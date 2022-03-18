COAL TOWNSHIP — Loren Gehret knows what it takes to play for high school state championships, having won two with Southern Columbia's soccer program.
On Friday, it took the same speed, dexterity and creativity that made her an All-American striker to help the Tigers into the Class 2A girls basketball final.
Gehret broke a late-game tie with an improbable bank-shot, and immediately followed it with a steal for a layup that put Southern Columbia up four on archrival Mount Carmel.
The defending state champion Red Tornadoes determinedly cut the margin to two points twice in the final minute before Tigers senior Colby Bernhard calmly drained two free throws with 7.5 seconds left.
Mount Carmel rushed the ball upcourt for Jenna Pizzoli's corner 3-pointer that skipped across the rim, and the Southern Columbia student section flooded the court to celebrate their team's 50-46 win in the state semifinal at Shamokin High.
"I honestly got the chills," said Gehret. "As soon as Colby made those foul shots, and I saw Jenna take that 3 and it bounced off ... I just felt chills."
The district champion Tigers (28-1) won their 20th consecutive game and the third this season against Mount Carmel for the first basketball state final berth in school history. They will play District 7 champion Neshannock (28-2) — which lost last year's title to the Red Tornadoes — for the Class 2A crown at noon Friday in Hershey's Giant Center.
"It definitely makes it sweeter," said Southern Columbia senior forward Summer Tillett. "(The Red Tornadoes) knocked us out of districts and potentially getting another state title last year, and they went on and got it. To come back this year and go through the full bracket and beat them out, it means everything."
Mount Carmel (23-6), which competed in the state playoffs for the 13th consecutive year, trailed by seven just four minutes into Friday's game. The Red Tornadoes powered ahead by six late in the first half, but the Tigers closed with a 7-0 run for the lead. A tremendous second half saw six ties and eight lead changes before Gehret put Southern in front for good with 1:51 to play.
"It comes down to a couple baskets that didn't go in," said Mount Carmel coach Lisa Varano. "Southern's tough. They just took all the punches, and they kept their composure when we had them down. That's what a good team does."
Gehret finished with a team-high 15 points, while junior classmate Ava Novak added 10 following her career-best 33 in the quarterfinals. Tigers junior post Alli Griscavage had eight points and 12 rebounds, while Tillett ripped a team-best 13 boards to build a 38-29 advantage on the glass.
In last year's district final, the 6-foot-2 Griscavage was limited by foul trouble and Mount Carmel took advantage to claim the only District 4 state berth. On Friday, the Red Tornadoes ran the vast majority of their offense through 6-foot junior Alyssa Reisinger, who continually challenged Griscavage on the blocks and off the dribble.
"I knew it would be battle of the two bigs and who could stay in," said Tigers first-year coach Kam Traugh. "Alli, she got fouls but she was able to stay through the whole game and that's important, especially because we knew they were going to keep trying to get (Reisinger) the ball because she was in foul trouble."
Reisinger delivered team-highs of 15 points and seven rebounds, as well as a pair of Griscavage fouls in each half. Griscavage sat for about 3 1/2 minutes of the third quarter after picking up her third foul, then cleanly navigated much of the game's last 3:04 saddled with four fouls.
"I was surprised, too," she said. "Alyssa's a good player, and it's always a challenge playing against her. It was hard, with the refs calling everything close, not getting in foul trouble — which I did, but I didn't have to sit out long. I just had to play smart."
"We knew when Alli got in a little bit of foul trouble that could be a difference-maker," Varano said. "I thought there were a couple times (that could have been Griscavage's disqualifying fifth foul), but when you play the game that happens."
Gehret had six points through three quarters, and Southern led 35-33. Reisinger and Pizzoli scored tying baskets before Griscavage lobbed a ball to the block that Gehret converted for the first of her eight fourth-quarter points. Her free throws from an offensive rebound were followed by a Pizzoli straightaway 3 that pulled Mount Carmel with 41-40 midway through the fourth.
Red Tornadoes sophomore Ava Chapman answered a Novak free throw with a confident drive for a 42-all tie. Mount Carmel then stopped Gehret alone on the left wing, but she was able to step around a defender with a pivot and bank in a 12-footer for the lead.
"When I was driving down and realized I got stuck, it was either walk and turn the ball over or take my chances and just shoot it," she said. "I knew I was at a good angle that if I got it up it could bank in, and I just got lucky enough for it to go in."
Gehret then anticipated a pass to Pizzoli on the right wing, stepping in front to steal it and bolt ahead for a 46-42 lead at the 1:32 mark.
"Having that lead, it gives us a little more confidence," said Gehret, "but it also can slow our game down so we can play more calm instead of rushing everything."
Reisinger slipped past Griscavage for a bucket, but Griscavage answered on the other end with the game's last field goal. She cashed in a pinpoint pass from Cassidy Savitski while spinning away from Reisinger to the hoop.
"Not to brag, but I think I have pretty good hands for a big girl," Griscavage said. "I can catch some of those difficult passes, and it was a good pass."
Reisinger made two free throws to make it 48-44, and Ava Novak missed the front end of a one-and-one. On Mount Carmel's next trip, three defenders converged on Reisinger in the low post and knocked away the ball. Bernhard was fouled on the ensuing inbound play, and iced it at the line.
"We knew we were not going to come here and blow them out," said Traugh. "We knew it was going to be tough. It always is tough playing against them. I didn't expect anything less than a score like this.
"It's something that the girls worked for for a year. That's what I'm most proud about is for them."
PIAA CLASS 2A GIRLS BASKETBALL
SEMIFINAL
At Shamokin H.S., Coal Township
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 50, MOUNT CARMEL 46
Southern Columbia (29-1) 50
Alli Griscavage 3 2-5 8, Summer Tillett 2 2-2 6, Loren Gehret 5 4-4 15, Ava Novak 3 2-5 10, Colby Bernhard 2 3-3 7, Cassidy Savitski 2 0-1 4. Totals 17 13-20 50.
3-point goals: Novak 2, Gehret.
Did not score: None.
Mount Carmel (23-6) 46
Mia Chapman 2 0-0 4, Jenna Pizzoli 4 1-2 12, Rachel Witkoski 1 0-0 2, Katie Witkoski 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Reisinger 5 5-7 15, Ava Chapman 2 0-0 5, Brynn Evert 2 0-0 6. Totals 17 6-9 46.
3-point goals: Pizzoli 3, Evert 2, A. Chapman 1.
Did not score: Sydney Reed.
Score by quarters
Southern Columbia;14;10;11;15 — 50
Mount Carmel;10;13;10;13 — 46