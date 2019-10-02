Shikellamy's football team will once against take on unbeaten state champion Southern Columbia next week. Shikellamy superintendent Jason Bendle confirmed the game will be played after it was switched several weeks ago.
The teams were originally scheduled to meet on Oct. 11, but the game was changed last month when Southern Columbia requested the change and Shikellamy school officials agreed. Southern (6-0) worked out the swap and was scheduled to play unbeaten Wyoming Area (6-0) out of District 2. The opponents those two were originally scheduled to play — Shikellamy and Holy Redeemer — would then meet.
Wednesday, the original contests — Wyoming Area vs. Holy Redeemer and Southern Columbia vs. Shikellamy — were reinstated.
"Shikellamy never initiated the change of schedule and we were always prepared to play Southern Columbia," Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle said. "We do feel the change of schedule would have been best for all student-athletes."
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.