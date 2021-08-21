CATAWISSA — It may still be the preseason, but Southern Columbia’s defense looked as if it was already in midseason form during Saturday’s scrimmage, as its first-team unit shut out Valley View.
The first-team Tigers restricted the Cougars — who return nine starters on offense — to just five plays of 10 yards or longer.
“The way the defense played is probably the most positive thing about the scrimmage because we only have three starters returning on that side of the ball,” Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth said. “Our linebackers looked good. There were a couple times that an outside linebacker got pinned in a little bit. Jake Rose looked really good on his side, which we expected with him being a returning starter. Mike Zsido did a nice job as a first-year starter. He got pushed around a bit, but for his first live competition as a starter, I thought he did really well.
“I was really impressed with our two inside linebackers. Garrett (Garcia) picked off where he left off last year, and Dominic Fetterolf made some really nice plays for being a freshman.”
The gathering was Southern Columbia’s only time seeing live action this year before Friday’s regular-season opener at home against Berwick in a long-awaited battle between two of the most storied high school football programs in Pennsylvania.
The Tigers came out on the other side of the scrimmage with no injuries, which was more important than ever, considering the Tigers’ 40 rostered players is their fewest total in over a decade.
“That’s key, especially early in the year, because if we get an injury here or there, we probably have to have people play two ways,” Roth said. “As the season goes on, their ability and condition to do that gets better and better. To at least go into the first game healthy is key for us. Hopefully, everything stays on course.”
Offensively, it was visible that the Tigers still have some things to smooth out in the passing game.
Second-year quarterback Liam Klebon wasted no time to show off his arm strength, finding Gavin Garcia wide open over the middle of the field for a 43-yard gain on their first offensive play.
Running back Braeden Wisloski punched it in from 2 yards out six plays later for the first score of the morning.
However, Klebon and his receivers struggled to get on the same page after that, as he completed three of his other eight passes and threw two interceptions, though one was tipped off the hands of Wisloski.
“It was nice getting one down,” Klebon said of his first long completion. “I thought they’d come a little easier after that, but I wasn’t throwing it too well throughout the scrimmage. I missed Jake (Rose) on that one deep ball when he was wide open. I just threw it a foot too far.
“We have some time to figure those things out before Friday. I’m planning on throwing the ball a little more at practice this week because I felt a little shaky sometimes. The one (interception) got tipped, but I thought I could’ve made some better passes.”
Klebon connected with Rose on a 17-yard touchdown pass for Southern Columbia’s second score of their second 10-play set.
“We have some good receivers,” Roth said. “We had some bad plays on passes today, but we spent enough time in the offseason to know that we have the ability to throw the ball. We just have to execute a little better in that area, but the offense should be as balanced as any that we’ve had. ... We have some versatility there. We could’ve just sat on the running game without throwing the ball. We were moving the ball consistently on the ground, but we knew we needed to work it in because the more we mix in the pass, the better our running game will be, especially with play-action.”
The first touchdown of that set came courtesy of Wisloski, who showcased his ability to make defenders miss on a crafty 55-yard run up the left sideline.
He split carries with fellow junior Wes Barnes and senior captain Gavin Garcia, who also found the end zone via an 18-yard touchdown run on the Tigers’ third down-and-distance drive, the final play for the starters.
“We know what we have in the backfield,” said Roth, who is entering his 38th season at the helm. “All three of them have the ability to really burst, break tackles, accelerate and cut. Everything is a little off from when they’re playing at their top gear. We traditionally see that with running backs in a scrimmage just because it’s their first time seeing live competition. This is a big help and then by next week, they’ll be ready.”