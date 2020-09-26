TURBOTVILLE — To even have a chance against Southern Columbia, things have to go your way.
Friday night against Warrior Run, the Tigers had a two touchdown lead on the Defenders in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III before their offense took the field.
Gavin Garcia scored three touchdowns, and Southern Columbia had three touchdowns on special teams and defense in a 67-0 victory over Warrior Run.
Southern Columbia led the game 49-0 at halftime.
That deprived the Tigers of an opportunity to work on their passing game and try to settle on a first-team quarterback heading into two tougher games against Loyalsock and Mount Carmel in a span of six days beginning next Thursday.
“I don’t like playing two quarterbacks but that’s where we’re at,” Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth said. “These guys have been very close. We’ve got four wideouts that can play, but we just need to get in a little better sync throwing the ball. I tried to come out tonight, and just put a little more emphasis on throwing the ball, but things got out of hand so quickly. Most of the guys on offense didn’t have much of an opportunity by the time we got to the half.
“But we’ve got a lot of guys that can make plays and we’re just looking forward to the challenge of playing Loyalsock and Mount Carmel within a couple-day period and that will certainly tell us where we are at this point.”
Because of how quickly the visitors’ column on the scoreboard grew — Southern led 28-0 after the first quarter despite running just five offensive plays — the Tigers only threw the ball five times on the night, with quarterbacks Liam Klebon and Greyson Shaud rotating series throughout the first half.
While a firm first-team quarterback is yet to be decided for the Tigers, one thing that isn’t a question at all is Southern’s running game. Behind Gavin Garcia’s 133 yards on just five carries, the Tigers racked up 309 rushing yards on just 24 carries, nearly 13 yards per carry.
Braeden Wisloski took the opening kickoff back 79 yards for a touchdown, fielding the ball near the left sideline, running across the field and finishing the run down the right sideline, never coming close to being tackled.
Warrior Run fumbled on its first drive, and Wade Kerstetter returned it 40 yards for a touchdown to make it 14-0 with 7:46 left in the first quarter.
The Defenders were forced to punt on their next drive, and it was blocked and went out of bounds at the Warrior Run 9-yard line. From there, three plays later, Garcia ran it in from nine yards out through a big hole on the left to give the Tigers a 21-0 lead.
After another three-and-out for Warrior Run and a shanked punt, Greyson Shaud completed a 22-yard pass to Jake Rose and then Garcia found the end zone again, this one from 12 yards out for a 28-0 Southern lead with still over two minutes left in the first quarter.
“We certainly hoped to get more first downs than we got and hoped we’d be able to move the ball a little bit, but things just didn’t go right from the start,” said Warrior Run coach Chris Long. “We tried not to kick the ball to them on the opening kickoff but it just didn’t go where he wanted it. We tried to throw some new looks and put some things on film that other teams might have to prepare for but they didn’t go too well against Southern Columbia.”
Warrior Run again went three-and-out on their next drive, but this time got off an impressive 58-yard punt to force Southern to start deep in its own territory at its own 25. That was no matter to the Tigers, who needed just three plays to score again after Garcia busted loose for a 75-yard touchdown down the right sideline, showcasing some speed as he outran the pursuing Warrior Run defenders.
“He might be a little faster this year, but he definitely got stronger (from last year),” said Roth. “He didn’t grow a whole lot but he’s probably close to 190 and he’s just so strong and physical. He seems more explosive for sure. As good as he was the last two years, he looks like he’s raised his level even more and is a more explosive back so far.”
Jake Davis picked off a pass and ran it back 44 yards for a touchdown on Warrior Run’s next play from scrimmage, giving the Southern defense its second score of the night, and then Braden Heim capped the first half scoring with a one-yard run to give the Tigers a 49-0 lead at halftime.
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 67,
WARRIOR RUN 0
S. Col. (2-0) 28 21 0 18 — 67
Warrior Run (0-3) 0 0 0 0 — 0
First quarter
SCA-Braeden Wisoski 79 kickoff return (Isaac Carter kick), 11:51
SCA-Wade Kerstetter 40 fumble return (Carter kick), 7:46
SCA-Gavin Garcia 9 run (Carter kick), 5:15
SCA-Garcia 12 run (Carter kick), 2:17
Second quarter
SCA-Garcia 75 run (Carter kick), 9:35
SCA-Jake Davis 44 interception return (Liam Klebon kick), 9:10
SCA-Braden Heim 1 run (Klebon kick), 4:29
Fourth quarter
SCA-Connor Gallagher 8 run (run failed), 11:04
SCA-Matt Masala 38 run (run failed), 8:42
SCA-Trevor Yorks 6 run (run failed), 3:32
Team statistics
SC WR
First downs 13 4
Rushes-net yards 24-309 31-24
Passing yardage 25 15
Passing 2-5-0 1-9-1
Fumbles-lost 0-0 4-3
Penalties-yards 4-20 0-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Southern Columbia: Gavin Garcia 5-133, 3 TDs; Trevor Yorks 7-68, TD; Braden Heim 4-27, TD; Connor Gallagher 3-8, TD, Matt Masala 2-48, TD; Braeden Wisloski 2-24; Tyler Arnold, 1-1; Warrior Run: Justin Blair 12-(-10), Nathan Michael 7-11, Roman Pierce 4-0, Dominick Buss 2-18, Thomas Royles 2-5, Derek Thomas 2-1, Logan Smedley 2-(-1).
PASSING — Southern Columbia: Liam Klebon 1-3-0 for 0 yards; Greyson Shaud 1-2-0 for 22 yards. Warrior Run: Nathan Michael 0-5-0; Ryan Newton 1-4-0 for 15 yards.
RECEIVING: Southern Columbia: Jake Rose 1-22, Gavin Garcia 1-3; Warrior Run: Dominick Shuey 1-15.