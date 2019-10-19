MONTOURSVILLE — It’s tough enough to figure out a way to stop Southern Columbia’s Wing-T — but maybe even crazier — to have a chance to beat the Tigers this season, one will have to figure out a way to score on the Southern Columbia defense.
That might be the craziest scenario of all.
Southern Columbia limited undefeated Montoursville to negative yards in the first half and won another mercy-rule contest, 35-0, Friday night.
“I can’t say enough about our defense,” Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth said. “The defense has played lights out all year, on all three levels. Cal (Haladay) and Max (Tillett) looked like they had really good games. If one didn’t make the tackle, it seemed like the other did.”
The Warriors (8-1) entered the game averaging 47.9 points but had just one first down in the opening half and that came thanks to a dead ball, personal foul call on the Tigers. Tillett had two of Southern’s three sacks in the opening half.
“We knew they would try to run the ball, so we had to stop that right away,” Tillett said. “We knew when we had the blitz called, we could attack them and get to the quarterback.”
Montoursville elected to go on defense first, and its game plan was apparent early. The Warriors stacked the box and wanted to stop the Tigers running game.
“I suspected they might come out and challenge us in the run game and play heavy. That’s exactly what they did,” Roth said.
“Of course, Julian (Fleming) made them pay for that.”
Fleming, named this week as the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2020, caught a 15-yard wide receiver screen to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead with 6:57 left in the first quarter to cap an 80-yard in 11 plays. Southern Columbia was helped by a facemask call on a fourth-and-seven from the Montoursville 30. Preston Zachman looked for Gaige Garcia on a pass that fell incomplete, but the Montoursville defender pulled him down by the facemask.
Another quick three-and-out by the Montoursville offense led to a quick three-play scoring drive for the Tigers. Gavin Garcia ripped off a 16-yard run, Zachman found Fleming for 20 yards and then kept it himself to a 21-yard TD and 14-0 lead with 3:11 left in the opening quarter.
Montoursville did get its only first down on the next drive, but Tillett had a sack and a two-yard tackle for loss on a screen pass on back-to-back plays to snuff out the drive.
That left the Tigers just enough time to score again in the first quarter when Zachman hooked up with Fleming for a 42-yard TD and a 21-0 lead with no time left in the opening quarter. Fleming finished the first quarter with six catches for 114 yards and two scores.
“They were giving us some problems up front and making us earn some things on the ground,” Roth said. “Obviously, that’s what made the passes to Julian, so important.”
Southern Columbia tacked on a four-yard TD by Gaige Garcia after an 11-play, 61-yard drive that consumed 5:33 of the second quarter. That would be the final touchdown of the first half as the Tigers were stymied by penalties on their final drive of the first half.
After a quick three-and-out by the defense, Gavin Garcia sent the game into the mercy rule with a nifty 83-yard TD run. The Tigers ran a toss to the short side of the field. Gavin Garcia looked hemmed in on the right sideline after a four- or five-yard gain. He quickly reversed field, cut all the way across the field, picked up blocks from Zachman and Fleming, racing down the left sideline for the score with 8:47 left in the third quarter.
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 35, MONTOURSVILLE 0
Southern Col. (9-0) 21 7 7 0 — 35
Montoursville (8-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
SCA-Julian Fleming 15 pass from Preston Zachman (Ethan Haupt kick)
SCA-Zachman 21 run (Haupt kick)
SCA-Fleming 42 pass from Zachman (Haupt kick)
Second quarter
SCA-Gaige Garcia 4 run (Haupt kick)
Third quarter
SCA-Gavin Garcia 83 run (Haupt kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
SCA MTV
First downs 20 5
Rushes-net yards 39-289 20-34
Passing yards 135 48
Passing 8-10-0 5-14-0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 6-58 2-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Southern Columbia: Gavin Garcia 7-123, TD; Gaige Garcia 16-116, TD; Ty Roadarmel 6-22; Preston Zachman 2-19, TD; Matt Masala 2-7; Braden Heim 4-2; Wes Barnes 2-(-3). Montoursville: Rocco Pulizzi 12-36; James Batkowski 3-13; team 1-(-1); Hunter Shearer 4-(-14).
PASSING — Southern Columbia: Zachman 8-10-0 for 135 yards, 2 TDs. Montoursville: Maddix Dalena 2-3-0 for 35 yards; Shearer 3-11-0 for 13 yards.
RECEIVING — Southern Columbia: Julian Fleming 7-127, 2 TDs; Gavin Garcia 1-8. Montoursville: Marco Pulizzi 1-28; Dillion Young 1-11; Heath Jones 1-7; Cameron Wood 1-4; C.J. Signor 1-(-2).