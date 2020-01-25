HUGHESVILLE — Southern Columbia overcame a 14-point third quarter deficit to defeat Hughesville 41-36 in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III girls basketball Friday.
Loren Gehret scored eight of her game-high 16 points in the fourth quarter to help the Tigers (10-8) outscore the Spartans 18-6 over the final eight minutes.
Southern Columbia was held to two first-quarter points.
Jade Cordrey led Hughesville (9-7) with 12 points.
Southern Columbia (10-8) 41
Faith Callahan 1 2-2 5, Grace Callahan 0 1-2 1, Ally Griscavage 1 1-1 3, Morgan Marks 0 4-4 4, Loren Gehret 5 6-6 16, Ava Novak 3 0-0 6, Colby Bernhard 0 2-2 2, Rilyn Wisloski 2 0-2 4. Totals 12 16-19 41.
3-point goals: F. Callahan.
Did not score: None.
Hughesville (9-7) 36
Cierra Getz 0 0-2 0, Alex Snyder 3 0-1 6, Jade Cordrey 4 2-2 12, Olivia Strother 4 3-6 11, Lauren Henry 2 0-0 5, Hailey Poust 0 2-2 2. Totals 13 7-13 36.
3-point goals: Cordrey 2, Henry.
Did not score: Grace Pysher, Maria Duff.
Score by quarters
Southern Columbia 2 8 13 18 — 41
Hughesville 11 6 13 6 — 36
BLOOMSBURG — The Panthers scored 35 points in the second half to turn a four-point halftime deficit into a 12-point win in HAC-III play.
Kelsey Widom scored 14 of her game-high 21 points in the second half, and Rylee Klinger scored all 12 of her points after halftime for Bloomsburg (14-3).
Dani Rae Renno led the Red Tornadoes (11-4) with 19 points.
Mount Carmel (11-4) 39
Mia Chapman 1 2-2 4, Lauren Shedleski 4 1-2 9, Brooke Bernini 0 1-2 1, Dani Rae Renno 8 3-5 19, Alyssa Reisinger 2 2-2 6. Totals 15 9-13 39.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Caroline Fletcher, Jenna Pizzoli, Katie Witkoski.
Bloomsburg (14-3) 51
Paige Temple 1 2-4 4, Ellen Hull 1 0-0 2, Kailey Zentner 1 0-0 2, Rylee Klinger 5 1-1 12, Kelsey Widom 7 7-8 21, Madeline Evans 5 0-1 10. Totals 20 10-14 51.
3-point goals: Klinger.
Did not score: Olivia Hull.
Score by quarters
Mount Carmel 8 12 8 11 — 39
Bloomsburg 7 9 17 18 — 51
COAL TOWNSHIP — Grace Nazih scored a game-high 13 points to lead the Indians to the HAC-II win.
Shamokin (9-8) led by 8-2 after the first quarter, and held a five- or six-point lead after each quarter. Sophie Rossnock added 11 points for the Indians, who lost to the Blue Jays on the road by 13 points on Jan. 4.
Central Columbia (11-5) 39
Gracia Eckenrode 2 0-0 5, Alyssa Boyd 2 0-0 4, Ellie Rowe 5 1-4 11, Lauren Bull 3 0-0 6, Alison Groshek 5 0-0 10, Alyx Flick 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 1-4 39.
3-point goals: Eckenrode, Flick.
Did not score: Grace Klingerman.
Shamokin (9-8) 45
Emma Tomcavage 2 0-0 5, Grace Nazih 5 1-2 13, Ari Nolter 3 0-0 7, Kaitlyn Dunn 3 3-4 9, Sophie Rossnock 4 2-2 11. Totals 17 6-8 45.
3-point goals: Nazih 2, Tomcavage, Nolter, Rossnock.
Did not score: Emma Kramer, Emily Slanina.
Score by quarters
Central Columbia 2 11 17 9 — 39
Shamokin 8 10 18 9 — 45
SELINSGROVE — The Ironmen outscored the Seals 19-8 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the HAC-I win.
Danville (13-2) led 24-23 after three quarters, but got seven of Corinna Petrus’ game-high 15 points in the fourth quarter. Linae Willismas scored six of her 12 points in the final period for the Ironmen.
Lexy Gabrielson scored nine points to lead Selinsgrove (7-9).
Danville (13-2) 43
Olivia Outt 1 0-0 2, Kylee Cush 3 0-0 6, Emily Heath 3 2-2 8, Corinna Petrus 6 3-8 15, Linae Williams 3 6-9 12. Totals 16 11-19 43.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Ella Dewald, Melannie Egan.
Selinsgrove (7-9) 31
Lexy Gabrielson 3 2-2 9, Emma Atwood 3 0-0 6, Avery DeFazio 2 2-2 6, Lizzy Diehl 2 0-0 4, Cierra Adams 3 0-0 6. Totals 13 4-4 31.
3-point goals: Gabrielson.
Did not score: Kaitlin Shaffer, Emily Davis, Veronica Stanford.
Score by quarters
Danville 8 8 8 19 — 43
Selinsgrove 4 13 6 8 — 31
MIFFLINBURG — Ella Shuck scored 19 of her game-high 26 points in the second half to help Mifflinburg overcome a 21-12 halftime deficit, and grab the HAC-I win.
