CATAWISSA — Ava Novak scored all 18 of her points in the second half as Southern Columbia rallied from an 10-point halftime deficit to beat Mount Carmel, 55-53, in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II match on Tuesday night.
Ally Griscavage added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers (2-2 overall, 2-2 HAC-II), which trailed 32-22 at halftime. Loren Gehret also had 13 points for Southern Columbia.
Dani Rae Renno had 25 points and 13 boards for Mount Carmel (3-2, 1-1), which dropped its second game in as many nights. Lauren Shedleski chipped in 12 for the Red Tornadoes.
Southern Columbia 55,
Mount Carmel 53
Mount Carmel (3-2) 53
Mia Chapman 2 1-3 5, Caroline Fletcher 2 2-2 7, Lauren Shedleski 4 4-5 12, Dani Rae Renno 8 9-14 25, Alyssa Reisinger 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 16-24 53.
3-point goals: Fletcher.
Did not score: Lauren Ayres, Rachel Witkoski, Katie Witkoski.
Southern Columbia (2-2) 55
Grace Callahan 3 0-0 9, Ally Griscavage 6 1-1 13, Summer Tillett 1 0-0 2, Loren Gehret 2 9-13 13, Faith Callahan 0 0-0 0, Ava Novak 7 1-1 18. Totals 19 11-15 55.
3-point goals: G. Callahan 3, Novak 3.
Did not score: Faith Callahan, Maddie Griscavage.
Score by quarters
Mt. Carmel 19 13 13 8 — 53
Southern 10 12 17 16 — 55
n Shikellamy 57,
Shamokin 50
SUNBURY — Jordan Moten scored a game-high 21 points to help the Braves to the HAC-I victory over the Indians, Shikellamy’s first of the season.
Moten had 10 second-quarter points as the Braves (1-3 overall, 1-2 HAC-I) opened a 26-20 halftime lead.
Tori Scheller, who knocked down two 3s in Shikellamy’s big second quarter, scored seven of her 13 points in the fourth quarter to help Shikellamy clinch the victory.
Grace Nazih had 13 points, while Carly Nye added 11 points for the Indians (3-2, 3-1).
Shikellamy 57, Shamokin 50
Shamokin (3-2, 3-1) 50
Carly Nye 5 0-0 11; Emma Kramer 3 3-5 10; Madison Lippay 1 1-2 4; Grace Nazih 5 2-2 13; Morgan Nolter 2 2-2 7; Ari Nolter 2 1-2 5. Totals 18 9-13 50.
3-point goals: Nye, Kramer, Lippay, Nazih, M. Nolter.
Did not score: None.
Shikellamy (1-3, 1-2) 57
Melanie Minnier 1 1-1 3; Averi Dodge 5 0-0 10; Jordan Moten 7 4-5 21; Emma Bronowicz 2 0-0 4; Tori Scheller 4 2-4 13; Paige Fausey 3 0-1 6. Totals 22 7-11 57.
3-point goals: Moten 3, Scheller 3.
Did not score: Taylor Sees.
Score by quarters
Shamokin 12 8 12 18 — 50
Shikellamy 6 20 12 19 — 57
JV score: Shik, 32-27. High scorers: Shikellamy, Cassandra Ronk 7, Blaire Balestrini 7.
n East Juniata 43,
Juniata 40
MIFFLINTOWN — Five Tigers scored in the third quarter as East Juniata turned a halftime tie into a seven-point lead in the Tri-Valley League victory.
Alyssa Robinson scored a team-high 14 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead the Tigers (1-1 overall and TVL).
Ava Shearer had 16 points to lead Juniata (2-1 overall and TVL).
East Juniata 43, Juniata 40
East Juniata (1-1) 43
Cypress Feltman 2 2-2 6; Amara Brubaker 1 0-1 2; Marissa Coudriet 3 2-3 8; Isabel Naylor 2 0-0 4; Leah Sankey 3 3-6 9; Alyssa Robinson 5 0-1 14. Totals 16 7-13 43.
3-point goals: Robinson 4.
Did not score: None.
Juniata (2-1) 40
Cora Musser 1 0-0 2; Mackenzie Bennett 5 0-0 13; Lorena Rivera 2 0-0 6; Talon Walton 1 0-0 3; Ava Shearer 7 2-3 16. Totals 16 2-3 40.
3-point goals: Bennett 3, Rivera 2, Walton.
Did not score: Haley Mummah, Shalelyn Armstrong, Anna Marie O’Brien.
Score by quarters
East Juniata 10 10 15 8 — 43
Juniata 6 14 8 12 — 40
n Line Mountain 42,
Millersburg 38
MILLERSBURG — Emily Gonsar scored 13 of her game-high 15 points in the second half as the Eagles rallied for the TVL win, their second in as many nights.
