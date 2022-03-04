MOUNT CARMEL — The Southern Columbia boys basketball team fully admits most of its adversity this season has been self inflicted.
"It's been a big part of what we talk about at practice — keep your head in the game, don't say anything stupid," Tigers senior Liam Klebon said. "We needed to just play basketball.
"We've been doing that lately."
After pushing top-seed and defending state champion Loyalsock before falling in overtime, Southern Columbia rallied from down six in the final 38 seconds of regulation, then scored the final six points of overtime to pick up a 69-65 victory over Bloomsburg at Mount Carmel High School on Friday night in the District 4 Class 3A consolation game.
"It's been a process. I'm not that old, but I've been doing this a long time, I know sometimes, you have to adjust," Southern Columbia coach Mike Woytowicz said. "It might not be the way you want to do it — per se — but you have to adapt to the kids.
"And the kids don't quit."
The Tigers (15-10) will face District 2 champion Holy Reedemer on Wednesday night. Bloomsburg wraps its season at 20-6.
Southern Columbia looked to be in big trouble midway through the third quarter. The Tigers were 1-of-6 from the floor to begin the stanza, and Adam McGinley's two foul shots gave the Panthers a 39-27 lead.
Southern Columbia never got its shooting woes solved, but Tyler Arnold and Braeden Wisloski took over on the offensive glass. The two combined for 13 of Southern Columbia's 16 second-half offensive rebounds.
"We had open spots (in their zone). We just weren't executing," Woytowicz said. "We have to turn it up a notch defensively. We aren't real tall, but we can get up, and we were able to get some tips, and keep some balls alive."
By the time Wisloski converted on a put back with 6:54 left in regulation, Southern Columbia was back into the game, drawing within 44-43. The Tigers were within one at 46-45 with 4:40 left, but the Panthers went on a mini-spurt, pushing the lead to six with 3:12 left on Madden Locke's 3-pointer.
"I believe in our team, and they can make any shot that they take," Wisloski said. "But if it doesn't go in, one of us — Isaac (Carter), Tyler or me — are going to grab it."
Rae Grant made one foul shot for Bloomsburg with 38.5 left in the game for a 57-51 advantage, but Panthers went 6-of-12 in the final 1:44 from the line might have cost them a state playoff berth. Southern Columbia pushed the pace off the last two foul shot misses, and Klebon and Wisloski converted traditional three-point plays — Klebon with 23.1 seconds left, and Wisloski with 14.7 seconds left — to send the game to overtime tied at 59-59.
Bloomsburg took a 65-63 lead in the overtime on a Daniel Guzevitch put back — he had five of Bloomsburg's six overtime points, but then the Tigers defense took over. Klebon tied the game with a driving layup out of the Tigers' final timeout with 31 seconds left in the game. After a missed shot went out of bounds underneath the Bloomsburg basket, the Panthers tried to inbound to McGinley near halfcourt. Both Wisloski and Isaac Carter converged on the high pass. Carter got the steal, and found Wisloski for his easiest bucket of the evening, a wide-open layup with 13.2 seconds left to give the Tigers a 67-65 lead.
"I was guarding McGinley, and I saw the ball go over my head," Wisloski said. "I was pretty sure Isaac could steal the ball, so I leaked out, and was able to get a wide-open layup."
The Panthers rushed a 3-pointer, and Brian Britton knocked down two foul shots to ice the game, and send off the Tigers faithful into a celebration.
Both Wisloski and Arnold finished with double-doubles. Wisloski with 15 points, 18 rebounds and six steals. Arnold finished with 14 points and 17 boards. Britton finished with a game-high 21 points. Klebon had all 13 of his points in the second half and overtime. Michael Zsido didn't score before fouling out, but had four steals and two assists.
McGinley finished with 19 points, while Locke and Grant each finished with 12 points.
DISTRCT 4 PLAYOFFS
CLASS 3A CONSOLATION GAME
at Mount Carmel H.S.
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 69,
BLOOMSBURG 65, OT
Southern Columbia (15-10) 69
Isaac Carter 2 0-0 4; Brian Britton 8 2-3 21; Tyler Arnold 5 4-7 14; Braeden Wisloski 6 3-6 15; Matt Masala 0 2-2 2; Liam Klebon 6 1-1 13. Totals 27 12-19 69.
3-point goals: Britton 3.
Did not score: Michael Zsido, Jake Toczlousky.
Bloomsburg (20-6) 65
Daniel Guzevitch 3 3-4 9; Madden Locke 4 1-2 12; Rae Grant 4 4-6 12; Nasir Heard 4 0-0 8; Adam McGinley 6 7-12 19; Jacob Evans 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 15-24 65.
3-point goals: Locke 3.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Southern Columbia;13;11;15;20;10 — 69
Bloomsburg;14;18;12;15;6 — 65