Mara Shuck and Mollie Bomgardner each grabbed 10 rebounds for Mifflinburg (7-9). Central Mountain (5-9) was led by 11 points from Quinlynn McCann.
Central Mountain (5-9) 34
Avery Baker 3 0-0 9, Alyssa Fisher 2 0-0 6, Mia Kopysciansky 1 0-0 2, Quinlynn McCann 5 1-4 11, Kiahna Jones 1 0-2 2, Tara Mader 1 0-0 2, Angel Wheeler 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 1-6 34.
3-point goals: Baker 3, Fisher 2.
Did not score: Marisa Wheeler, Reese Doyle, Faith Carter, Madison Toner.
Mifflinburg (7-9) 41
Angela Reamer 3 0-0 6, Mara Shuck 1 0-2 2, Mollie Bomgardner 2 0-1 4, Brooke Catherman 1 1-2 3, Ella Shuck 9 3-4 26. Totals 16 4-9 41.
3-point goals: E. Shuck 5.
Did not score: Cassie Keister, Olivia Erickson, Abigail Greb, Jaden Keister, Jenna Haines, Hannah Fee.
Score by quarters
Central Mountain 10 11 9 4 — 34
Mifflinburg 7 5 20 9 — 41
MONTOURSVILLE — Emily McKee scored 11 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter to help the Defenders rally for a HAC-II victory over the Warriors.
Montoursville (5-11, 2-5 HAC-II) got 22 points — 13 in the first half — from Madalyn Adams as the Warriors built a four-point halftime lead.
Sydney Hoffman added 12 points, and Gracy Beachel and Jordan Hartman each chipped in eight for Warrior Run (11-5, 6-2).
Warrior Run (11-5) 54
Sydney Hoffman 3 4-6 12; Gracy Beachel 3 1-1 8; Jordan Hartman 2 2-2 8; Marissa Pick 1 4-8 6; Emily McKee 5 6-9 16; Katie Watkins 1 0-2 2; Alayna Wilkins 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 17-28 54.
3-point goals: Hoffman 2, Hartman 2, Beachel.
Did not score: none.
Montoursville (5-11) 48
Alaina Marchioni 4 2-2 11; Mackenzie Weaver 4 2-2 11; Mackenzie Cohick 1 2-5 4; Antone James 0 0-2 0; Madalyn Adams 7 5-10 22. Totals 16 11-21 48.
3-point goals: Adams 3, Marchioni, Weaver.
Did not score: Shyanne Klemick, Mahlon Yonkin.
Score by quarters
Warrior Run 5 19 10 20 — 54
Montoursville 11 17 7 13 — 48
MIDDLEBURG — The Green Dragons jumped out to a 15-2 lead after the first quarter, and cruised to the HAC-II win.
Sophie Kilbride and Jamie Fedorjaka each scored 10 points to lead Lewisburg (5-11). Zoe Webb scored 10 points to lead the Mustangs (0-17).
Lewisburg (5-11) 50
Sophie Kilbride 4 2-4 10, Maddie Still 1 0-0 2, Jamie Fedorjaka 4 0-0 10, Regan Llanso 2 0-0 4, Lauren Gross 3 1-1 7, Hope Drumm 5 3-4 13, Anna Baker 1 0-0 2, Grace Hilkert 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 6-9 50.
3-point goals: Fedorjaka 2.
Did not score: Maddie Materne, Kilee Gallegos, Gracie Murphy.
Midd-West (0-17) 26
Rylee Shawver 0 1-2 1, Zoe Webb 4 1-2 10, Makenna Dietz 0 0-2 0, Bella Fave 3 1-1 8, Alexis Walter 1 3-4 6, Leah Ferster 0 1-2 1. Totals 8 7-13 26.
3-point goals: Webb, Fave, Walter.
Did not score: Mattie Spriggle, Chloe Sauer, Carmyn Markley, Alyssa Snyder.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg 15 7 11 17 — 50
Midd-West 2 7 8 9 — 26
NEWPORT — The Tigers held the Buffaloes to four or fewer points in every quarter except the second — including zero in the fourth quarter — on their way to the Tri-Valley League win.
Cypress Feltman scored a game-high 13 points to lead East Juniata (12-5), which led 14-2 after the first quarter.
East Juniata (12-5) 52
Cypress Feltman 3 7-8 13, Amara Brubaker 2 2-2 6, Paris Feltman 2 2-2 6, Clarye Guyer 3 2-3 9, Isabel Naylor 1 0-0 2, Leah Sankey 2 0-0 4, Alyssa Robinson 3 0-0 8, Macy Buskey 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 13-15 53.
3-point goals: Robinson 2, Guyer.
Did not score: Marissa Coudriet, Thea Neimond, Grace Hibbs, Paige Ritzman.
Newport (3-13) 14
Hazel Miller 1 1-5 3, Payton Splain 3 0-3 8, Mikayliah Haines 1 1-2 3. Totals 5 2-10 14.
3-point goals: Splain 2.
Did not score: Amiyah Priebe, Carter Buffington, Lillian Otshott, Emily Kline, Lillie Harris, Sidney Daniels, Ella Weidenhammer, Bryanna Kuhn, Claire Weidenhammer.
Score by quarters
East Juniata 14 12 12 14 — 52
Newport 2 8 4 0 — 14