Millersburg led 19-12 at halftime, but Gonsar scored 10 points in the third quarter as the Eagles rallied to tie the game at 27.
Line Mountain (2-1 overall, 1-1 TVL) then hit six foul shots in the fourth quarter to help the seal the victory.
Liberty Downs chipped in 13 points for the Eagles.
Bailey Strawser scored 13 points to lead the Indians (0-2, 0-2).
Line Mountain 42,
Millersburg 38
Line Mountain (2-1, 1-1) 42
Sage Hoover 2 1-1 5; Terri Reichard 0 3-6 3; Hannah Ruohonieml 0 1-2 1; Kylie Klinger 2 0-2 4; Kyleen Michael 0 1-2 1; Liberty Downs 4 5-6 13; Emily Gonsar 6 1-1 15. Totals 14 12-20 42.
3-point goals: Gonsar 2.
Did not score: Brianna Bendas.
Millersburg (0-2, 0-2) 38
Jana Strait 4 0-0 8; Hannah Dyer 0 1-2 1; Raegan Hale 1 0-0 2; Jordan Mallon 4 1-1 9; Bailey Strawser 6 0-0 13; Sofia MIller 2 1-1 5. Totals 17 3-5 38.
3-point goals: Strawser.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain 6 6 15 15 — 42
Millersburg 9 10 8 11 — 38
n Nativity BVM 50,
Lourdes Regional 31
COAL TOWNSHIP — Samantha Heenan scored 19 points to lead three Golden Girls in double figures as Nativity remained undefeated with the Schuylkill League win over the Red Raiders.
Madison Kramer added 11 points, and Kami Abdo added 10 for Nativity (7-0), which led 25-12 at halftime.
Emma Shimko had 10 points to lead Lourdes Regional (1-2).
Nativity 50, Lourdes Regional 31
Nativity (7-0) 50
Samantha Heenan 7 5-8 19; Kaitlyn Zemantauski 2 0-0 5; Kami Abdo 4 0-0 10; Madison Kramer 4 3-6 11; Caelan Quick 1 0-0 2; Grace Brennan 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 8-14 50.
3-point goals: Abdo 2, Zemantauski, Brennan.
Did not score: Reagan Bennett.
Lourdes Regional (1-2) 31
Masie Reed 3 0-0 6; Paityn Moyer 2 0-0 5; Katie Sandri 2 0-1 4; Payton Kehler 0 3-4 3; Emma Shimko 2 6-7 10; Meryl Czeponis 1 0-0 2; Leah Kosmer 0 1-2 1. Totals 10 10-14 31.
3-point goals: Moyer.
Did not score: Abby Yancoskie, Emily Shaffer.
Score by quarters
Nativity 14 11 17 7 — 50
Lourdes 4 8 12 7 — 31
n Central Mountain 52,
Lewisburg 32
MILL HALL — Ava Renninger had a game-high 21 points, and the Wildcats exploded for 36 in the second half of the HAC-I victory.
Alyssa Fisher chipped in 11 points for Central Mountain (2-0 overall, HAC-I).
Roz Noone and Hope Drumm each scored eight points to lead the Green Dragons (4-1, 2-1).
Central Mountain 52,
Lewisburg 32
Lewisburg (4-1) 32
Maddie Still 1 2-4 4; Roz Noone 3 0-0 8; Sophie Kilbride 2 2-6 6; Reagan Llanso 2 0-0 4; Lauren Gross 1 0-0 2; Hope Drumm 2 3-4 8. Totals 11 7-14 32.
3-point goals: Noone 2, Drumm.
Did not score: Maddie Materne, Grace Hilkert, Anna Baker, Gracie Murphy.
Central Mountain (2-0) 52
Avery Baker 3 2-2 9; Alyssa Fisher 4 1-1 11; Ava Renninger 7 4-6 21; Quinlynn McCann 4 0-3 9; Kianha Jones 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 7-12 52.
3-point goals: Renninger 3, Fisher 2, Baker, McCann.
Did not score: Mia Kopysciansky, Rose Doyle, Mackenzie Bubb.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg 8 7 8 9 — 32
Central Mountain 5 11 12 24 — 52
n Bloomsburg 57,
Warrior Run 34
BLOOMSBURG — Kelsey Widom scored 18 points, and Rylee Klinger became the 10th Bloomsburg girl to score 1,000 career points in the HAC-II victory.
Warrior Run dropped to 2-2 overall, 1-2 in HAC-II play.
n Hughesville 35, Milton 27
MILTON — The Black Panthers lost their third consecutive game to fall to 2-3 overall, 1-3 in HAC-II.
n Northumberland Chr. 56,
Sullivan County 25
LAPORTE — The Warriors won their 23rd consecutive game and improved to 6-0.