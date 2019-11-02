Stuck inside on a rainy day last summer in State College, Gina Gratti and her Southern Columbia teammates decided to hold a critical chat — since a scheduled scrimmage had been washed out.
Gratti, one of just four starters returning from Southern Columbia’s PIAA Class A girls soccer title team, understood teams would target the Tigers.
“My goal was to not compare ourselves to last year’s team,” Gratti said. “It was the greatest run we could have had and it was such a great experience as well, but we had something to shoot for this year and we had goals to set.
“We had to realize that we weren’t the same team and I think that was the first thing — because in the past is the past. We had to focus on the present and the future.”
Despite those aforementioned departures — Gratti was the lone player returning to the Tigers’ defensive backfield — retooled Southern pieced together a sparkling 15-2-3 record and claimed a third straight Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III crown.
Gratti, a senior, was a defensive anchor all season for the Tigers, who were upset in the District 4 semifinals earlier this week
Well, success on local soccer fields, along with the lofty GPA (98.488) she carries, is why Gratti is the latest youngster to land The Daily Item’s Scholar Athlete of the Week award sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Susquehanna Valley playing fields.
While Gratti’s career came to an abrupt end, the two-year starter was thankful to have been part of a program that accomplished a lot.
“I am nothing but grateful to learn what I could from the field and transfer it to my real life,” said Gratti, who began playing soccer at age 4. “I was just glad I was able to take these lessons that I learned, because I don’t think I would have learned them anywhere else but on the field.”
The returning first team Daily Item all-star selection brought plenty more to the Southern lineup and locker room than her well-developed skill set.
“The thing about Gina is the respect she has from her teammates,” Southern Columbia assistant coach Jen Stine said, “from the way she plays and the way she carries herself off the field as well. When Gina is at practice involved in a drill, involved in a game, there’s always an unmatched intensity level in comparison to when she’s not.
“She’s just overall a great leader and a great kid and so well respected by everybody on the team that she can bring the best out of anybody on the team from top to bottom.”
Since soccer is over, Gratti will begin her preseason work in advance of Southern’s track and field campaign. A middle-distance runner — the Elysburg resident typically runs one of the middle legs on the Tigers’ 4x800-meter relay — she also competes in the triple jump.
When Gratti’s not competing, she’s probably studying.
While her academic day begins with an early trip to Danville’s Geisinger Medical Center for a two-hour shift as part of Southern Columbia’s Nursing Cooperative Education Program, an Advanced Placement course in physics and classes in ecology and statistics follow.
Statistics is a college-level course offered through Lackawanna CC, the third such class Gratti has taken, along with composition and speech. Gratti’s sparkling transcript also features completed Honors classes in anatomy and physiology and Calculus.
Gratti is interested in a career as a physician’s assistant. Her desire was triggered in a fifth-grade science class, when she spent the final quarter of the school year studying elements of the human body.
Gratti’s also heavily involved in other organizations and clubs at Southern, such as the National Honor Society (she’s the historian), the Spanish National Honor Society, the History Club (she’s historian of that, too) and the Future Business Leaders.
Gratti also serves as vice president of Southern Columbia’s student council and she was a class officer for three years. Gratti also is a graduate of the Building Leaders of the Susquehanna Valley and she’ll be recognized in December as a student of the month.
Plus, she’s been a regular whenever Southern holds its girls soccer camp, and last spring Gratti was part of the crew that worked setting up the school’s prom.
Gratti also has volunteered with the ThinkBig program that Mount Carmel operates, an initiative that raises funds for cancer research. She also volunteers for the Covers for Kids blanket drive that’s operated by Geisinger’s Janet Weis Children’s Hospital and Cookies for Courage, which supports local first responders.
“She puts a lot of time and effort into the things she does,” Stine said. “She’s driven to be at the top of her game in the classroom and on the field. It really shows her character and how hard she’s willing to work to achieve the things she wants to achieve.”
Gratti’s volunteer work involves Southern’s Distinguished Alumni Lunch and its Staff and Retiree Luncheon, but she’s also part of the crew painting faces and overseeing games at the Harvest Festival held at Southern’s Hartman Elementary.
Gratti also is an active member at Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church in Elysburg, where one of her primary responsibilities is assisting as an altar server.
“I’m like very strict on my time schedule,” Gratti said, referring to her ability to fit so many things into a single day. “I’ll even write everything down from getting home to going to bed. … Better to learn it all now before I get to the big leagues.”