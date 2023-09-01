CATAWISSA — You may get differing opinions on which of Southern Columbia's touchdowns on either side of the half Friday was more important to the team's growth.
There's no question, however, that both were vital to the Tigers shaking a pesky Shamokin squad for a 41-0 win in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover game.
Southern Columbia (2-0) scored touchdowns on each of its first two possessions with the help of the big play. The Tigers then went nearly 16 minutes of game time and three series without adding to their lead against the Indians' swarming defense.
With the first-half clock ticking away and Southern scrambling after a loss of yardage, Louden Murphy turned a short, fourth-down pass into a 44-yard TD as time expired. The Tigers then emerged from halftime and put together a methodical, 75-yard drive capped by Garrett Garcia's 4-yard bolt that made it 28-0.
Southern scored twice more before the third quarter ended, triggering the mercy rule against the neighboring school district.
"I felt that we were just not where we needed to be mentally in the beginning tonight," said Tigers coach Jim Roth. "Shamokin has some athletes in that defensive front, and they had a scheme where they were kind of selling out against the run. Out of our six guys up front, we've got four-and-a-half that are first-year starters, so it was a little bit of a learning experience."
Murphy finished with 115 yards and two touchdowns rushing, in addition to his scoring catch, and fellow senior Garcia ran for 79 yards and two TDs. Sophomore Brayden Andrews closed the scoring with a 51-yard burst.
The Tigers had 108 yards on the ground after one quarter, a total bolstered by Murphy's 67-yard touchdown on their second snap of the game. Late in the quarter, Jake Hoy high-pointed a deep pass from Blake Wise for a 50-yard gain to the Shamokin 3, setting up Garcia's first TD.
Southern went into the half with just 149 rushing yards, forced to punt on consecutive possessions before missing a 26-yard field goal attempt with 2:09 left in the half.
"I think we got kind of flat after our first two touchdowns, and it was pretty even across the board, both sides," said Murphy. "They flew to the ball on defense, but we got a little lackadaisical nearing halftime."
When the Tigers got the ball near midfield with 56 seconds to play, they opened their drive with a procedure penalty. Murphy picked up 10 yards on a middle screen pass before Carter Madden gained 2 more.
After a timeout with 26 seconds left, the Indians' Chase Pensyl dropped Murphy for a 3-yard loss that brought up fourth-and-6. The Tigers scrambled onside, snapped the ball, and Wise hit Murphy on a comeback along the right seam. Murphy got a block near the catch and accelerated across the field toward the left pylon for the touchdown.
"I think the (TD) going into the half was a big dagger," Murphy said. "It kind of took the wind out of them and led us into the second half, too."
Shamokin (0-2) had some success with the short passing game early, but took a number of downfield shots. Brad Latsha (7-of-18, 91 yards) dropped a 31-yard gain into double coverage on the Indians' first snap of the third quarter, but they were eventually forced to punt for a fifth time overall and fourth in a row.
Southern took over at its 25, and — with the help of a 33-yard hookup from Wise to freshman tight end Jace Malakoski — marched 75 yards in 4 1/2 minutes for a 28-0 lead. Madden (nine carries, 54 yards) had gains of 8 and 17 yards in the drive, while Garcia went for 11 and the 4-yard TD.
"We were very inconsistent running the ball at them in the first half," said Roth. "So to come out and run the ball and execute a little better up front was more pleasing than hitting that one big play (at the end of the half). But that's a positive, too, because with how much we run the ball, these pass plays that we had tonight that set up some scores and that one before the half, we've got to be able to do that.
"If people are going to sell out against the run and disregard the pass, we've got to be able to hurt people at times for doing that."
The Tigers followed Shamokin's sixth punt with a seven-play, 62-yard scoring drive, helped by a 15-yard facemask penalty and ended by Murphy's 7-yard run. Garcia closed a busy night (16 carries) with gains of 10 and 18 yards in the series.
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 41, SHAMOKIN 0
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Shamokin (0-2);0;0;0;0 — 0
Southern Columbia (2-0);14;7;20;0 — 41
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
SC-Louden Murphy 67 run (Isaac Carter kick), 10:54
SC-Garrett Garcia 3 run (Carter kick), 3:40
Second quarter
SC-Murphy 44 pass from Blake Wise (Carter kick), 0:00
Third quarter
SC-Garcia 4 run (Carter kick), 6:04
SC-Murphy 7 run (Carter kick), 2:33
SC-Brayden Andrews 51 run (kick failed), 6.1
TEAM STATISTICS
;S;SC
First downs;8;17
Rushes-yards;27-62;39-327
Passing yards;91;137
Comp.-att.-int.;7-18-1;4-8-0
Fumbles-lost;1-0;0-0
Penalties-yards;4-45;7-51
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Shamokin: Andre Bell 1-25; Jayce Ginck 7-22; Kegan Gallagher 3-19; Bridgeton DeValle 5-11; Za'Kem Clinton 2-7; Zaire Baxter 1-6; Brandon Haupt 1-2; Chase Pensyl 2-2; Ryan Bickert 1-(-2); Team 1-(-14); Brad Latsha 3-(-16). Southern Columbia: Louden Murphy 9-115, 2 TDs; Garrett Garcia 16-79; 2 TDs; Carter Madden 9-54; Brayden Andrews 1-51, TD; Caden Hopper 1-23; Jack Biermaas 1-5; Nathan Gallagher 2-0.
PASSING — Shamokin: Latsha 7-18-1, 91 yds. Southern Columbia: Blake Wise 4-8-0, 137 yds., TD.
RECEIVING — Shamokin: Pensyl 3-70; Ben Delbaugh 3-19; Rylan Price 1-2. Southern Columbia: Jake Hoy 1-50; Murphy 1-44, TD; Jace Malakoski 1-33; Garcia 1-10.