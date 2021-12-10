HERSHEY — A cursory glance at the numbers from Friday's PIAA Class 2A championship game might make the next statement sound strange:
The Southern Columbia defense bailed out its offense.
Despite allowing the third-highest passing yardage in a championship game, the Tigers had nine sacks and took away Serra Catholic's rushing game as Southern Columbia pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 62-25 victory over the Eagles to claim a fifth straight PIAA Class 2A state football title.
"The defense played well the entire playoff run. They kept a situation from getting out of hand," Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth said. "When we weren't putting the ball in the end zone, they did a great job."
That situation came in the third quarter of a game the Tigers led 28-7. All of a sudden, Southern Columbia's offense stalled.
The Tigers' only first down in the third quarter came on the final play from scrimmage, Southern Columbia fumbled away a punt, and generally couldn't do much of anything right except on defense.
The Eagles had two chances to start the third quarter after the fumbled punt, and both times, the Tigers had big sacks to force punts. Southern Columbia botched a reverse handoff between Braeden Wisloski and Gavin Garcia that Jayvon Holt returned 15 yards to the Southern Columbia 15. Conner Gallagher stopped that drive with an interception at the Serra Catholic 4.
The Tigers defense broke on the next drive as Holt caught a 30-yard TD on a fourth-and-21 play to cut the Tigers' lead to 28-13 on after a missed extra point.
Gavin Garcia returned the ensuing kickoff 57 yards, but two tackles for a loss by the Eagles defense and a holding penalty forced a punt from the Tigers 41 after the drive had started at the 29. On a third-and-10, Max Rocco avoided a Garrett Garcia blitz, and found Zach Weber on a short crossing route. Weber outran the Southern Columbia defense for an 80-yard score with nine seconds left in the third quarter. The Eagles were within 28-19, and seemed to have all the momentum.
Wisloski admitted the Tigers were frustrated with everything in the third quarter.
"We didn't handle all the penalties very well," he said.
The Tigers finally broke through on their next possession. Gavin Garcia returned the ensuing kickoff 44 yards to the Eagles 41. Wes Barnes ripped off a 28-yard run on the final play of the third quarter, which put the Tigers into positive yardarge for the period.
Wisloksi capped the drive with a 4-yard run, putting the Tigers in front 34-19 after a missed two-point conversion with 11:50 left.
Southern Columbia turned it on in the final stanza on both sides of the ball. After Wisloski's TD run, Trevor Yorks forced a fumble on a fourth-and-2 play that Barnes recovered on the Serra 29. It took the Tigers seven plays to score as the final three plays of the drive resulted in a touchdown, but the first two were called back due to holds. The third time was the charm, as Gavin Garcia scored from 21 yards out with 6:17 left in the game to push the lead to 41-19.
Colden Bloom had a sack, and Barnes had a tackle for loss on the next drive before an incomplete pass on fourth down. Wisloski had a 38-yard run to set up his own 7-yard TD run with 4:14 left in the game for a 47-19 lead.
Southern Columbia added two more scores. Tyler Arnold had the Tigers' final sack of the game, and forced a fumble that set Southern up on the Serra 11. Matt Masala scored from 2 yards out to put the game into the mercy rule with 2:20 left in the game.
The Eagles responded with an 87-yard TD pass from Rocco to Terrell Booth (5 catches, 173 yards, 2 TDs) before Louden Murphy ran 70 yards for the final touchdown of the game with less than a minute to go.
The game started like most of the Tigers game in this state playoff run. A quick Southern Columbia score — the Tigers took the opening kickoff 53 yards on six plays capped by Wisloski's 1-yard TD run — but the Eagles immediately tied it when Booth caught a 59-yard TD pass to tie the game with 6:51 left in the first quarter.
The teams exchanged punts, and Gavin Garcia saved the Tigers when beat he two Eagles for a muffed punt to give the Tigers the ball on their own 46. After a hold, and a 4-yard loss on a screen pass, Southern Columbia faced a third-and-17 from their own 37.
"Usually the tight end runs the corner route on (the play that was called), but we called a corner switch, which is I just run the route from the halfback position," Wisloski said.
Quarterback Blake Wise underthrew the pass a bit, but Wisloski — who won the 100-yard dash state gold medal last spring — showed his leaping ability, out-jumping Horton for the ball, and racing the final 30 yards for the score, and a 14-7 Tigers' lead with 11:45 left in the first half.
"I just went up and burnt him," Wisloski said. "I saw the throw, and I had the guy burnt. I thought Blake was going to lead me, but I came back, and just out-jumped the guy for the ball."
The Tigers pass rush took over in the second quarter. Carter Madden and Derek Berlitz had sacks on back-to-back plays to end one drive. It took the Tigers just three plays to travel 63 yards helped by a personal foul call. Garcia scored from 32 yards out to push the lead to 21-7.
Berlitz second sack of the half gave him the school single-season record of 14, breaking Doug Wolfgang's 18-year-old record.
"It's been a lot of film work, and study, looking at the tendencies of teams," Berlitz said. "We saw with their wide splits of their tackles that the outside rush would work really well tonight."
The Tigers were stopped on fourth down on the next drive, but Wisloski made a juggling interception at the sideline in his first real action all season on defense, and returned it 19 yards to the Serra 9. Garcia scored from 5 yards out to give the Tigers a 28-7 lead at the break.
PIAA CLASS 2A
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
at HersheyPark Stadium
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 62, SERRA CATHOLIC 25
Southern Columbia (15-1);7;21;0;34 — 62
Serra Catholic (14-2);7;0;12;6 — 25
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
SCA-Braeden Wisloski 1 run (Isaac Carter kick)
Serra-Terrell Booth 56 pass from Max Rocco (Caden Bauer kick)
Second quarter
SCA-Wisloski 63 pass from Blake Wise (Carter kick)
SCA-Gavin Garcia 32 run (Carter kick)
SCA-Garcia 5 run (Carter kick)
Third quarter
Serra-Jaylen Horton 30 pass from Rocco (kick blocked)
Serra-Zach Weber 80 pass from Rocco (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
SCA-Wisloski 4 run (run failed)
SCA-Garcia 21 run (pass failed)
SCA-Matt Masala 2 run (Carter kick)
Serra-Booth 87 pass from Rocco (kick failed)
SCA-Louden Murphy 70 run (Carter Madden pass from Carter)
TEAM STATISTICS
;SCA;Serra
First downs;15;10
Rushes-net yards;54-405;22-(-81)
Passing yards;56;381
Passing;3-3-0;18-36-3
Fumbles-lost;5-2;3-2
Penalties-yards;11-102;8-71
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Southern Columbia: Gavin Garcia 24-155, 3 TDs; Wes Barnes 14-107; Braeden Wisloski 12-69, 3 TDs; Louden Murphy 1-70, TD; Matt Masala 2-6, TD; Blake Wise 1-(-2). Serra Catholic: Machai Duetrieulle-Brooks 7-11; Terrell Booth 1-1; Jayvon Holt 1-(-2); team 1-(-13); Max Rocco 12-(-78).
PASSING — Southern Columbia: Wise 3-3-0 for 56 yards, TD. Serra Catholic: Rocco 18-35-3 for 381 yards, 4 TDs; Holt 0-1-0.
RECEIVING — Southern Columbia: Wisloski 1-63, TD; Garcia 1-(-4); Jake Rose 1-(-3). Serra Catholic: Booth 5-173, 2 TDs; Zach Weber 1-80, TD; Horton 5-68, TD; Duetrieulle-Books 3-33; Pharoh Fisher 4-27.