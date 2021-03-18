ELYSBURG — Bryce Carl could have ended his wrestling career with a disappointing loss that prevented him from making his first trip to the state tournament. He could have continued to think about how his 33-0 season was halted by a pair of losses in the District 4 Class 2A tournament.
Three weeks after that heartbreaking setback, though, the Line Mountain senior was back on the mat, getting one more chance for a victory. He took advantage with a 3-2 win over Southern Columbia senior Brandon Gedman on Wednesday night.
Carl’s win at 152 pounds was the Eagles’ lone win as the Tigers rolled to a 62-3 victory to claim their fifth consecutive district team championship.
Gedman reversed Carl in the second period for a 2-0 lead, but Carl answered with a reversal of his own. Gedman cut Carl loose to start the third, and the escape point stood up for a win.
“I thought about (the district losses) for about a week, but, after that, it wasn’t hard because I realized that I had to get over it and move on,” Carl said. “I thought I might as well end the season on a win and give it my all for one more match.
“My last match (a 6-5 loss to Nicholas Woodruff of Wyalusing Valley) didn’t end the way I wanted it, and I wanted to go out with a win.”
Eleven days after one of the toughest losses of his career, Ian Yoder capitalized on the motivation he gained from that defeat to help Southern Columbia advance to the state quarterfinals.
The match was between the only teams that decided to compete for the District 4 team title. Both South Williamsport and Montoursville opted out.
Southern (14-0) will host Notre Dame-Green Pond on Wednesday with a berth in the final four at Cumberland Valley High School on the line. The Eagles ended their season at 25-5.
Yoder, the Tigers’ senior 138-pounder, lost 5-4 to Lewisburg senior Logan Bartlett on March 6 in the blood round of the East Regional in Pottsville, leaving the Tiger one win from making it to the state tournament in Hershey.
“I was completely devastated,” Yoder said. “It’s my senior year and my goal was to get to the (state) podium, but you can’t hang your head. We still had the district (team tournament) coming up, and that just gave me more motivation to put more effort into it.
Yoder added that falling short of his goal “made me dig deeper and work harder in the practice room to get better.”
The Tigers led 35-0 when Yoder took the mat against Eagles junior Mason Leshock, and Yoder made an early takedown and two-point nearfall stand up for a 4-0 win.
“I wrestled him a couple years ago. It was a good match, and he’s a good wrestler,” Yoder said. He noted that Leshock was at 132 this season, so when he moved up to 138 for this dual, “I knew because he wouldn’t be cutting much weight, I thought he would probably feel better, but I just went out there and tried to wrestle my match.”
Yoder said getting the takedown early in the first was a key, and then he just dominated on top for the final two periods.
Southern interim coach Bo Spiller, filling in for head coach Kent Lane, said, “Ian always has a positive attitude, and when he didn’t reach his goal, he was in the room the next day working his butt off.”
Spiller added, “We had a game plan for Leshock, one of their better kids, and Ian did a great job.”
Lane was absent because he is in St. Louis to watch his son, former Tigers state champion Jaret, wrestle for Lehigh University in the NCAA Championships.
The Eagles could have dropped out, allowing Southern to move on without a match. But Line Mountain coach Chuck Johnson had three reasons why his team wouldn’t do that.
“Back in October and November, we were fighting to have a season, fighting to wrestle as many matches as possible, so we wanted to keep going and wrestle as long as we can,” he said.
“We saw a lot of teams back out for whatever reason and we didn’t feel right just handing the district title over to another team. We wanted to instill in our guys that we want to go to war and fight and also give our seniors another chance to wrestle,” Johnson added.
He said they knew they would not be able to beat Southern, but “We want to see Southern win states, so we wanted to give their guys — especially those who didn’t wrestle in the postseason — the chance to get better and get ready for Notre Dame-Green Pond.”
The match started at 215 pounds, where fourth-place PIAA medalist Wes Barnes had his hands full with the Eagles senior Jacob Feese, winning 3-2. Barnes got a first-period takedown and led 3-2 in the third. He got a warning late.
Johnson said, “Feese had Barnes on the ropes and was one stall call from tying the match.”
Southern got pins from Brady Feese (113 pounds), Patrick Edmondson (145) and Colin Sharrow (189), as well as a technical fall from Garrett Krebs (132). Southern also received five forfeits.
Spiller said his team has stayed ready to compete in the state tournament, and the guys are excited for the chance to beat No. 1-ranked Notre Dame-Green Pond.
For Yoder, it will be one more chance to get to a state gold.
“Oh, my gosh — yes. That would be sweet,” he said.
District 4 Class 2A team championship
Southern Columbia 62, Line Mountain 3
215: Wes Barnes (SC) dec. Jacob Feese, 3-2; 285: Chris Treshock (SC) won by forfeit; 106: Gaege Fronk (SC) won by forfeit; 113: Brady Feese (SC) pinned Nolan Baumert, 1:25; 120: Mason Barvitskie (SC) won by forfeit; 126: Kole Biscoe (SC) dec. Aidan Kritzer, 6-0; 132: Garrett Krebs (SC) tech. fall Max Bingaman, 15-0, 4:22; 138: Ian Yoder (SC) dec. Mason Leshock, 4-0; 145: Patrick Edmondson (SC) pinned Ian Coller, 5:42; 152: Bryce Carl (LM) dec. Brandon Gedman, 3-2; 160: Garrett Garcia (SC) won by forfeit; 172: Gavin Garcia (SC) won by forfeit; 189: Colin Sharrow (SC) pinned Isaac Shaffer, 0:43.