 21:40; S-Owen Magee (Jamison Bohner), 19:02.

Second half

S-Noah Derr, 37:35; S-Ritter, 25:19; S-Ryan Mangels, 17:01.

Shots: S, 18-2. Corners: S, 8-1. Saves: Selinsgrove 2 (Cole Catherman); Central Mountain 13 (Cy Probst).

n Midd-West 1,

Jersey Shore 0

MIDDLEBURG — Preston Arbogast scored the game’s only goal as the Mustangs (4-1-1) won in HAC-I play.

Midd-West 1, Jersey Shore 0

First half

MW-Preston Arbogast (Easton Erb), 37:00.

Shots: MW, 10-6. Corners: MW, 6-0. Saves: Jersey Shore 8; Midd-West 5.

n Bloomsburg 3,

Shamokin 2, OT

COAL TOWNSHIP — Carter Smink had a goal and an assist in the first half as the Indians built a two-goal halftime lead, but the Panthers scored twice in the second half and once in overtime to win.

Bloomsburg 3, Shamokin 2, OT

Shamokin goals: Kieran Gallagher, Carter Smink. Shamokin assists: Smink, Carter Kurtz.

Shots: B, 20-17. Corners: B, 7-4. Saves: Shamokin 17 (Dallas Scicchitano); Bloomsburg 10.

n Halifax 3, Millersburg 2

MILLERSBURG — Halifax scored two goals in the final 10 minutes to claim the TVL win.

Grant Stoner and Devon Kinzer had the Indians’ goals.

Halifax 3, Millersburg 2

First half

H-Colby Enders (Zane Cassell), 33:00; M-Gran Stoner (penalty kick), 31:25.

Second half

M-Devon Kinzer (unassisted), 19:00; H-Enders (Payton Latsha), 7:14; H-Kyle Book (Enders), 2:41.

Shots: Hal, 9-7. Corners: Mill, 5-2. Saves: Halifax 4 (Jacob Lindsey); Millersburg 7 (Jordan Sass).

n Greenwood 2, Susquenita 1

COVE — Danny Capozzoli scored a minute into the game, and the Wildcats picked up the TVL victory in the opener for both teams.

Avery Morder added a penalty kick with eight minutes left in the first half for Greenwood.

Greenwood 2, Susquenita 1

Fist half

G-Danny Capozzoli, 39:00; G-Avery Morder (penalty kick), 8:00.

Second half

S-Ranck (unassisted), 8:00.

Shots: Green, 14-3. Corners: G, 6-3. Saves: Susquenita 12 (Thomas); Greenwood 2 (Sherman).

n Northumberland Chr. 4, Juniata Mennonite Prep 1

POINT TOWNSHIP — Daniel Hayner scored two goals with an assist, and David King added one of each as Northumberland Christian won a battle for first place in the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association Eastern Division.

Northumberland Christian 4,

Juniata Mennonite Prep 1

First half

NC-Henry McElroy (Daniel Hayner) 19:20; NC-Hayner (David King) 37:20.

Second half

NC-Hayner (Josh Groninger) 51:15; JM-Anson Portzline (penalty kick) 77:49; NC-King (Cole Knauss) 79:42.

Shots: 6-6. Corners: NC 5-4. Saves: Juniata Mennonite Prep 2 (Jorge Flores de Valgaz); Northumberland Christian 5 (Justin Ross).

